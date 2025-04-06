These are the tastiest tomato varieties you can grow at home – they’re better than any you can find at the supermarket

One of the biggest benefits of growing your own tomatoes is that you can experiment with varieties you won’t see at the supermarket – and those include some of the tastiest tomato varieties out there.

Before you learn how to grow tomatoes, you’ll need to tackle the fun part: deciding which varieties you want to try. Whether you’re hoping to grow cherry tomatoes or try beefsteak types, you'll experience a world of flavour if you pick the right kinds.

I checked in with the experts to find out which tomato varieties taste the best – including one of my all-time favourites.

1. Tomato 'Sungold' F1

(Image credit: Getty Images/merlinpf)

Tomato ‘Sungold’ is one of the most popular varieties, and it's also one of the first I tried when I grew tomatoes for the first time.

The name speaks for itself – these tomatoes are golden-orange and absolutely full of flavour.

‘This variety is arguably the sweetest cherry tomato you can grow,’ says Rachel Cole, seed manager at Mr Fothergill’s.

‘It boasts a very high sugar content (Brix level) with just the right touch of acidity. It’s a consistent customer favourite and one we trial every year without fail.’

You can buy Tomato 'Sungold' F1 seeds from Mr Fothergill's.

2. Tomato 'Pink Brandywine'

(Image credit: Getty Images/MarieTDebs)

If you're looking to grow larger tomatoes for salads, sandwiches and the like, you'll want one of the tastiest beefsteak varieties.

Tomato 'Pink Brandywine' is a favourite of Andi Strachan's, senior gardener of the Victorian walled kitchen garden at the National Trust’s Knightshayes in Devon, which has a vast collection of heritage seeds, including 102 varieties of heritage tomatoes.

'This old American heirloom variety fruits up to ¾kg, and sometimes larger, ideal for just one slice on a sandwich!' Andi says. 'Even though it will take up to 100 days to mature, it’s well worth the effort. The fruits are large, pink and red in colour, with a sweet and yet slightly acidic taste.

'I love it in the late summer evenings, sliced thickly on a plate, with a dressing of olive oil and fresh basil leaves and a good crusty bread.'

If you're convinced, Tomato 'Pink Brandywine' seeds are available to buy from Amazon.

3. Tomato 'Sweet Million' F1

(Image credit: Mr Fothergill's)

Another brilliantly sweet option is Tomato 'Sweet Million' F1, which is loved for its generous harvests. Whether you'll be growing your tomatoes in pots or grow bags, you'll need to support the heavy-laden trusses.

'This is a personal favourite of mine,' says Rachel from Mr Fothergill's. 'It produces a mid-sized cherry tomato with a lovely balance of sweetness and acidity.

'The plant develops attractive trusses and is known for being a heavy cropper, offering generous yields season after season.

Sold? Stock up on Tomato 'Sweet Million' F1 seeds from Mr Fothergill's.

4. Tomato 'Nagina'

(Image credit: Gardening Direct)

According to Knightshayes' Andi, one of the tastiest plum tomato varieties is 'Nagina'.

'This is a modern Roma-style tomato, ideal for growing in a cold glasshouse or even outdoors,' she says. 'It has been bred to have excellent blight resistance without compromising on flavour. The fruits are of good size, very bright red in colour with a great taste.'

They're especially great in the kitchen. 'They are a good all-round tomato, but I particularly like them for cooking,' Andi explains. I love their tangy flavour for tomato sauces with pasta, but I also like to add a little sugar to them if I use them in a curry to get that ideal sweet and spicy flavour.'

You can buy Tomato 'Nagina' seeds from Gardening Direct.

5. Tomato 'Big Daddy' F1

(Image credit: Mr Fothergill's)

Another fantastic beefsteak tomato, if you're looking for flavour, is Tomato 'Big Daddy' F1.

'This is a brilliant choice if you’re looking for a beefsteak variety,' says Rachel from Mr Fothergill's. 'As its name suggests, it produces hefty, meaty fruit with excellent flavour.

'It’s ideal for pasta dishes where the tomato needs to bring a real ‘zing’ to the recipe. This one is best suited to growing in an unheated greenhouse.'

Grab a pack of Tomato 'Big Daddy' F1 seeds from Mr Fothergill's.

Our list of the tastiest tomato varieties you can grow at home is by no means exhaustive, but it should give you a little inspiration.

Which tomatoes will you be growing this year?