I've found the perfect mattress for couples - I've never slept better next to my partner

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress has a lot to live up to with a name like that. However, it more than lived up to the challenge and seriously blew me away in terms of the comfort and pressure point support it offered.

5 different layers of luxury foam have been engineered to cradle and support your body, sounds pretty great right? The DreamCloud Luxury hybrid mattress is the brand's only mattress available in the UK, but if this one is anything to go by we hope they'll consider launching a few more.

Everything about the mattress is designed to scream luxury, from the quilted top to the voluptuous height (28cm in total), and at full price that would also be ticking off the luxury box to come in at over £1700. However, over the three months of testing the mattress, it has consistently been on sale for under £1000 bringing it in line with some of the best mattresses we've tested from Simba and Emma.

I tested the mattress over three months, sharing it with my partner and asking other members of my family to take it for a spin too. Here is what we thought of it.

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress Review

Specifications

Type: Hybrid

Hybrid Construction materials: Memory foam, foam, and pocket springs

Memory foam, foam, and pocket springs Memory foam: Yes

Yes Memory foam depth: 2.5cm

2.5cm Sizes: Single, double, king, super king

Single, double, king, super king Comfort level: Medium-Firm

Medium-Firm Height: 28cm

28cm Side handles: Yes

Yes Manufacturer sleep trial: 365 days

How I tested

Rebecca Knight Deputy Digital Editor Sleep position: side and front

Tension preference: medium

Sleep problems: overheating and night sweats

Height & weight: I enlisted a range of testers from 5ft 6 to 6ft tall, and 10 stone to 13 stone.

Average sleep time: 8 hours I'm Rebecca, the Deputy Digital Editor on Ideal Home who helps our Ideal Home review specailists put a number of products to the test to see if they are worthy of recommending. For this review I tested the DreamCloud hybrid luxury mattress on a Divan bed base. I am a side and front sleeper, so the comfort levels have been tested in a variety of sleep positions. I share my bed with a partner who sleeps on his back and side so we were able to test the motion isolation when we were tossing and turning. I am also a hot sleeper who suffers from night sweats, so I was able to put the mattress's breathability claims to the test.

Construction

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress is made up of five different layers including a combination of pocket springs and foam like most hybrid mattresses. The first layer is the luxury quilted top, this cover is designed to be breathable and soft for that sweet and sweat-free sleep.

The second layer is made up of 2.5 cm of breathable memory foam to provide contouring support whatever your sleep position is. The support layer below is the first layer of foam designed to keep your body fully supported as you sleep.

A reinforced edge spring unit makes up the fourth layer, in everyday terms that just means the 15cm pocket springs that help minimise the motion transfer in the mattress. Finally, the bottom layer is a supportive foam base that will help absorb motion.

Delivery

Like other bed-in-a-box mattresses like Simba and Emma, the mattress arrives vacuumed packed and in a box. It also comes with a small cutting tool to help you easily remove the plastic covering.

DreamCloud offers free named day delivery, and will also send through an estimated timeslot a day before the delivery for ease. The communication throughout the process was seamless and clear. There is a £45 old mattress removal service, however, this is separate from the delivery and must be done from the outside of the property.

I was testing a double mattress, and it was easy to manoeuvre into a ground-floor bedroom and tip out onto a bed on my own. The mattress unrolls slowly enough to move it into position, but will suddenly flip open very rapidly as soon as the plastic is cut (so stand clear!)

DreamCloud says the mattress should take 5 hours to fully inflate, but it was almost at full size within the hour. The manufacturers do recommend that you might notice a smell within the next 24 hours called 'off-gassing' or you might be familiar with it as 'new mattress smell'. I found this did linger for around 12 hours but was completely gone by the time I slept on it.

Comfort

DreamCloud gives the mattress a 6.5 out of 10 on their comfort scale. They call it 'just right' on the firm side of medium. I don't think they are exaggerating, it really is 'just right' for most people. I prefer medium to firm mattresses so this was perfect for me, but it was also a winner for my partner who prefers a firmer mattress.

The foam base offers plenty of support, but the memory foam layer on top was a game-changer for me. It gave me that soft cloud-like feeling I love in a mattress, I could feel it contour to my body maintaining spine alignment and reducing pressure on my joints.

I'm a runner, and I found the mattress helped to support my legs and joints to ease any leg pain after a strenuous training session. While you got the comfort of sinking into the mattress, you didn't get any of the discomfort of sinking too deeply.

Since one of the biggest factors that can impact how you feel firmness is down to body weight I had a mix of testers try the mattress out. The sleepers on the lightweight end found it just as comfortable as the sleepers on the heavyweight end. However, the heavier-weight sleepers did comment that it didn't feel as supportive as the Simba Hybrid Medium-firm alternative.

Temperature regulation

Temperature regulation is essential if you want a good nights sleep. Despite the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress's breathable top layers I did find it still ran a little on the warm side.

I tested the mattress over the winter months in a chilly bedroom in Yorkshire. I used a winter 13-tog duvet and I enjoyed a cosy but breathable nights sleep. While for most nights the mattress remained cool to the touch, sometimes I noticed that it did run a little hot.

Motion isolation

This mattress is by far one of the best I've slept on for motion isolation. You might be able to feel the person themselves moving next to you, but none of the wriggling or turning will be transferred via the mattress.

DreamCloud says it's the pocket springs that help to minimise the motion transfer, and the foam base layer dampens the moments. To push the motion isolation to it's limits I tossed and turned as violently as I could on the bed next to my partner, and all that could be felt from the other side of the bed was a gentle wobble.

Edge Support

The mattress' edge support was the only area I had some concerns. When I slept close to the edge I did start to get a slight dipping feeling towards the end of the testing period compared to other medium to firm mattresses I have slept on. When I tested it with a weight I did find that you had to get very, very close to the edge before it showed any signs of dipping, but the weight did not get close to rolling off.

I did get other testers to try the mattress edge support, including my 65-year-old Mum, they found it supportive enough to sit on the edge of the bed and easily push herself up.

Additional features

The biggest stand out features with the DreamCloud Hybrid Luxury Mattress is its 365 day home trial (yes you read that right!). In comparison both Simba and Emma currently offer a 200 night sleep trial.

The downside is that at full price the mattress is on the pricey side coming in at around £1749 for a king size, but we have yet to find it retailing for more than £752 over the three months that we tested it. It seems to be on an almost constant deal, so if we take that as the average price point for the mattress it is a great value investment.

What the reviews say

The DreamCloud mattress has glowing reviews from customers. It has a 4.4 star rating on the DreamCloud website. Most owners rave that is is one of the most comfortable mattresses they've ever slep on. 'Like sleeping on a cloud,' wrote one buyer.

'Of all the online "mattresses in a box", this is by far (of the ones I tested) the most luxurious and premium feeling, its really comfortable, firm but with a lovely silky pillowy top,' commented another.

Many reviewers also commented that it has also helped with backache. One commenting 'sleeping like a baby, waking with no pain, I couldn't ask for more'.

Verdict

The Simba Hybrid Original mattress and Emma Luxe Cooling Mattress have claimed the top spots on our best mattress guide. At full price, I couldn't recommend the DreamCloud mattress over these two, however, if it remains at its sale price not only is it cheaper than both these mattresses, but it also rivals them on motion isolation and comfort.

The DreamCloud mattress is a healthy 28cm deep, compared to the Simba Hybrid Original mattress which is only 25cm, and the Emma Mattress which is also 25cm. However, the new generation of the Emma cooling mattress, the Emma NextGen Cooling Mattress is 27cm.

I was fortunate enough to have a Simba Hybrid mattress in the house at the same time as the DreamCloud so was able to compare the two directly. The key difference in comfort was that the Simba Hybrid felt just a little bit firmer, or as my sister who tested both phrased it, the Simba felt 'a little more expensive.'

The DreamCloud mattress really surprised me with how comfortable it was. I hadn't had a great experience with memory foam layers in the past but it completely converted me. While this mattress is a perfectly comfortable mattress for sleeping on your own, if you share your bed with a partner this is where it shines. The motion isolation is next level, as a light sleeper I've never had a better nights sleep next to my partner.