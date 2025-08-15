If you’re heading off on holiday this summer, then experts want you to put a penny in your freezer.

It’s never nice to arrive back from your holiday and realise that your freezer has defrosted or your food doesn’t look exactly as it should, such as having freezer burn or being coated in too much ice. It's a sure way to put a damper on things after a great holiday.

But to keep your mind at ease, place a penny on top of a bowl of frozen water in your freezer when you next jet off, and it’s an easy and clear way to see if your freezer is working as it should when you return. Here’s how it works.

Why should you put a penny in your freezer

Next time you go about organising your freezer , ensure you leave a little space for a small cup of water to freeze. The hack is incredibly simple. Before you go away, fill a small cup or bowl with cold water and allow it to freeze. Then the day you go on holiday, place a penny on top of the ice.

‘If the penny is on top of the ice, your freezer stayed cold the whole time. If the freezer loses power and warms up, the ice will melt. If it then refreezes when the power returns, the penny will sink below the surface. This indicates that the contents of your freezer may have thawed and refrozen, which means food safety may be compromised,’ explains Mark Coleman, AO ’s refrigeration expert.

‘Place the bowl in the centre or near the front of the freezer - somewhere visible and easy to check. Avoid placing it near vents or the back wall, where airflow might affect melting/refreezing unevenly.’

The penny hack should be added to your pre-holiday home routine for peace of mind and to ensure that no food goes to waste. Refilling a fully stocked freezer after it’s defrosted by mistake can easily cost hundreds of pounds to replace. The penny hack ensures you don’t have to spend more money on food than you need to.

Plus, it’s also a good way to keep an eye on your freezer’s health and spot any issues that may potentially have gone unnoticed.

Will you be trying this hack next time you go away?