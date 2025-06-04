5 ways smart security can give you peace of mind at home

With a host of easy-to-use smart tech, the latest smart home security systems and devices are ready and waiting to give complete and instant control over your home and property. With the ability to customise your system to suit your needs, so that you can keep an eye on your home at all times, smart security offers impressive protection for your home and family.

Whatever level of security you need, whether a doorbell camera is enough to give you peace of mind or you’d prefer a complete home alarm solution, EE smart home security powered by Verisure offers a flexible range of smart home security packages. Not only can you choose the devices that best suit your home, they’ll also install your devices professionally too, taking away the effort of connecting everything up yourself.

(Image credit: EE)

1. Video doorbells

If you’re starting from scratch, the easiest and most practical entry to smart home security is a video doorbell which will let you see and record who’s at your door. It gives you the freedom to answer your door and see and speak to callers via your smartphone – a huge bonus when you’re not home, or you’re stuck on a work call you can’t duck out of!

Devices are easy to install, set up and manage via a user-friendly app, with instant notifications for anything that activates the device. Many models will record when triggered, meaning you can review past footage if needed.

2. Real-time monitoring

One of the biggest benefits of a smart security system is that you are able to keep an eye on your home in real time, even when you’re not there by checking in on the app via your smartphone.

Whether you want to have a quick look at the live video feeds from any of your wireless cameras, or respond to alerts when movement’s been detected or the doorbell rings, you can jump on immediately and respond. This is great whether you’re out at work for the day, or on holiday for an extended period.

(Image credit: EE)

3. Complete coverage

When choosing a system, a clever combo of indoor and outdoor wireless cameras works best. That’ll give you coverage of the garden and inside your home even at night with full colour night vision, plus they’re a visual deterrent for potential intruders with a built-in siren and spotlight among the features.

And it’s not only about the security of your home. Cameras and video doorbells mean you can keep an eye on the kids or an elderly relative living with you – you’ll know in real time if they’ve got home safely or if they leave the house unexpectedly. Check in on pets via internal camera, and speak to them to reassure them or tell them to get off the sofa!

4. Remote access and control

All smart devices can be controlled remotely, via the app. Depending on your system, this means you have the ability to lock doors, view live camera feeds or disarm the whole system from any location. Delivery driver at the door? Speak to them through the two-way speakers on your video doorbell to give them instructions about what to do with your package if you’re not in to avoid it being dumped on your doorstep.

Control the notification settings on your devices to ensure you’ll receive alerts for specific activities, whether that’s motion detection from wireless cameras installed at the front or back of your home or if door or window sensors have been forced open, broken, or even shaken.

For ultimate peace of mind, an EE Verisure security plan offers 24/7 monitoring, 365 days a year. All your devices are connected to a UK-based Alarm Receiving Centre, where a team of specialists is on hand to handle any warning or emergency situation within 60 seconds.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tom Watkins)

5. Fully-Integrated devices

Linking your security devices up to a smart home network via your Wi-Fi connection means you can control them all from your smart speaker. They’ll respond to voice commands, and can connect to other tech such as smart lighting or heating, so that you’re in control of everything in your home.

