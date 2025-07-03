You probably don't need me to tell you it's been hot recently. Parts of London saw temperatures reach over 34°C this week, and although some of us may be happy to bask in the daytime sun, hot and humid nights are another story.

I don't know about you, but I think there's nothing worse than tossing and turning all night, getting hot and sticky, and being unable to sleep in a heatwave. Little wonder sales of the best cooling mattress toppers soar during this time of year.

But how much would you pay to sleep cooler? According to Google, the answer could be well over £2,000. I know, crazy, right? Here's why.

As temperatures soared during the last week, so did Google searches for the Eight Sleep Pod cooling mattress cover.

How much does it cost? A hefty £2,549. If you opt for the entry-level 'Pod 4' model, that is. If you choose the brand's top-of-the-range 'Pod 5 Ultra', then a cool night's sleep will set you back £4,449. Ouch.

Eight Sleep Pod 4 Mattress Cover £2,549 at Eight Sleep US Prices for the Eight Sleep Pod range from £2549 to £4449.

So what on earth do you get for that money, and do you really need to spend that much to sleep cooler at night? Personally, I think not.

There may not be anything else on the market quite like the Eight Sleep mattress cover, but if your budget doesn't stretch to dropping a small fortune like this, I do have some alternative suggestions for a cooler sleep. And one of them is only £22. But more on those in a minute.

What is the Eight Sleep mattress cover?

First, what exactly is the Eight Sleep mattress cover, and why on earth would you spend a few thousand pounds on it?

Well, Eight Sleep describes this as an 'intelligent, hydro-powered cover that wraps around your mattress, tracking your health and dynamically optimizing your temperature to improve your sleep'.

That means that you keep your existing mattress, but add this cover on top. The cover is then connected to a freestanding 'hub' which sends water into the cover to warm, or, most importantly, cool the sleeper.

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

Eight Sleep says that this means you can adjust the temperature of your sleep surface anywhere between 12°C to 43°C. Why you'd want to be a roasting 43°C in bed, I can't imagine, but the cooler temperatures certainly sound pleasant to this hot sleeper.

What's more, you can adjust the temperature of each side of the bed independently, and as different internal thermostats are one of the most common issues couples have to consider when buying a mattress, the reduction in bedtime arguments alone could, perhaps, be worth that two grand investment.

But that isn't all the Eight Sleep mattress cover does. It's also smart, so it can adapt to your sleep needs whilst you rest making, as Eight Sleep puts it, 'real-time adjustments based on your sleep stages, heart rate, and more'.

Plus, it can act as a very expensive alarm clock, offering 'natural wake-ups on each side of the bed with gentle vibrations, gradual temperature changes, and soothing sounds for a multi-sensory morning experience'.

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

Admittedly, if you're a night owl who paired up with a dawn riser, then the idea of one partner being woken up silently whilst the other snoozes does sound very appealing.

But, sadly, however much we might crave a better night's sleep, that price tag is going to be prohibitive for most of us. So what are the alternatives?

Well, in my four years as Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've encountered all kinds of weird and wonderful sleep aids, and most of them are far cheaper than Eight Sleep's offering. If you're looking to recreate the Eight Sleep mattress cover on a budget, this is what I'd suggest.

Affordable alternatives for a cooler sleep

Silentnight Restore Cooling Gel Body Pad £22 at Amazon UK This is the best cooling sleep aid I've tested. The gel pad feels cool to the touch as it is, but pop it into the fridge just before bed and then place it under your bedsheet, and it will cool you down fast. As it's only 60 x 90cm, it only cools a single sleeper. Technically, that means you can imitate the Eight Sleep mattress cover and have a different climate on each side of the bed. Silentnight Restore Cooling Gel Pillow Pad £12 at Amazon UK And don't forget about your head. One of the best cooling pillows can help, but if you want an extra blast of cool during a heatwave, this smaller 40 x 60cm version of the Silentnight cooling gel pad is designed to fit under your pillowcase. I also liked using it under a sheet to keep my top half cool without chilling my legs. Plus, it's on sale at Amazon right now for a very reasonable price. Lumie Sunrise Alarm in White £39.99 at Amazon UK Sadly, what neither of those Silentnight cooling gel pads will do is wake you up. However, if you want an alternative to your partner's phone playing the Macarena at full volume in the morning, I recommend investing in a sunrise alarm instead. This is Lumie's most budget-friendly model, and its gradual morning glow will provide a much gentler transition from sleeping to waking.

All in all, these three alternatives will set you back £73.99 if you can snap them up whilst they're currently on sale at Amazon. In fact, they might even be cheaper during Amazon Prime Day next week.

If my maths is correct, then compared to Eight Sleep's £2,549 mattress cover, that means you can score a cooler sleep, *and* a saving of £2,475.01.

In fact, I'd say you really only need to invest in one of the cooling gel pads to get a cooler sleep, which means you could bypass that £2549 investment and spend just £22. You're welcome.

Now, please excuse me whilst I go rearrange my fridge to chill my gel cooling pad.