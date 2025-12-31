The wildlife-friendly jobs I'm doing before it turns icy – they are low-effort but will really help out your garden visitors this winter

As the temperature drops and we get cosy inside the house, it’s worth sparing a thought for the local wildlife and the struggle they face outdoors, finding food and shelter over the colder months. Bare trees and bushes mean that shelter and food supplies are scarce over winter, but doing just a few wildlife-friendly jobs before the frost hits could make life so much easier as things get colder.

While I already leave food and water out for the birds over winter (like many of us do), there’s plenty of other garden wildlife that goes unnoticed, but could benefit from a helping hand as winter draws in. So I spoke to a couple of garden and wildlife experts to find out what I should be looking out for and what I can do to help protect wildlife in my garden over the winter months.

‘Winter is one of the most critical times for wildlife,’ says Steven Mallon, waste expert at Fletchers Waste. ‘From hedgehogs seeking a quiet corner to hibernate, to frogs and toads burrowing beneath fallen leaves, many species depend on our outdoor spaces for shelter and survival during winter. A little care and awareness when tidying your garden can make all the difference in helping wildlife thrive.’

1. Stock bird feeders with winter foods

‘Winter feeding isn’t just a nice thing to do, it’s often the difference between life and death,’ says Sean McMenemy, founder of Ark Wildlife. ‘Many birds face scarce natural food as cold weather locks up insects and berries. Small species like blue tits and goldfinches burn a lot of energy just staying warm, while ground-feeders like blackbirds struggle to find worms in frozen soil.’

‘Bird feeders are a fantastic way to offer much-needed energy to our feathered friends. Peanuts and suet are excellent foods to feed birds in winter - in feeders for tits and woodpeckers, and on bird tables for finches and robins. When the ground is frozen, scatter suet pellets or fruit for blackbirds and thrushes. You'll soon spot a flurry of activity as robins, tits and maybe even the occasional woodpecker stop by for a snack.’

2. Ensure a fresh supply of water

‘While it’s easy to think wildlife goes thirsty only during the summer heatwaves, water is just as important in winter,’ adds Sean. ‘When ponds freeze, and puddles dry up, your garden visitors will still need access to fresh water.’

‘A bird bath is perfect for this, but when the temperatures drop, you’ll want to make sure it’s winter-ready. Ceramic bird baths can be beautiful, but they’re not always up for the winter challenge as they can crack in the cold, so rather than make a bird bath mistake, it's best to swap them out for something more frost-resistant, like a sturdy plastic or metal dish.’

‘And keep an eye on the water to make sure it doesn’t freeze solid. A little trick is to pop a ping pong ball in the water; the movement will help stop the surface from icing over. If it does freeze, just gently break the ice or add some fresh water.’

3. Avoid over-pruning berry-bearing bushes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the temperature drops and insects become scarce, berries provide a vital source of food for birds and other wildlife, so the advice is to leave them alone during winter months and not over-prune any berry-bearing shrubs and trees in garden borders.

‘Pyracantha, holly and ivy berries are a crucial winter food source for birds,’ says Sean. ‘So don’t prune these until springtime. You should also leave fallen fruit underneath trees too, as a range of birds and other creatures, like hedgehogs and field mice, will feast on these when other food sources are unavailable.’

4. Don’t cut back perennials and grasses too much

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aside from providing a source of food for wildlife, shelter is another essential that can be scarce once shrubs and trees have lost their foliage. Dense evergreen hedges and shrubs like privet, hawthorn, yew or holly can provide a place for birds to roost and stay warm, as can nesting boxes and bird houses.

When it comes to perennials and grasses, Sean advises not to cut them back too much. ‘Insects of all sorts climb into the hollow stems and dead flower heads of perennial plants for protection through winter, and ladybirds, lacewings and even some butterflies overwinter in dry perennial stems. Birds also hunt among them for spiders and other small critters. And don’t start composting until the first new shoots appear in spring,’ advises Sean.

5. Provide a spot for hibernating creatures

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Create wild corners in your garden to provide shelter,’ says Steve. ‘Leave some leaf-litter, fallen branches or a small log pile undisturbed, which will provide shelter and foraging opportunities for hedgehogs, insects and amphibians. And always make sure any wood or leaf-piles used for shelter are not going to become bonfires without inspection. Animals may already have settled inside.’

'Leaving a small gap (often called a hedgehog highway) in fences or walls can allow hedgehogs safe access between gardens, increasing their chances of foraging and finding a nest,' adds Steve.

‘Build a hedgehog house or hibernacula,’ says Sean. ‘These are places where creatures retreat for winter: snakes, amphibians, lizards, bats and a multitude of insects, not just hedgehogs, hibernate here.’

‘It can be as simple as a pile of raked-up leaves or as fancy as a purpose-built and heated bat box. Start simple: leave leaves where they fall, or rake them into small piles. Build up a pile of logs, twigs, rocks or pots — anything that provides gaps where different-sized critters can crawl in and hide.’

‘Digging a hole in the ground and backfilling it with a mix of all the above offers the greatest chance of occupancy and, by going below ground, offers the best possible protection against extreme weather.’

6. Make garden ponds safe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘For any garden pond, always ensure there is a ramp or escape route at the edge so that small mammals (like hedgehogs) or amphibians which fall in can climb out safely,’ advises Steve.

‘If you have a pond, keeping part of it ice-free during winter is super important for all the amphibians, fish, and other wildlife that call it home,’ says Sean. ‘A floating ball or a pond de-icer can create a little opening in the ice, allowing oxygen to flow into the water and preventing harmful gases from building up beneath the surface.’

‘If your pond does freeze, resist the urge to smash the ice – this can send shockwaves through the water, potentially harming the creatures underneath. Instead, gently place a warm pan of water on the ice to melt a small hole naturally. Your pond residents will appreciate the effort, and you’ll help ensure they stay safe and sound all winter long.’

7. Check the shed for overwintering insects

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Butterflies, lacewings and ladybirds often cluster in sheds and garages during winter, and if you find any, please avoid disturbances or heating the room,’ says Sean.

‘Warmth can make them think it’s spring and wake up, using up energy reserves they need to survive when there is no food to be found. Better to leave them undisturbed if at all possible, or relocate them to a safe, unheated alternative if there is no other option.’

Are you looking after birds and wildlife in your garden this winter? Let us know your clever tips and tricks.