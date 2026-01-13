Experts say you must do these important garden jobs now to prevent more damage to your plants before the next cold snap

The last weeks have seen bitterly cold weather hit the UK, with a great deal of the country blanketed in snow. But while a frosty or snow-covered landscape can be stunning to look at, if you are looking outdoors right now and worrying about any garden damage that the bad weather might have caused, it can be tricky to know what to do for the best.

‘January is one of the coldest months, and the damage caused by frost, snow and cold wind can be devastating to vulnerable plants,’ says Mark Sage, Horticultural Buying Manager at B&Q. ‘The good news is that most damage is entirely preventable with a few simple steps if you think proactively about weather protection ahead of time and get your winter garden ready, especially for container plants and tender shrubs.’

And if you get caught short with snowy weather arriving unexpectedly and haven’t had a chance to prep the garden ahead of time, is there anything you can do to prevent more damage or repair any damage that has been caused by bad weather? Luckily, the answer is ‘yes’ according to Mark, there’s still plenty you can do to help protect your garden through the chill.

1. Protect plants before snow and frost hits

Prevention is always better than cure, so if bad weather like frost or snow is forecast and you haven’t already taken steps to protect your garden, then here’s what you should be doing.

‘The best defence for tender shrubs and non-hardy exotics is a protective cover to protect them from frost and snow,’ advises Mark. ‘Gently wrap vulnerable plants in an insulating horticultural fleece (like this Biofleece, £12.99 from Crocus) or fleece jackets. This keeps the wind and frost off while still allowing light and air circulation. And do note that it is crucial to ensure that the base is covered too.’

‘Don’t forget to insulate your containers as well,’ adds Mark. ‘Potted plants are most at risk because their roots are exposed to the cold on all sides. Prevent root balls from freezing solid by insulating the pots themselves. Use bubble wrap secured with twine, or, for the most secure protection, bury the entire pot into the ground until the rim is level with the soil. You can then mulch the surface for extra protection.’

2. Create a protective mulch for borders

When it comes to garden beds and borders, mulching is crucial to insulate the soil and protect shallow roots from deep frost penetration, advises Mark.

‘Apply a thick layer (around 10cm) of bark chippings (like Wickes landscape bark chippings, £12.50), compost, or even fallen leaves around the base of vulnerable plants like roses, salvias, and tender herbs. This acts like a blanket, keeping the soil temperature stable.’

3. Check and secure structures

Aside from frost and snow, high winds and gales are common in January too, so it’s important to check any garden structures as well as plants advises Mark.

‘Loose fence panels, shed roofs, and climbing plant supports should be checked and repaired,’ says Mark. ‘And for exposed sites, consider installing temporary woven hurdles or wind-permeable fencing to break up strong winds and prevent 'wind scorch' on evergreens.’

4. Stay off the grass after frost or snow

Once snow has hit, it can be tempting to run outside onto the lawn and make snowmen, but if you want to protect your grass, you should avoid walking on snow or frost-covered grass if you can and keep to garden paths.

‘It’s best to avoid walking on the lawn for as long as possible after it has snowed or when it is frosty,’ says Mark. ‘When the grass is wet, frozen, or covered in snow, it becomes much more susceptible to damage. Walking on it can compact the soil and bruise the delicate grass blades, which are brittle. Treading on them crushes the cell structure, causing brown patches and making the turf susceptible to disease when it thaws.’

‘If you must walk on the grass, consider using stepping stones or a temporary path to protect the surface.’

5. Brush snow off shrubs and trees to prevent damage

Although it can feel cold when you’re out in the garden, a layer of snow on the grass or on garden borders can have an insulating effect on plants. It’s more the physical weight of the snow on fragile branches that can do damage to the garden.

‘You should brush snow off conifers, large evergreens, and hedges as quickly as possible,’ advises Mark. ‘Heavy snow can be surprisingly weighty, and leaving it in place risks causing the branches to splay outwards or even snap under the pressure.’

‘Using a soft broom to gently knock the snow off will help the plant maintain its shape and prevent permanent structural damage to the branches.’

6. Check how plants are doing when snow starts to thaw

‘Once the snow starts to thaw or has cleared, check newly planted trees and shrubs to ensure that frost or heavy snow hasn't ‘heaved’ them, lifting the roots out of the ground,’ advises Mark. If they have become loose, you should gently heel them back in (firm the soil around the base with your foot) to ensure the roots are in good contact with the earth.’

‘For newly planted trees, adding stakes can provide extra stability against wind and heavy loads during their first few years.’

7. Repair any damage once snow has thawed

‘After a thaw, you can carry out lawn repairs and general garden maintenance, provided the soil is not too wet or still partially frozen,’ suggests Mark.’If the lawn has become compacted or puddled, you can spike it with a garden fork or aerator to improve drainage and help the grass recover.’

‘It’s also a good time to check for any branches that were damaged or crossing and prune them back to healthy wood. But resist heavy pruning now, it’s best to wait until spring to see what's truly dead, as early pruning can remove buds for spring flowers. Prune only broken, damaged wood now.’

