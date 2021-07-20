We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re considering buying the OTTY Pure Bamboo and Charcoal mattress, this review is for you. I’ve been testing this hybrid mattress hands-on for over three months, alongside my partner of course, who has weighed in with his own experience to show whether this mattress is a top choice for men as well as women.

Featuring bamboo and charcoal memory foam, OTTY has tried to add an eco element to this mattress with naturally antibacterial and odor-eliminating properties. It is hypoallergenic (a must-have for me, as I am sensitive to dust and allergens) and very supportive.

This mattress really won me over for its ideal level of support. I have struggled with lower back pain all throughout lockdown, and switching out my mattress is the single most effective step I’ve taken to ease that.

We’ve reviewed a lot of mattresses in person, which makes it easy to compare depending on your specific needs. As someone who sleeps hot and on her side though, my thorough review shows just why the OTTY Pure is the best mattress for me.

Ideal Home rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Verdict: The OTTY Pure Bamboo and Charcoal mattress is a great mid-priced mattress that delivers on comfort and sturdy design. If you’re a memory foam cynic, this hybrid mattress will bring you all the benefits of memory foam (courtesy of that luxurious top layer) but with the support of springs.

This mattress comes with a cover, which unfortunately needs to be dry-cleaned. It also lacks some of the edge support that you’ll find with other top mattresses. It claims to be medium-firm, and I definitely found that it was firm enough while offering cushioned support evenly across my body.

Reasons to buy:

Pressure relief

Even support across the back

No movement transfer

Stays cool on hot nights

Hypoallergenic

Reasons to avoid:

It has limited edge support

The cover needs to be dry cleaned

OTTY PURE Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal Mattress

OTTY Pure Bamboo and Charcoal mattress specifications

Type: foam hybrid, 64% spring to 36% foam

Firmness: medium-firm

Sizes: Single, double, king, super king, small double, EU double, EU king, emperor

Cost: £549.99 – £1,049.99

Who will the OTTY Pure Bamboo and Charcoal mattress suit?

Hot sleepers will love how cool this mattress stays, even on sweaty summer nights. It’s also a top pick for those who want a mattress that’s a little on the firmer side, but with a supportive top layer.

OTTY Pure delivery

The mattress came with a two-hour delivery slot and fully tracked delivery. The whole thing was very easy, and we got to book our day. This meant we knew to stay home, not that we would have been in the office anyway, but with things opening up again it is a useful element of the process.

The OTTY Pure is a mattress in a box. It arrived on our moving day in a tall box and we used the included tool to cut along the side of the vacuum sealed bag to allow the mattress to come to size. We were able to sleep on it that same night and there was no strong smell. Overall, setting up was very straightforward.

What is the OTTY Pure Bamboo and Charcoal mattress like to sleep on?

This is a thick mattress. At 25cm tall, it’s the same depth as the OTTY Original mattress. The mattress has a removable cover, which is great for those who want an added layer of protection. It is dry clean only though, so if you plan on using it then bear that in mind.

Prior to testing the OTTY Pure I had been experiencing a lot of lower back pain. It was so bad that at times I had struggled to get out of bed in the morning, or sit at my desk. While working from home was the obvious culprit, I suspect that my lessening back pain is almost entirely down to the OTTY Pure. When I’m away from home, I genuinely miss the support it gives.

How firm is it?

This mattress claims to be medium-firm, and I’m inclined to agree. Out of 10 I give it a 7, and my partner said the same. This is very subjective, and OTTY gives it a rating of 6.5, which is backed up by Expert Reviews. Our friends over at T3 gave it a 7.5. Overall, it’s a true middle ground between medium and firm.

My partner and I both wear a size large, so softer mattresses really aren’t up our street. When you’re on the heavier side, you can find yourself lacking in support from a memory foam mattress, and when pressing down on this mattress it is clear that while the memory foam topper is soft and cushioned, it is supported by strong coils underneath.

How well does it distribute weight?

When reviewing mattresses we like to conduct a weight test to show how evenly support is distributed. Our expert reviewer Linda has a dedicated weight for this, but unfortunately I did not. What I do have in abundance is kitchen appliances to review, so I put a 9.1 kg Kenwood kMix on the mattress to show how it was supported. The mattress sank evenly at 2cm across the mattress, and despite the fact that it’s not the most stable machine, it did not fall over when placed on the mattress. This is another indicator that it was supported evenly across the base of the machine.

My main critique of the mattress is that the edge support could be better. It’s not bad, because this mattress is supportive all over, but no extra effort seems to have been made to add any extra support at the edges of the bed.

Breathability

One of my favourite things about this mattress is how breathable it is. When I have slept on softer mattresses in the past I have found the experience a little too warm. I guess I’m a hot sleeper, so if I’m on the wrong mattress it can get quite uncomfortable. While this mattress has no trouble keeping us warm in April (we also had the Nectar duvet to thank for that) it also did a stellar job of staying cool in the June heatwave.

This is down to the charcoal, which claims to regulate temperature, and the airflow system (facilitated by the mesh panels along the side of the mattress) that keeps the mattress fresh.

How supportive is the OTTY Pure Bamboo and Charcoal?

I’ve already mentioned that the OTTY Pure Bamboo and Charcoal has worked miracles with my lower back pain. I am a side sleeper, and I turn from side to side quite frequently when I’m sleeping. While I won’t feature the images here, I did take a photo of my partner’s back as he lay on his side in the bed, to see if his spine was supported. For both of us, our waists dipped slightly into the bed, but other than that our spines were very well aligned and evenly supported. It looked very similar to this example, from the OTTY website.

This mattress is also very comfortable when lying flat. It feels as if all the curvatures of the spine and back are balanced out by the top memory foam layer, which results in a very comfortable night’s sleep.

How does the OTTY Pure compare to other OTTY mattresses?

If you’re certain that you want an OTTY mattress but are unsure about which to buy, there are a few ways to differentiate. We have also tested the OTTY Original Hybrid and gave it a full five stars. It is slightly firmer than the Pure. Our reviewer had no issues with motion transfer, which I can agree with having tested the mattress with my partner. Both of us toss and turn a lot, and I never have to worry about waking him up when I move in my sleep.

All of OTTY’s mattresses have encapsulated pocket springs. The Pure has up to 2000, the same as the Hybrid, but it also has two memory foam layers instead of just one. The Pure+ is the most premium of OTTY’s mattresses and it has up to 4000 springs and an extra 3cm of height on the Pure and Original Hybrid options. The most affordable Aura mattress has just 1000 springs and is the least firm of the set.

Trial and guarantee

OTTY offers a 100-night trial and a 10-year guarantee. Simba mattress offers a 200 night trial, and some brands offer as much as 365 days and 25 years, but OTTY’s offering is pretty reasonable when compared to the competition. It’s the same as you’ll get with Brook & Wilde.

Should you buy the OTTY Pure Bamboo and Charcoal mattress?

It’s a big yes from me. I love just about everything when it comes to this mattress, from the cooling properties that keep me warm even on hot nights, to the support that essentially fixed my back problems.

The Charcoal and Bamboo claim to eliminate odour. While I can’t compare it to the Original Hybrid in this respect, I can confirm that after three months of testing I’ve not noticed any particular odours.

The only reason I can’t score the mattress a perfect five-star rating is because the cover is dry clean only, whereas even the original OTTY Hybrid mattress has a machine-washable cover, and for less money. While it doesn’t have any reinforced edge support, the OTTY Pure is firm enough that I don’t think this is too much of an issue. Considering that you can usually find the OTTY Pure on some sort of promotion, it’s a great value hybrid mattress with all the luxurious perks of memory foam, with the support of springs.

About this review, and our reviewer

Millie Fender is small appliances editor at Ideal Home. While she spends her days testing stand mixers and blenders, she has spent over three months testing the OTTY Pure mattress in the evenings.

Millie was sent the mattress from OTTY, who kindly let her keep it. This is great for her (and her back) but it’s also great for this OTTY Pure review, because she can keep it up-to-date as she continues to sleep on it.