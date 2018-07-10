Grab a great deal on Amazon Prime Day with our round-up of the best buys for home and garden. Plus we've put together a foolproof guide to bagging a bargain.

You know we can’t resist a good deal here at Ideal Home. So we always get excited at the prospect of Amazon Prime Day. Usually held in mid July, it’s a chance for Amazon Prime customers to take advantage of exclusive and generous money-off deals on Amazon products and other big brands.

Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2018, along with a few tips on how to bag a brilliant deal. Because we’re nice like that…

When is Amazon Prime Day 2018?

Amazon Prime Day 2018 starts on Monday 16th July 2018 at 12pm. However, Amazon is already offering early-bird deals for Prime customers.

How do I access Amazon Prime Day deals?

To get your mitts on the deals come Prime Day, you’ll need to sign up for an Amazon Prime account. An annual membership at a cost of £79, but you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and see how you get on.

Prime gives you access to lots of extra services, including a subscription to Prime Instant Video, where you can watch exclusive series like The Crown, Top Gear and Vikings. You’ll also get free next-day delivery, so you can enjoy your bargains straightaway. Because who wants to wait around for their goodies to arrive?

Sign up: Amazon Prime 30-day free trial

Top tip: If someone in your household already has Amazon Prime, you can now be added to their account and enjoy the same benefits. Kids can be added, too.

What is a Lightning deal?

Lightning Deals are what Amazon Prime Day is all about. An item will go on sale at a discount for a limited time (usually for a few hours, max) or until a certain number have been sold.

On any Lightning deal, you’ll see a timer counting down how long you have to claim the deal, and a percentage bar that shows how many of that particular item have already been purchased or are in a customer’s basket.

When stocks are really low, you might be added to a Waitlist. This means that if a shopper has the item in their basket but doesn’t go through to checkout, you might still have a chance to grab it. You’ll need to be quick though!

What are Prime Day Launches?

New for 2018, Prime members can shop Prime Day Launches. These are exclusive new and special-edition products that only Prime members can get first dibs on. They’ll be added regularly throughout the lead-up to and on Prime Day.

One such launch will be this Bissell Carpet Cleaner, available now.

Buy now: Bissell 3698L Little Green Carpet Cleaner, £129.99, Amazon

How do I bag the best Amazon Prime Day bargains?

1. Write a list

Before you start shopping for tech, write a list of what you actually want, and stick to it! It’s all to easy to be distracted by – and waste money on – reduced-price gadgets that, in reality, you’ll barely ever use.

2. Do your research

‘Wow – a 4K, 46inch TV reduced to £80! I’ve not heard of the brand but surely I’d be MAD not to buy it?!’

OK, so maybe that’s a slight exaggeration, but you should always ask yourself why the item is so cheap. If the picture or sound quality of that £80 TV is so poor it’s unwatchable, you’ll only have to replace it with something more expensive down the line, and all the while you could have missed out on a really good deal on a really good set.

So whether you’re in the market for a TV or a blender, read reviews beforehand and jot down the names or numbers of the models that most impress you, along with their average pre-Amazon Prime Day prices or RRPs. That way, when you come to shop, you’ll know that you’re getting a great product and genuine deal.

3. Use the Amazon app’s Watch-a-Deal feature

Download the Amazon app and you can also take advantage of the ‘Watch-A-Deal’ feature. This sends an alert whenever an item you want goes on offer. To get alerted when your deals start, open the app, go to the menu and select Settings, then tap Notifications. Turn on Watched and Waitlisted deals.

Next, go into Today’s Deals and add any Upcoming Deals that you’re interested in to your Waitlist. Now as soon as a deal starts, a notification will pop up on your phone screen, so you don’t miss it.

A look back at the best deals from Amazon Prime Day 2017

If you’re looking for an idea of what’s on offer, here’s a look back at our favourite deals for your home and garden from Amazon Prime Day 2017.

30% off Keter Corfu outdoor rattan sofa, armchairs and table, RRP 269.99, Amazon Prime Day 2017 price £187.99

44% off Keter Eden storage bench, RRP £99.99, Amazon Prime Day 2017 price £55.98

46% off Karcher K4 Full Control home pressure washer, RRP £249.99, Amazon Prime Day 2017 price £134.99

55% off Flymo robotic lawnmower, was £998.40, Amazon Prime Day 2017 price £449

72% off Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer in red, RRP £429, Amazon Prime Day 2017 price £118.99





Denby Halo dinner service, RRP £178, Amazon Prime Day 2017 price £98



More than 50% off the De’Longhi Nespresso Lattissima Touch coffee machine, was £279.99, Prime Day 2017 price £125.99





Miele Complete C2 Cat and Dog vacuum cleaner, RRP £270, Prime Day price £122.99

£70 off Amazon Echo, now £79.99 and £15 off Echo Dot, Prime Day 2017 price £34.99

We’ll be updating this page with the best Amazon Prime Day deals for 2018 as soon as they are announced.

Good luck, and remember – it’s only a bargain if you really need it!