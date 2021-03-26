Blueair Blue 3210 review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As air purifiers become more common in everyday living spaces, it makes sense that companies are starting to incorporate style into their design as well as substance. The Blueair Blue 3210 has led with this thinking, combining a modern aesthetic with the same performance that has always made their machines a popular choice.

The 3210 promises to filter the air in your space 5x an hour, removing 99% of particles like dust, pollen, mould and pet dander – all of which cause irritations such as allergies or even longer-term health issues. To do this it uses a carbon filter and fabric pre-filter, which are designed to help with odours and particles, respectively.

We tested the purifier and put it through its paces to see if these claims could be backed up. Scroll down to see what we thought.

Read next: the best air purifiers for boosting your indoor air quality

Ideal Home rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Blueair’s latest budget air purifier gives the machine a significant makeover, and still impresses when it comes to ease-of-use and effectiveness.

Reasons to buy

Pretty, Scandi-style design

Choice of colours

Incredibly quiet

Reasons to avoid

No app or smart features

No timer

Blueair Blue 3210

Blueair Blue 3210: Features and specs

Room size: 17m2

Filter: Carbon

Noise: from 18dB

Speed settings: 3

Dimensions: H42.5cm x W20cm

Setting up the Blue 3210 couldn’t really be easier. The purifier is delivered with the pre-filter already on, and you simply need to plug it in, place it on a flat surface or the floor in a relatively open area, and press the button on top.

This button is how you turn the purifier on or off, and also how you control which mode you want your purifier to be on. The default is Auto, which basically means that the device will adjust to the environment it’s in. If it detects particles in the air, it will work harder until they have been removed.

It’s a bit tricky to tell from the lighting system which mode is which, as the only indication is within the instruction manual (so keep this handy). Basically, Auto mode is activated when all three lights are lit, followed by Night mode (top right), Everyday mode (bottom) and Boosted mode (top left).

Night mode keeps the fan speed low so as not to make unnecessary noise, while Everyday mode is medium and Boost mode is high. We kept the machine on Auto for pretty much the entire testing period, and it did indeed perk up when things such as cooking or the spraying of an air freshener were happening.

It makes quick work of these particles, too, only lighting up amber or red (indicating that the air is moderately or severely polluted) for a short while before turning back to blue.

Overall we were impressed by how simple the Blue 3210 was to use without losing its effectiveness. Of course, it’s size means it can only really cover areas up to 17m2, so you should factor this into your decision-making.

Blueair Blue 3210: Design

The design of the Blueair Blue 3210 is really the star here, with the old, slightly plasticy and primary coloured design now updated to fit with more modern décor choices.

Testing with the pink, green and dark grey pre-filters, the air purifier really does look great, and will suit those with a pastel/Scandinavian aesthetic. The white top thankfully doesn’t ruin the look, either, and makes it super-easy to access the filter inside when needed.

Blueair Blue 3210: Our Verdict

A simple air purifier recommended for those who don’t have the time, space or inclination to purchase a machine with more features, smart or otherwise, the Blueair Blue 3210 is impressive for its size and price point, and is a worthy upgrade for those who prefer their gadgets and technology to fit in with their existing style.

Blueair Blue 3210

About the review

All reviews on Ideal Home are based on testing done in real home environments, to ensure that our recommendations and advice are relevant to our readers. As such, the Blueair Blue 3210 was used over a period of several weeks within a small studio, which includes a kitchen, living space and large doors leading to a balcony.