This quirky kitchenware trend is surging in popularity – I've found the best places to get your hands on one

Browsing my local Primark recently, their quirky pumpkin butter dish immediately jumped out at me. It was a dead ringer for Le Creuset’s Stoneware Pumpkin Butter Dish (£67) , but it reflected a wider trend that I’ve seen popping up in my favourite home stores and on social media: the rise of the butter dish.

This kitchenware trend has seen a triumphant return to kitchen worktops and dining tables. If you are a renter or don't have the budget for a full kitchen makeover, this is one kitchen trend that will set you back not much more than £20 and will make your home look bang up to date.

Why are butter dishes trending?

‘Butter dishes are having a real moment right now. On johnlewis.com , searches are up 34% compared with the same time last year, showing that this once-humble kitchen staple has firmly entered the spotlight,’ said Jason Billings Cray, Gifts Buyer at John Lewis.

‘We’ve already seen butter yellow trend across fashion, beauty and interiors, and butter boards take over foodie feeds - so it makes sense that the butter dish is the nation’s next obsession. Quirky, characterful designs are especially popular, like our new &k Amsterdam butter dish, which brings a joyful, nostalgic touch to the table.”

Tap into the bistro kitchenware trend at the same time with H&M's new stainless steel butter dish, £14.99

‘People are now really idealising a slow-paced rural lifestyle. That's not attainable for most of us, but 'cottagecore' lets us play at it with decor,' says Kayleigh Davis, Publisher at Auctionet .

'For example, embracing traditional floral aesthetics, well-made kitchen items that will be loved for decades, and simple rituals; using a fun butter dish turns making our morning toast from a mundane task into an event.'

If you're in the market for a unique butter dish to jazz up your kitchen shelving ideas, I’ve rounded up some of the best on the high street right now.

‘The hype around 'quirky' butter dishes may fade, but I believe the desire for sustainable living and more thoughtful design is here to stay, so butter dishes will remain an item that people want and need. I'm personally hoping the trend will extend to the cow creamer - a novelty jug shaped like a cow, which was incredibly popular in the 18th and 19th centuries,' adds Kayleigh Davis.

What old-school kitchenware trend would you love to see make a comeback?