5 things that can happen if you don't clean your BBQ – from food safety concerns to grilling performance mishaps

When the weather is hot and you’ve just finished cooking outdoors, it can be tempting to kick back and relax. But what happens if you don’t clean a BBQ?

Well, a few things, according to warnings from BBQ experts. Food hygiene is one of the primary concerns, but you could also affect grilling performance if you don’t learn how to clean a BBQ properly (even if you’ve got one of the best BBQs on the market).

To find out more about what happens if you don’t clean a BBQ, I spoke to the experts.

1. Risk of food poisoning

The main consequence of not cleaning your BBQ is, of course, the risk of food poisoning from leftover food particles – and the heat from a BBQ alone won’t sort them.

‘The belief that fire sterilises everything on a grill is a dangerous myth,’ says Professor Elliott, one of the UK’s top food safety experts and founder of the Institute for Global Food Security at Queen’s University Belfast, in partnership with Oven Pride.

‘Some bacteria – like E. coli or Salmonella – can survive on cooking surfaces if not cleaned properly.’

Food particles aren’t the only leftovers that can cause a safety hazard, though. Rust can form on an unmaintained grill, which can affect the taste and safety of the food you cook on it. Try cleaning your BBQ with beer or a similar homemade solution to help keep rust at bay.

2. Fire hazards

Even the best gas BBQs out there need regular cleaning to keep them in safe working order – and if you have this type of grill, or you’re wondering what you need to know before buying a gas BBQ, not cleaning one could be dangerous.

‘With gas BBQs, grease that builds up could potentially ignite during cooking, which could cause nasty flare-ups and burns,’ says Rebecca Smith, buyer at VonHaus.

Grease and food debris can also block the gas tubes, according to Rebecca, which could pose a fire risk as well as affect the BBQ’s performance. Speaking of which…

3. Decreased performance

Gas BBQs aren’t the only type of grill that can suffer when left uncleaned – whether you’ve got your hands on one of the best charcoal BBQs or a budget charcoal grill, regular cleaning is essential if you want the top cooking performance.

‘With charcoal BBQs, ash and debris that builds up over time on the grill can limit the airflow going through the racking, which makes it more difficult to reach and maintain the right temperatures,’ explains Rebecca.

4. Uneven cooking

Not cleaning your BBQ can make it difficult to maintain the right cooking temperatures, and it can also result in uneven cooking – not just because of the limited airflow around the racks, but because of food debris, too.

‘Food is more likely to stick during grilling on unclean grates due to the buildup of residue,’ says Rebecca.

Rust can affect cooking performance, too, as well as the longevity of the grill itself.

‘A rusty surface can make food stick and cook unevenly, and rust can flake off into food,’ Rebecca adds.

5. Spoiled flavour

Safety isn’t the only thing at stake when it comes to an unclean BBQ – skipping cleaning could ruin the taste of your food, too.

‘Old grease also attracts bacteria, while built-up soot and ash can spoil the flavours of your food,’ warns Katie Lilywhite, barbecue expert at AO.com .

BBQ cleaning essentials

Whether you go for a gas BBQ or a charcoal BBQ, regular cleaning is crucial to keep on top of safety, cooking performance and food flavour.