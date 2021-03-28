We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

MultiTalent by name and multitalented by nature, the Bosch MultiTalent 8 Food Processor is one of my favourite food processors I’ve ever used. It’s by no means a budget option, but compared to the Magimixes and KitchenAids of the world this is a fantastic mid-priced food processor that takes on many kitchen tasks.

I put the Bosch MultiTalent 8 Food Processor to the test in my own kitchen for over a month, using it for everything from chopping onions and mushrooms to blending smoothies and even juicing oranges. There’s a lot included with this machine, so prepare to sacrifice a fair chunk of your kitchen counter if you do buy it, but it does so many tasks I didn’t mind how much space it takes up when testing. Keep reading for my full Bosch MultiTalent 8 Food Processor review.

Bosch MultiTalent 8 Food Processor: Specs

Material: Stainless steel body, plastic bowl

Power: 1250 watts

Bowl size: 3.9 litres

Attachments: Mini chopper, blender, whisk, dough hook, citrus press, shredder disc, julienne disc…

Working capacity: 1.5 litres

Speeds: 5

Pulse function: Yes

Size: 30 x 25 x 43 cm

How well does the Bosch MultiTalent 8 Food Processor chop?

It may have a bunch of other features, but unless the Bosch MultiTalent 8 Food Processor is actually good at being a food processor that’s not much use. I’m pleased to report that this food processor is excellent. The steel blades are very sharp (I actually cut myself when carelessly washing one of them, so heed my words!) and they slot into the centre of the XXL chopping bowl with a central column that goes right through the middle of the machine.

The control dial lights up when the machine is ready to be used, and you can switch from speeds 1-5 easily. It also has a pulse setting that requires you to turn the dial in the opposite direction.

I used the Bosch MultiTalent 8 Food Processor to chop onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery, garlic and more and the results were always even. The XXL bowl means it’s a little tricky to chop smaller quantities. Anything less than one small onion may chop unevenly, but that’s what the mini-chopper attachment is for. When blending up two cartons of mushrooms I found that the food processor struggled to chop the last few mushrooms, probably because this exceeded the 1.5 litre working capacity. For an even chop make sure you only fill the bowl to its half way point.

Using the other Bosch MultiTalent 8 Food Processor functions

Other than food processing, the Bosch MultiTalent 8 is an effective multi-tasker. It comes with a carry case filled with blades for chopping, shredding and even julienning. Grating cheese was fast and efficient, and I was able to slice courgette and cucumber with the slicing blade, which comes in two thicknesses, and the blade stayed sturdily in place when feeding food through the chute and pushing down with the included stopper.

There’s also the mini chopper attachment, which looks comically small on the large metal base of the Bosch MultiTalent 8 Food Processor. It slots into place and locks down, with a bowl-like shape and a plastic lid that secures tightly on top. The mini chopper is on the small side but it is very powerful, and I’ve used it to chop garlic, herbs, shallots and even to make a pesto. It’s great for those who see the advantages of a mini chopper but don’t want to buy a separate device, and it also compensates for the large size of the main bowl, which is sometimes too deep and wide to effectively chop smaller items.

Finally, the blender jug attachment is surprisingly effective. It’s not the best blender I’ve tried but I used the Bosch MultiTalent 8 Food Processor blender jug to make iced smoothies and while it took longer than some blenders to get through the ice cubes, it did manage the task as well as the average blender. The large size also means it’s great for blending up soup and large servings of smoothies.

What else does the Bosch MultiTalent 8 Food Processor do?

The MultiTalent lives up to its name. The food processor comes with an electric juicing attachment with a reamer that spins on top of a plastic pulp filter to extract the juice from citrus fruits like orange and lemons. This does a great job of removing all the juice from the fruit, but because the jug itself is so large it does look like a comically small amount of juice that’s left at the bottom of the food processor bowl.

Other attachments include a whisking function. This locks onto the top of the bowl and spins around, like some more compact stand mixers. It’s no rival for these in terms of quality but it can bring cream to peaks after a few minutes.

Finally, there’s a dough hook. Again, this doesn’t work as well as the best stand mixers for kneading dough but it does do the job of forming a dough and working it around the side of the bowl.

These attachments come packed into a smart carry case, but once I opened and removed these attachments I found it physically impossible to fit them back in. It was a miracle that they ever slotted into place, but what matters is you can keep your blades and slicing plates here to prevent them from injuring you when being left loose in a drawer or cupboard.

Cleaning the Bosch MultiTalent 8 Food Processor

Good news for dishwasher owners, the Bosch MultiTalent 8 Food Processor’s attachments are all dishwasher safe. The base can be wiped clean and because it’s metal you’ll need to do this semi-regularly to prevent fingerprints from being left on the base. Because the mixing bowl is so large you may be better off washing by hand, as it struggled to fit into my somewhat small dishwasher.

Should you buy the Bosch MultiTalent 8 Food Processor?

If it’s within budget and you want a true kitchen multi-tasker, the Bosch MultiTalent 8 Food Processor is a top choice. It’s capable and comes with a huge range of attachments for expanding your kitchen repertoire. It’s also not the most expensive food processor on the market by any means, likely because most of the attachments are plastic.

This food processor is seriously huge. I was so surprised at the size of the box it came in, and the blender, mini chopper and whisk attachment may end up knocking around a cupboard even if you store the wide base and XXL bowl on your countertop. There may be smaller options for you if you’re dealing with a small kitchen, but for preparing family-sized meals like batches of bolognese or large smoothies, it’s a top choice.

About this review, and the reviewer

Millie Fender heads up all things small appliances at Future. There’s nothing she loves more than testing out the latest and greatest cooking gadgets, for indoor and outdoor use, from toasters to air fryers. She reviewed the Morphy Richards Homebake from her own kitchen, testing it rigorously for a couple of weeks before writing this review.

Millie lives in South London and is constantly squeezing more appliances into her modest kitchen. If it makes it onto the kitchen counters full time, you know an appliance is worth the hype.