The Ninja Swirl is finally available to pre order – here's where you can shop it ahead of time to avoid it selling out
It's got 13 functions in total
The much-anticipated drop of the at-home soft serve machine of the summer is here. Yep, you can finally order the Ninja Swirl via John Lewis for £349.99 and have it arrive at your door (without paying a delivery free) on its launch date on the 25th of July.
With 13 total functions, as discussed in our first look at what the Swirl can do, I predict that this launch from Ninja is going to be a total sellout this summer. It's already have rave reviews and attention in the US, going far further than the already viral Ninja Creami (which we loved in our five-star review) thanks to the soft serve dispenser element.
Here's exactly where else you can pre-order the Swirl from if you can't wait to secure it in your kitchen.
- Pre-order the Ninja Swirl for £349.99 from John Lewis
- Pre-order the Ninja Swirl for £349.99 from QVC
- Pre-order the Ninja Swirl for £349.99 from Very
- Pre-order the Ninja Swirl for £349.99 from AO
With the Swirl, you also get two custom ice-cream tubs that attach onto the soft serve dispenser.
Though you'll have to wait until the official launch date on Friday, 25th of July to actually try it out, if you want to secure your Swirl ahead of time now is the time to act.
There are different perks to shopping through various retailers with the Swirl. John Lewis are offering free delivery (which would usually set you back £7.95), as well as AO and Currys.
The RRP for the Swirl is set at £349.99 via these retailers, though it hasn't gone live via Ninja yet, so you'll need to wait if you want to buy directly there.
Or, if you think £349.99 is a little steep (which is very understandable) and you want to make the most of Amazon Prime Day sales, which are running from the 8th to the 11th of July, you can find a fantastic deal on a soft serve machine we've tested instead: the Cuisinart Ice Cream & Soft Serve Maker, which is now £149.99, down from £199.99.
You can read all about our reviewer's experience with this cute little countertop addition in our Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker review.
Will you be adding a soft serve maker to your kitchen this summer for endless Mr Whippys?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
