I’m getting a head start on summer and planting these 7 bulbs in February for guaranteed colour later in the year

Over the years I’ve often made the rookie error of not planting bulbs early enough in the season and then missing out on a colourful display later in the year. So determined not to let that happen this summer, I’ve circled the calendar, stocked up on my favourites and will be planting bulbs in February to guarantee a garden full of colour later on this year.

While it’s early in the season, there are plenty of bulbs you can plant in February to get a head start for the year ahead, whether planting them straight in the ground (after the last frosts have passed) or starting bulbs off in pots in a mini greenhouse, conservatory or windowsill.

‘With soil temperatures beginning to rise and the risk of hard frosts diminishing, the coming weeks present perfect conditions for when to plant summer bulbs and setting the stage for a spectacular summer display from June through September,’ says Julian Palphramand, Head of Plants at British Garden Centres. ‘Just imagine your borders ablaze with bright dahlias, statuesque gladioli and fragrant lilies perfuming warm summer evenings.’

1. Dahlias

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Dahlias remain one of the most popular choices for summer gardens, offering an incredible diversity of flower forms from pompom to dinner plate size. Available in virtually every colour except blue, these Mexican natives bloom prolifically from July until the first frosts,' says Julian.

‘The key to success with summer bulbs and tubers like dahlias is getting them in the ground while conditions are still cool but improving. This gives them time to establish strong root systems before the heat of summer arrives.’

After the risk of frost has passed is the prime time for when to plant dahlias in the ground or they can be potted up in containers and kept in a frost-free place such as a greenhouse and then brought out when it is warmer.



2. Gladioli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘While the slightly lighter evenings do hint at spring, February’s lingering frost can be a silent enemy to summer gardens,’ advises Shelley Davis, plant expert at Flying Flowers. ‘While soil remains cold and damp, bulbs planted too early could rot and ruin your plan of bright blooms in summer. As an alternative to outdoor planting, starting your planting journey in pots in the safety of a greenhouse, conservatory or even a sunny windowsill, guarantees your florals the best chance to thrive. When outdoor temperatures rise, these growing bulbs can then be moved to your garden beds, ready to transform your outdoor space into one full of colour.’

‘With their tall, ornamental stems, gladioli are the undisputed stars of the summer border. While they grow from ‘corms’, a closely related cousin to the bulb, they are just as easy to nurture. Given their sun-drenched African heritage, gladioli like the warmer weather, so tend to thrive when started indoors with gladiolus planted in pots during the cooler months. This indoor wake-up call allows them to transition from dormancy to sprout, preparing for a bright display from June through to Autumn.’

‘To give your bulbs the best start, ensure your containers allow water to flow freely and offer enough room to plant each bulb at roughly three times its diameter. Once buried, place them in a spot bathed in bright light to energise their growth and prepare them for summer.’



3. Alliums

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Alliums create architectural interest with their distinctive globe shaped flower heads perched atop sturdy stems,’ says Julian. ‘These ornamental onions bloom in late spring and early summer in shades of purple, pink, and white, with seed heads remaining attractive well into autumn.’

While autumn is the optimum planting time for alliums, when it comes to whether you can plant allium bulbs in February, the answer is yes. Go for varieties like allium neapolitanum, allium stipitatum or allium caeruleum for the best chance of success. Choose a sunny spot in your border, avoid heavy clay or very wet soil and plant bulbs 10cm deep.

4. Crocosmia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Crocosmia provides a burst of fiery colour in late summer when many other plants are beginning to fade,’ says Julian. ‘These easy to grow bulbs produce arching sprays of vibrant red, orange, or yellow flowers that are beloved by pollinators, making them an excellent choice for wildlife friendly gardens.’

‘As a hardy perennial, crocosmia thrives in full sun, it also tolerates partial shade, offering flexibility for every garden and with its long flowering period, it brings enduring colour to late summer gardens.’

Plant crocosmia corms at about three times their depth and 10-20cm apart with the slightly pointed end upwards and roots downwards. They prefer moist, but well-drained soil and if it is still a little cold add a layer of mulch.

5. Lilies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Capable of withstanding tougher weather conditions, lilies can be introduced to the soil throughout the cooler months, making them versatile enough to be planted any time from autumn to spring when it comes to when to plant lily bulbs,’ advises Shelley. ‘However, they are picky with their environment as they prefer bright light, so if your garden is prone to shade, starting them in containers ensures they aren’t compromised by the darker days before their debut.’

‘From the frost-tolerant Asiatic to the highly fragrant oriental variety, lilies are social plants, so planting them in groups is the easiest way to achieve a professional, full bloom look.’

6. Calla lilies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'Zantedeschia, also known as calla lilies, are a popular choice for summer gardens due to their striking trumpet-shaped flowers and lush, glossy green foliage,’ suggests Julian. ‘Not a true lily (they grow from rhizomes rather than bulbs) they produce large, showy blooms that come in a range of colours, including white, pink, yellow, and red.’

‘Calla lillies can be grown in both garden beds and containers, making them a versatile choice for any outdoor space. They can grow in partial shade but do best in full sun and prefer well-draining soil but require regular watering to thrive.’

For when to plant calla lilies, wait until after the last frost and once the ground has warmed up a bit, which will still allow them time to establish themselves fully before the summer arrives.

7. Nerine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For one of the best bulbs to plant in February for pink blooms, then you won’t go far wrong with nerine. 'With their elegant pink hue and long, narrow petals, nerine flowers are a captivating sight in late summer, injecting a burst of colour just as other plants begin to fade,’ says Julian. ‘And they will extend the flowering season well into autumn when many other bulbs have finished.’

‘Best planted in sunny borders in clusters for maximum impact, they thrive in this setting, offering a beautiful late-summer display. You can also plant nerines in pots, adding impact to any patio or outdoor space.’



Will you be planting summer-flowering bulbs in your garden? Let us know your favourite varieties.