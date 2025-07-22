How and where to store a mattress topper for a sofa bed – keep your guests comfy without sacrificing your storage space

Whether you routinely have guests stay over or your kids have sleepovers every so often, you’ll probably be used to pulling out your sofa bed for them to sleep on. Sofa beds aren't the comfiest to sleep in, so our team of sleep experts on Ideal Home always recommend investing in a mattress topper. But how do you store a mattress topper when it's not in use on a sofa bed?

Investing in one of the best mattress toppers can make a huge difference to the comfort levels of even the best sofa bed. Mattress toppers comes in a variety of shapes and forms, while some look like large duvets with straps, others include memory foam and are like mini thin mattresses in their own right.

However, the good news is that with the right intel, you can safely store a mattress topper way in between uses. Here’s everything you need to know about keeping it in the best condition for many years to come. Many of these tips are applicable if you want or need to store the mattress topper on your own bed or in your guest bedroom, too.

(Image credit: Katie Lee)

What to do before storing a mattress topper

If your guest has just departed, there are a few steps you’ll want to take before storing the mattress topper away. Firstly, ‘it’s vital to air the mattress topper before you store it after use,’ reveals Robert Lancaster-Gaye, co-founder of Tielle. We all perspire and sweat a surprising amount overnight, so giving the mattress protector time to fully dry out will save you from storing it slightly damp, which can cause mould or unwanted odours.

If it’s been used for several nights or a longer period of time, it’s also worth giving it a quick clean. ‘Check the care label and then use a soft hand brush, gently across both sides of the topper. This helps remove dust, dead skin cells, and allergens that may have accumulated in your mattress topper over time,’ explains Emma Beck, buyer at Bensons for Beds.

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

‘I don't advise vacuuming your topper, as this may unduly disturb the upholstery fillings, causing the support to be affected, you can sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda over the surface of the topper (which must be dry before treatment) and let it sit for a few hours before brushing away, which may help deodorise and freshen the topper.’

'Give it a good shake from both ends to aerate it, then leave it on top of a bed for the day,’ before you store it away for weeks or even months, can help too, Robert adds.

What to store a mattress topper in

Then it’s time to get rolling. ‘It’s important to have patience when rolling a mattress topper as it can be harder than it looks,’ admits Ethan Fox, home and interior expert at Furniture World. Take your time and try to roll it as tightly as possible.

If you have the original storage bag that it came in, you can often reuse this as long as it is air-tight. Otherwise, you can always purchase a storage bag online; Amazon sells vacuum pack bags in an X-Jumbo size for £11.99.

Whatever you do, 'it’s important to store your mattress topper in an air-sealed bag as it keeps the mattress topper clean by protecting it from dust and moisture, preventing damp or mould,' adds Ethan.

This is what 6 different types of mattress toppers look like in their original packaging (Image credit: Future / Rachael Penn)

Alternatively, ‘vacuum sealed storage bags can be used for storing mattress toppers, especially if you have limited storage space,’ Ethan continues. ‘Place your mattress topper in the bag rolled, to decrease the chance of creases and use a vacuum to seal the bag shut. However, this is only advised as a short-term storage option, as storing a mattress topper in a vacuum bag in the long-term can reduce the thickness of the mattress and make it less supportive over time.’

So, it could be a good option if you have guests stay every month or so, rather than those who might only be bringing a mattress topper out every Christmas when family or friends stay over.

Soak & Sleep White Cotton XX-Large Storage Bag £12.50 at Soak & Sleep This breathable XX-large storage bag from Soak & Sleep has enough space to keep your mattress topper or seasonal bedding safe and sound all year round. STORAGE MASTER Mattress Vacuum Bag for Memory Foam Mattress £19.99 at Amazon UK This vacuum bag could be a good option for storing memory foam mattress toppers between uses.

Where to store a mattress topper

Depending on how much storage you have, this will vary from household to household. For example, if you have plenty of space above your wardrobes or under your bed, both could work well for storing the mattress topper out of sight. For others, a dedicated storage cupboard might be a better option.

Essentially, you ‘always want to store your mattress topper in a cool, dry and well-ventilated area,’ Ethan says. ‘This can prevent damage from dust, pests or moisture, to ensure the mattress topper is fresh, clean and comfortable to sleep on. And avoid storing your mattress topper in a humid environment at all costs, as this can result in mould and mildew growth.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Is it okay to fold a mattress topper?

‘One thing we get asked a lot is whether it’s okay to fold a topper,’ says Judith Ackers, bed expert at Land of Beds. But ‘it really depends on what it’s made from. Foam doesn’t cope well with tight folds and can end up creased or misshapen, so rolling is usually better. Fibre-filled ones are more flexible, so they’re a bit easier to fold and store under the bed, or on top of the wardrobe. If it’s made from memory foam or latex, the best option is to roll it up loosely.’

However, the experts mostly agree that you should avoid folding a mattress topper if you can. Not only does ‘rolling distribute the pressure more evenly across the material, helping it return to its original shape more quickly when unfolded,’ according to OTTY Sleep’s founder, Michal Szlas.

'Folding a mattress topper can cause permanent creases and wrinkles, affecting the quality and comfort of it. In some cases, folding a mattress topper can even cause cracks in the mattress,’ Ethan warns.

If you’re still unsure, ‘a good indication of the best way to fold or roll your topper is to take note of how it arrived in its packaging,’ Emma proposes. ‘The manufacturer will have pre-tested the ideal way to do this to avoid unnecessary damage and ensure it arrives in perfect condition.’

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

How long can you keep a mattress topper in storage?

‘If a mattress topper is stored correctly then it can be stored for several months without ruining the quality of it,’ Ethan says. The experts agree that around three months is the longest that it should really be stored away for before you take it out to let it air and breathe.

‘It’s also worth noting toppers which have been folded or rolled will require a certain amount of redressing and reshaping to ensure the fillings are evened out, ready for the next comfortable night’s sleep,’ Emma adds.

‘If you need to keep it stored for longer than three months, make sure you get the topper out, check on it, and air it for a day or so, before re-putting it away,’ Emma concludes.