How to get your garden ready for winter – 8 tasks to add to your list before the first frost arrives

Frosty weather is on the horizon, and if, like us, you're wondering how to get your garden ready for winter, you can add a surprising number of tasks to this month's to-do list.

Preparations you make in autumn are key to cultivating healthy plants, grass and soil come spring, and there are plenty of jobs to do in the garden in October. Plus, this month is the perfect time to refresh your patio ideas and decking ideas with a few maintenance tasks.

If you're wondering what to do outside this month, here's how to get your garden ready for winter.

1. Move tender perennials inside

Preparation is key to overwintering tender plants successfully, but you'll need to make a move before the first frosts arrive if you want them to survive the colder months.

'Tender herbaceous perennials such as dahlias, cannas, gladioli and pelargoniums will need protection over winter,' says Andrew White, gardening expert at Rhino Greenhouses Direct. 'Less hardy plants like tree ferns, banana plants and some fuchsia species will also benefit from winter plant care, as will most plants grown in pots and containers.'

There are various ways to protect plants from frost, from wrapping pots in fleece and moving them under cover to protecting plants with mulch.

2. Protect your soil

Speaking of mulching, feeding your soil is another important task to add to your list if you're wondering how to get your garden ready for winter.

Mulch is available in various forms, from compost and well-rotted manure to bark chippings and straw. It keeps the frost off of plant roots, but it's also a great way to improve soil structure, enrich your soil with nutrients and insulate the ground for earlier spring sowings.

Mulching is also one of a few steps you'll come across when learning how to prepare raised beds for winter.

Learning how to clean garden tools properly is an important skill year-round, but autumn is the perfect time to give your trowels, forks and shears some extra care before putting them to bed for winter.

Whether you're learning how to sharpen secateurs or how to sharpen lawn mower blades, you'll thank yourself in the spring when you open the shed to equipment that feels brand-new. You could even apply linseed oil to metal tools for an extra layer of protection.

4. Protect garden furniture

Don't overlook garden furniture when preparing your garden for winter – it might be made for the outdoors, but that doesn't mean it's invincible against the worst of the UK's weather.

Working out how to store garden furniture in winter is one thing, but don't worry if you don't have the storage space – learning how to weatherproof garden furniture is surprisingly simple, whether you have wooden, metal or even rattan furniture. And if not, outdoor furniture covers might be worth the investment.

'Common storage mistakes include not storing furniture in sheds, using a simple tarp to protect furniture from the rain, or even stacking it up and leaving it outside,' says Dr Jonathan Kirby, Roxil’s wood expert. 'But, some garden furniture, specifically wood, can and should be waterproofed ahead of the rainy season.'

5. Keep on top of lawn care

We're all about lawn care tips at Ideal Home, and one October lawn care task stands above the rest this month.

'It’s important to rake your lawn regularly in October,' says Kevin Gess, gardening expert at Prestige Lawns. 'This is to prevent fallen leaves from blocking light and air from your grass, which would make your lawn more prone to disease.'

Besides that, you can give your grass a boost by applying an autumn feed and scarifying your lawn – as long as you don't leave it too late. You'll also need to work out when to stop cutting your grass before winter to avoid damaging your lawn.

6. Clean your patio

The lawn isn't the only part of the garden that needs attention when preparing your garden for winter – learning how to prepare your patio for winter could be the refresh it needs after a long summer.

Sometimes, all it takes is a thorough cleaning, and using one of the best patio cleaners and the best pressure washers on the market can make all the difference.

'Now is the perfect time for the final pressure wash of the year to get rid of ingrained dirt accumulated over the summer months,' says Paul Hicks, marketing and product manager at STIHL GB. 'A good pressure washer will have a fan jet nozzle for more gentle cleaning and a powerful rotary jet nozzle to help clean stubborn debris.

'To go the extra mile, you could add on a surface cleaner attachment, which is great for getting rid of tough-to-clean dirt.'

7. Check your decking

When it comes to preparing your decking for winter, you'll want to check the structure over for damage before cleaning.

'Take advantage of the crisp but dry weather by setting time aside to inspect your decking for any signs of wear, damage, or potential issues,' say the garden and landscaping experts at Dino Decking. 'Have a look for areas where boards may be loose or uneven, as well as any signs of rot, mould, or mildew.'

Then, you can think about how to clean decking, with or without a pressure washer.

8. Refresh your shed

Make the most of the cooler weather by setting aside an afternoon to give your shed a pre-spring spring clean. Tidy your stored tools, equipment and garden furniture and take the opportunity to rethink your shed storage ideas. There are a few things you should never store in a shed over winter, though.

If you have a little extra time, consider weatherproofing your shed to avoid the dreaded shed rot that experts are warning gardeners to watch out for this winter – but keep an eye on the weather.

'Whether you’re cleaning your shed, painting, or waterproofing it, each stage needs a couple of hours of preparation and sometimes up to 24 hours for the product to work its magic,' explains Dr Jonathan from Roxil. 'Your shed will need to stay dry at every point – apart from rinsing off the cleaner, of course – so make sure to check the weather for some dry days to get the job done properly.'

FAQs

How do you prepare a no dig garden for winter?

No-dig gardening rose to fame through the horticultural wisdom of gardening expert Charles Dowding, and it's a low-maintenance alternative to digging your soil over each year.

Mulch is your best friend with this method – after laying down a sheet of cardboard or similar light-excluding mulch, add organic matter like compost or well-rotted manure to your vegetable patch, raised beds and borders to feed your soil ready for the next growing season.

How do you prepare an overgrown garden for winter?

If your garden is looking a little overgrown, autumn is a great time to start cutting plants back and tidy up your garden before the colder weather arrives.

Learning how to tackle an overgrown garden involves identifying which plants you should cut back for winter, which annuals can be pulled up and added to the compost heap, and which hedges can be trimmed.

Learning how to prune hedges is simple with the right know-how, and mowing your lawn before it's too late will go a long way to neatening up your garden.

