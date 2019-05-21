Best blenders

1. Vitamix Ascent 2300i – best blender overall

For those whose blender budget is more generous than most, it’s worth considering a Vitamix. That’s because its models are made for more than just blending.

The Ascent 2300i, for example, can be used to make your own butter (no churning by hand, yet all of the wow factor at your next dinner party), dips, nut butters, mayonnaise, non-dairy milks, hot soup from scratch without a pan in sight, bread and pasta dough, wholegrain flours, baby food and frozen desserts – essentially, almost anything you could make in a food processor.

To which end, it’s built with a more durable construction than you’d expect your average blender to have. There’s a large base to find space for in your kitchen, plus a two-litre plastic jug with a wide spout that manages to be both lightweight yet sturdy and a secure push-on lid that prevents leaks.

And while there aren’t any programmes, the Ascent 2300i doesn’t lack options – 10 speeds plus a pulse button mean you can scroll between gentle liquefying and pulverisation.

Other points of difference are a comprehensive recipe book, a tamper to nudge frozen ingredients towards its blades and an on-off switch so it’s not accidentally flicked into life. In testing, it made a smoothie that was completely lump and fleck-free in about a minute, staying steady on the worktop even at the highest speed. Its count-up timer on the front came in especially handy for keeping an eye on blending times.

Similarly, it took a minute to blend cooked ingredients into smooth soup and 6 mins 30 to blend and heat using the friction of its blades. A few pulses were all that was required to crush ice, and it cleaned easily after messy jobs by using water and washing-up liquid, with the mixture even reaching the lid for a thorough clean.

An investment appliance but one that’ll prove its worth.

Ideal Home’s rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Buy now: Vitamix Ascent 2300i blender, £449, John Lewis

2. Rx blender by Nutribullet – best blender for smoothies

Fans of the original Nutribullet looking to upgrade to something with more oomph will love the Rx. While some bullet blenders can leave behind flecks (of leafy greens, for example) the Rx uses its 2.3hp/1700W motor to create a flawlessly smooth consistency. Inside its blade unit, you’ll find four angled blades that screw into an oversized or short cup for smoothies or its Souperblast pitcher.

This comes with a vented lid, so you can use a special programme to blitz veggies into hot soup in only seven minutes. There’s no on or off button or speed settings. The Rx adjusts automatically to the contents and for the right amount of time – just drop the cup onto the base. In tests, it effortlessly blitzed smoothies using seeds and nuts. It easily tackled black treacle and broccoli too, all of which were thoroughly blended.

This super blender then made piping hot soup from vegetables and pre-made stock. It’s worth noting that it won’t brown ingredients, so some may need cooking beforehand. It was also used to blend creamy nut butter from almonds and oil.

One downside is that the blades aren’t dishwasher-safe, so you’ll need to clean out any residue by hand. Also, the cups are bulky to drink from directly and the kit it comes with doesn’t have an obvious way to stack it for storage.

Ideal Home’s rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Buy now: Rx blender by Nutribullet, £122, Amazon

It might not have the sleek curves or glossy colours of some models but look past the simple white exterior of the Blend-X Fresh. It is a very good blender at a pocket-friendly price. Boasting a 650W motor, three speeds and a pulse, it also has a nifty button for ice crushing, which works much like the pulse function but is more convenient to use.

The blender’s two-litre jug is plastic and not suitable for blending hot food, but it has a working capacity of 1.6 litres, making it a better proposition than comparably priced models. Also in the box is a multi-mill grinder for chopping herbs and spices. The blender jug disassembles for cleaning and is dishwasher-safe, although the blade unit has to be washed by hand.

In tests, the Blend-X Fresh performed well, processing a fruit and ice smoothie until no shards remained. It also made short work of ice cubes. This blender struggled with thick waffle batter on the lower speed, but raising it solved the issue.

Ideal Home’s rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Buy now: Kenwood BLP402WH Blend-X Fresh, £44, Amazon

4. Magimix Power Blender – best blender for one-touch programmes

How much blending is too much? If you’re the sort of person who feels like you’re always second-guessing your appliance or over-processing, meet the Power Blender. It comes with five auto programmes (one of which is a time-saving self-cleaning setting) that help take the effort out of blitzing ice, smoothies, desserts and soups, alongside four speeds plus pulse for when you want more control.

There’s also a recipe book in the box that gives you an idea of what you can make with it, and a spatula to help nudge stubborn ingredients towards the blades.

On the design front, it’s everything you’d expect from Magimix – clearly labelled buttons and a dial, a choice of three classic finishes, easy drop-on jug, and a good balance between sturdy and stylish. However, there are some quirks to be aware of, such as 1.8-litre glass jug. It’s heavy even without anything in it, so pouring out accurately can be tricky.

The push-on, pull-off lid can also be stubborn at first, and there’s a max run time of a minute. Beyond this, there’s a lot to love – the jug splits apart for cleaning, it’s all dishwasher-safe and you can blend soup that’s still relatively hot (up to 60 degrees C) so you don’t have to wait long after cooking.

Its smoothie programme, which was a gradual ramping up of speed, followed by low then high, took about 30 seconds to whiz through a fruit and veg smoothie. There was no trace of leafy greens left and the blend was beautifully consistent.

Its cleaning programme using warm water and washing-up liquid left the jug spotless with some residue remaining around the lid. It also crushed ice into snow in seconds while its auto programme turned hot chunky vegetable broth into silky smooth soup in just over a minute.

Ideal Home’s rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Buy now: Magimix Power Blender, £199.99, John Lewis

5. KitchenAid Artisan Power Plus Blender – best blender for power

If the smoothest of smoothies is a priority, the Artisan Power Plus blender will deliver. Equipped with a peak 3.5hp motor and billed as the most powerful blender available, it liquefies everything from frozen fruit to nuts and grains.

There’s a choice of 11 speeds plus high or low pulse and three programmes for juice, smoothies and soups, plus a self-cleaning option. Its 2.6-litre blender jug is superbly designed – made from BPA-free dishwasher-safe plastic, it has a dual-wall construction so the exterior doesn’t become hot even when it’s heating soup. Inside the blender are four heavy duty 3mm-thick angled blades.

On top, a vented lid lets out steam, while a tamper comes in handy for solid food. The blender power cable also detaches for storage. Available in three glossy shades, the Artisan Power Plus blender is beautifully designed and rightly so – at 9.4kg, lifting it in and out of a cupboard would be a chore.

It’s more of an investment than your average blender, so you’d need to get lots of use out of it to justify the cost. It’s also an exceptionally noisy blender – anything over speed 7 may have you fleeing the kitchen. However, in tests, it gave a peerless performance with smoothies, soup and ice.

Ideal Home’s rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Buy now: KitchenAid Artisan Power Plus Blender, £649.99, John Lewis

6. Philips HR3652 Avance blender – best blender for smoothies and soups

Most of us could probably do with eating more fruit and veg. Proven to motivate you into upping your five-a-day is the 1,400W Avance blender, which will turn unpalatable vegetables into smoothies and soups with ease. Its makers claim it produces 50% finer blending than a previous model – which is great news for the fruit and veg-phobic. For its price, it brings a lot to the table.

This blender has a two-litre glass jar with 1.5-litre working capacity, 13 speeds plus pulse, two one-minute programmes for smoothies and ice crushing. It has cable storage and a spatula that inserts through the lid to move contents around.

The manual speeds are only marked min to max without numbers between, so it’s more difficult to reproduce a recipe if you’ve already found the perfect setting. It also can’t be used for more than three minutes at a time. In tests, it turned a couple of handfuls of ice cubes into snow and made a fruit and veg smoothie, both using the dedicated programmes.

The smoothie was consistently blended, though some traces of pear grit and a little texture remained. The jug and blades split apart for cleaning and it’s all dishwasher-safe.

Ideal Home’s rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Buy now: Philips HR3652 Avance blender, £125, Amazon

7. Argos Cookworks 1.5L Jug Blender – best basic blender

Proving that affordable doesn’t mean having to make too many compromises, this basic blender should prove to be a hard worker in your kitchen. Plus points include a glass jug that, while heavy to lift, won’t stain like plastic can, detachable stainless-steel blades for easy cleaning, and three speeds with a pulse for more control over blitzing.

It’s relatively compact, with four sucker feet on the base that clung to our worktop when we attempted to move it – so it’s almost guaranteed not to shift when in operation.

Where you will have to compromise is that it’s not dishwasher safe – and getting the blades spotless by hand means you’ll have to be careful – and blending soups. Even though the jug is made from glass, the lid isn’t vented, meaning any soup will have to cool to room temperature before blitzing.

There’s also a maximum run time of a minute, which could limit your blending horizons, and no guidance as to what speed to use for different foods. One other concern is the flat base of the blender, which sometimes made it tricky to seat on the base without trapping fingers.

In testing, we found that our fruit and veg smoothie wasn’t as consistent as the same recipe made in other models. As well as noticeable texture, there were visible pieces of fruit skin and leaves after a minute of blending on top speed. This may be because during blending, the vortex wasn’t quite strong enough to suck the contents on the surface down towards the blades.

Ice crushing using the pulse also took longer than expected, about 30 presses of the button, and some larger shards remained at the end. That said, given the good performance with other tasks, such as batter and cooled soup, it’s still an excellent option for those on a limited budget.

Ideal Home’s rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Buy now: Cookworks 1.5L Jug Blender, £16.99, Argos

8. Tefal Blendforce II BL420840 blender – best blender for small kitchens

Just as you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, don’t let the size of the compact Blendforce II fool you into thinking it can’t blitz as thoroughly as some of the chunkier, heavier models on the market. That’s because its 600W motor still packs a decent punch, using four stainless-steel blades to whizz through lumps and liquid with ease.

Its jug capacity might be smaller than some at 1.25 litres, but the blender’s size comes with some plus points – its plastic jug is light to lift and pour from, while the base can easily tuck away below units or in a cupboard. You’ll find sucker feet on the base too that keep it planted on the worktop when in use.

Blendforce II is also simple to use – there’s just two speeds plus pulse, the jug splits apart for cleaning, with only the blades needing to be washed by hand (a bit awkward but straightforward), and the whole thing just twists into place on the base, with neat lock and unlock symbols to confirm if it’s on properly. The jug isn’t suitable for hot liquids, so you’ll need to let soup cool before decanting it in, but a maximum three-minute run time means you can make sure it gets a proper blitzing.

Some more guidance as to what speeds to use for different foods would have been useful but even without it, the Blendforce II performed well. In tests, it handled a fruit and veg smoothie on speed 2, eliminating flecks of spinach, with just a small amount of gritty residue from a pear remaining. The pulse setting took about 20 pushes to crush ice cubes into snow that was perfect for cocktails.

Cooled soup was blended on speed 1, and took about a minute to work through chunks of carrot and celery, producing a consistently smooth texture with a minimum of froth. A good buy if you’re short on space but don’t want to compromise on blender power.

Ideal Home’s rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Buy now: Tefal Blendforce II BL420840 blender, £34.99, Amazon

9. Ninja BL682UK Complete Kitchen System Blender – best for accessories

What if your jug blender could be your food processor and personal blender, too? That’s the thinking behind the Complete Kitchen System – a machine that not only whizzes and blitzes but also chops, kneads and grinds. To which end, you’ll find removable blades for chopping and dough in the food processor bowl and a smoothie blade. There is also a formidable stacked six-bladed tool for blending. It’s all powered by a 1,500W/2hp motor and handled every blending task well in testing.

Functioning as three machines in one means that some blending features have been overlooked. For example, you can’t blend hot liquids, so you’ll have to wait for your soup to cool before popping it in the two-litre BPA-free pitcher. There’s a flap in the pitcher lid for adding liquids but no tamper and the lid locks in place – so the blender must be stopped to add ingredients.

Rather than a variable speed control, the blender has buttons for low, medium and high and four programmes. Its stacked blade is devilishly difficult to clean by hand (all the parts are dishwasher safe). If you need all three appliances and have space to store the kit, it’s a good-value buy, but it’s pricey for blending by itself.

Ideal Home’s rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Buy now: Ninja BL682UK Complete Kitchen System, £140, Amazon

10. Andrew James smoothie maker and blender – best blender for kids’ drinks

There’s no getting around the fact that this blender is small, but what it lacks in capacity, it more than makes up for in versatility. As well as a lightweight plastic one-litre jug, it includes two 600ml cups that can be used to blend drinks before being topped with flip-top lids, plus a 500ml and a 300ml cup for making sauces or quickly blitzing herbs or nuts.

All of the containers can be paired with its screw-in angled blades or there’s a flat blade for grinding coffee beans, spices or seeds. There’s even a juicer attachment that sits within the jug – so whether the kids have asked for smoothies, OJ, milkshakes or iced drinks, you’re covered.

In terms of features, there are two speeds plus pulse, with a blue ring that lights up when it’s on. Inside, there’s a reasonably compact 220W motor with a maximum run time of one minute.

However, while it lacked the oomph of a larger machine, in testing it proved to be powerful enough for most everyday blending. It made a fruit and veg smoothie of a good consistent colour, although some flecks of fruit skin and visible particles of leaves remained after a minute of blending. It also made a lump-free pancake batter and crushed ice to snow with only a few larger pieces of ice left.

Finally, it proved especially speedy as a citrus juicer, processing segments of orange in seconds into pulp-free juice but quite a lot of wet pulp remained in the attachment.

A couple of downsides are that it’s not suitable for hot ingredients (so any soup will have to be cooled before being blended) and it’s not dishwasher safe. This means it’s more of a drinks/dips/ice crushing machine – but for the price, it delivers great value.

Ideal Home’s rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Buy now: Andrew James smoothie maker and blender, £29.99, Amazon

How to buy the right blender for you