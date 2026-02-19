I went behind the scenes of 4 kitchen designers' very own kitchens - these are the insider tips from the best designers in the game

Within the realm of home improvements, designing a kitchen is perhaps one of the most challenging feats. From layout to storage and the all-important decision of a kitchen colour scheme, there is so much to wrap your head around when spending a lot of money, so who better to ask for advice than kitchen designers?

Kitchen designers are often a natural part of the renovation process, particularly if you go down the route of working with a singular kitchen company. These designers are fountains of knowledge on making a cooking space practical, stylish and timeless. But getting their advice is one thing; seeing how a kitchen designer has designed their own kitchen is the ultimate source of inspiration.

When it's your own space and your own money involved, design decisions feel even more significant, which is why I thought I'd lift the curtain on the kitchens of some of the best designers in the game. From Tom Howley to Magnet, this is what 4 kitchen designers' kitchens look like.

1. Tom Howley - Creative Design Director, Tom Howley

(Image credit: Tom Howley)

I was lucky enough to meet Tom Howley and join him on a tour of the Chelsea showroom, and as we explored the display kitchens, he emphasised how much inspiration came from his own home. Tom Howley kitchens are a premium choice, but they also come with an abundance of expertise in quality and planning advice.

In his own kitchen, pictured above, Tom opted for classic Shaker cabinetry in a muted grey shade. The butcher's table, as opposed to a larger island, caught my eye as it makes the room feel lighter and more open, particularly against the more intricate cabinetry.

(Image credit: Tom Howley)

'Cleverly concealed storage keeps the worktops beautifully clear, while top-of-the-range appliances ensure cooking is effortless. This design demonstrates how a compact footprint can be transformed through intelligent, made-to-measure solutions. Rather than overwhelming the room with an island, a butcher’s table introduces flexible prep space while preserving an open, airy feel,' explains Tom Howley, creative design director at the eponymous kitchen company.

Farrow & Ball's 'Skimming Stone' is a warm pale grey shade that will give you a similar look to Tom Howley's kitchen, while these chrome cup handles from Amazon will complete cabinetry.

2. Jen Nash - Head of Design, Magnet

(Image credit: Magnet)

As head of design at Magnet, the pressure was on for Jen Nash to give her own kitchen wow-factor.

Designing a relatively modest kitchen that had to last for years to come meant that Jen wanted as many kitchen storage ideas included as possible.

'Spending time thinking about storage is just as important as the colour and type of tech - it can make or break a kitchen. It's also really satisfying finding a perfect place for everything, helping keep us tidy and organised,' Jen says.

She balanced open storage to showcase small accessories and add personality with pull-out deep drawers that make accessing ingredients easy. Take inspiration from the wooden storage used in Jen's kitchen with this open fruit and veg storage shelf from Amazon.

(Image credit: Magnet)

Lighting was also a big focus for Jen, adding plenty of ambience is essential for creating a useful space that also feels warm and inviting.

'Most people have spotlights and a central pendant which can cast a shadow when working if not planned well. We added wall lights from Dowsing & Reynolds that emit a soft, sensory glow but are positioned above our main task worktop add the perfect task lighting too,' Jen explains.

3. John Sims-Hilditch, co-founder of Neptune

(Image credit: Neptune)

John Sims-Hilditch, founder of Neptune, and his wife Emma have a unique position. Not only do the pair have kitchen design experience, but Emma's interior design eponymously named interior design agency increases the acumen behind their home's design.

When John and Emma bought their cottage, they also purchased an off-the-peg kitchen to suit their budget. It was flimsy and poorly made, so when they launched Neptune, it made sense to create freestanding furniture that could be trialled in their own home.

This became Neptune's Chichester kitchen, which was transported during a major renovation, showing the power of opting for freestanding kitchen cabinets. To get the look, complete with the timeless Ashcroft cutlery basket and Clovelly dinnerware set.

(Image credit: Neptune)

When the kitchen was moved to a different barn, the layout was reversed and a larder cabinet was added to the new design. 'Proof of just how versatile the cabinets are,' notes John. 'The Aga sits centrally and cabinets are balanced on either side, but we have the larder and fridge on one side and on the other is the doorway,' he explains, 'it has satisfying balance but not symmetry.'

John and Emma later repainted the kitchen too, updating it to suit their changing tastes. 'The Chichester kitchen has a timeless, historical feel to it, fitting into any space,' says John. 'Repainting cabinets brings a freshness to something that is familiar. It doesn’t feel out of place but it does feel special.'

4. Laura Stephens: Interior Design at Laura Stephens

(Image credit: Laura Stephens/Boz Gavowski)

Interior designer, Laura Stephens, has so much experience in designing other people's kitchens, but creating the ultimate cooking space for her family posed another challenge.

'It was so important to me that my kitchen worked effortlessly for everyday family life but also felt beautiful enough for hosting. I wanted a space where we could do homework one minute and gather friends for dinner the next,' Laura explains.

This is a true example of how clever seating makes the biggest difference in how a kitchen is used effectively for different elements of your lifestyle, whether for regular weeknight dinners or bigger hosting affairs. Small details make a world of difference too - be inspired by Laura's vintage-inspired design with these frill glass pendants from John Lewis, handcrafted white tiles from Victorian Plumbing and antique brass finishes, like these shelf brackets from Corston Architectural.

(Image credit: Boz Gagovski )

'We designed bespoke cabinetry to keep everything organised and out of sight, so it never feels cluttered, and the scalloped banquette with hidden storage has become such a lovely, relaxed corner - it’s where the children perch with breakfast or friends sit with a glass of wine,' Laura continues.

'Because there isn’t a table there, the island has really become the heart of the room; it’s one of my favourite spots, whether I’m prepping supper, chatting with the children after school or serving drinks when we’re entertaining.'

Every kitchen design will be different depending on your needs as a household - think about how you use the space and what your lifestyle looks like to set you off on the right foot when planning.