3 reasons you should plant a tree this winter – all the benefits of adding a new tree to your garden when it’s cold outside

It’s the perfect season to get dormant plants in the ground, from fruit bushes to winter flowers – but can you plant trees in winter?

As it turns out, you can. In fact, it’s the perfect time to plant fruit trees and ornamental trees alike, as long as the ground isn’t frozen – and there are actually a fair few benefits to adding a new tree to your garden when it’s cold outside.

Here’s why you should plant a tree in winter...

1. Less strain on the tree

Whether you’ll be planting a bare-root tree or a container-grown tree this winter, doing it now will put far less strain on the tree than in other seasons. That’s because trees enter a period of dormancy between November and March.

‘Planting during this window causes less strain on the tree,’ says Steph Dunn James, managing director at tree nursery Frank P Matthews . ‘Cooler, wetter soil helps roots establish naturally before spring growth and, in particular, prior to any stressful late spring and early summer drought periods.'

As long as the ground isn't frozen (and we're having a very mild season so far), planting a tree in winter is a brilliant idea.

2. Stronger growth

So, if you’ve been wondering whether you can plant a tree in winter, the answer is a resounding yes. Not only will it save the tree a stressful transition into your garden, but it’ll also encourage stronger root establishment and growth.

‘Establishment before spring growth leads to good root development and stronger plants,’ says Steph.

Even the easiest fruit trees you can grow need a strong start to produce lots of fruit every year, and planting in winter should give them just that.

3. Less need for watering

Tree benefits aside, planting in winter means you’ll need to water your tree far less than you would in warmer seasons.

‘Winter planting reduces the need for frequent watering and gives trees a head start when temperatures rise,’ says Steph.

Mulching around the base of your tree will conserve even more soil moisture, meaning less watering even when temperatures begin to climb again. As a bonus, mulch will naturally keep weeds at bay, too. RocketGro Peat-Free Magic Mulch from Amazon is a highly rated choice.

So, winter is a good time to plant a new tree. Time to start browsing!