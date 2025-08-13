Spiders, creepy, right? And now on the brink of spider season, it’s the time of year when these creepy crawlies try to make their way into our homes, but there are three scents spiders hate that you can use to deter them from your home (and make it smell great in the process).

Whether you’re frightened of spiders or opposed to the fact that they don’t pay rent or contribute to bills, the majority of us want to know how to get rid of spiders in our homes. And, like for many different pests, a spider’s sense of smell is the key to keeping them away.

While spiders don’t ‘hate’ smells in the same way we do, the sensitive smell receptors on their legs can be overwhelmed by strong scents, making it more difficult for them to navigate or find prey, so they naturally stay away if they smell these scents in your home. Here’s what they are and how to use them.

1. Lavender

Lavender is a repellent for many common pests, which always takes me by surprise, considering how lovely it smells to us humans.

‘Spiders dislike lavender’s sweet yet sharp floral fragrance,’ explains Daniel Steward, Managing Director at Shield Pest Control .

‘Lavender’s aroma disrupts spiders’ ability to track scent trails, which they use for navigation and communication. This confusion makes it harder for spiders to find safe nesting locations, discouraging them from staying in the area. Furthermore, some compounds in lavender oil have mild insect-repellent properties, adding to its effectiveness.

You can try growing lavender in pots around your doors and windows. Alternatively, you can pick up lavender essential oil for £7.55 on Amazon, or lavender sachets are just £7.99 on Amazon for 20.

‘Dilute lavender essential oil with water and use it as a spray around common spider entry points such as windows and door frames. You can also place dried lavender sachets inside wardrobes, drawers, or under furniture to create an ongoing scent barrier. Cotton balls soaked in lavender oil can be positioned strategically in spider-prone areas for additional protection. Refresh sachets and cotton balls regularly to maintain their potency and keep spiders at bay,' adds Daniel.

2. Peppermint

Spiders also avoid the fresh and punchy scent of peppermint as their delicate sensory organs find the smell overwhelming, confusing the spider and making it difficult for them to navigate and find prey. So, they naturally avoid areas with this scent.

To use peppermint to keep spiders out of your home, experts at The Pest Master recommend creating a spray out of peppermint essential oil (£4.99 at Amazon), water and a few drops of dish soap to help the oil stick.

After mixing 10 to 15 drops of essential oil with 250 to 500ml of water, ‘Spray around doors, windows, skirting boards, corners, lofts, garages and other spider-prone areas,’ The Pest Master recommends.

Alternatively, you could try growing mint in a window box or in a pot on your kitchen counter, to deter spiders and keep it handy for cooking.

3. Citrus

Citrus scents, such as oranges, lemons and limes, are another strong fragrance that confuses and irritates a spider's sensory system.

‘Citrus oils contain natural chemical compounds that irritate spiders’ sensory receptors. This irritation disrupts their ability to detect suitable nesting spots and safe zones, effectively discouraging them from settling in areas where citrus scents are present. The scent also interferes with their ability to follow scent trails, which is critical for their movement and hunting behaviour,’ explains Daniel.

‘Create a natural spider deterrent spray by combining 15-20 drops of citrus essential oil with water and a splash of vinegar in a spray bottle. Spray this solution around doorways, windowsills, cracks, crevices and other areas where spiders might enter or build webs. Additionally, wiping down surfaces with diluted citrus oil helps maintain a fresh scent that spiders avoid. For ongoing protection, reapply every few days, especially after cleaning or rain.’

You can pick up lemon (£7.99), orange (£4.99) and lime essential oil (£10.43) on Amazon fairly cheaply.

Spiders are typically shy and pose you no threat, but these scents will naturally deter them without the need to use harsher methods or chemicals.