I went abroad and everyone was using these genius fly fans – and now I swear by them at home

They were on every table on holiday...

zero in fly fan on a pink graphic background
(Image credit: Amazon)
Jump to category:
Jenny McFarlane's avatar
By
published

A few weeks ago, I came back from the British Virgin Islands with an unexpected kitchen essential that's earned a permanent spot on my worktop.

We'd booked an epic sailing trip with friends around the islands, hopping from beach to beach. And with the heat hitting over 30 degrees some days, and all our meals mostly outdoors on deck, it didn't take long to realise we weren't alone when we moored up for the evenings.

Naturally, flies, wasps and mozzies were out in full force, especially when we served up anything particularly delicious.

That's when the captain brought out a discreet little gadget: the Zero In Fly Go! fly fan, £11.99 from Amazon. It worked a treat at warding off pesky flying insects while we were eating and drinking. So if you're in need of a good gadget to get rid of flies easily, read on for more intel.

Zero in Fly Go! Usb Rechargeable Fly Repellent Fan Portable Fly Fan for Outdoor Eating, Barbecues and Picnics
Zero in Fly Go! USB Rechargeable Fly Repellent Fan

Typically, once I'd seen the fly fan on the boat, I started seeing them everywhere. In beach cafes, bars and restaurants, so I knew I needed to get my hands on one when I got back home.

Wondering how they work? Well, they feature soft spinning blades which are soft to touch, so safe for pets and kiddos and create a gentle breeze that disturbs flies' flight paths. They also feature holographic dots that mimic predators and dazzle flies so they don't land near your food. Clever, eh?

Even before we'd made it back to the UK, I'd bagged two of them on Amazon because it's safe to say that it's flying insect season. I find, even though we have unpredictable weather, when the sun does come out, I have the patio doors wide open and the suckers just swarm right in so I knew they'd come in handy.

I've bought one to have whirring by my fruit bowl, which is working a treat over my usual apple cider vinegar trick and another for outdoor meals and drinks.

fly fans on a boat

The Zero In Fly Go fly fans on the boat

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

They're totally silent, USB rechargeable (some are battery operated), and light enough to move about or even pack if you're headed away to an Airbnb. And unlike insect repellents and citronella candles, there's no nasty smell or chemicals involved. Plus, they're a humane alternative to a zapper or swatter.

I bought the Zero In Fly Go fans as that's what the captain suggested, but there are plenty of other types and styles on the market. They are all based on the same idea, though. Here are a few I picked out.

Where to buy fly fans

Fly Fans for Tables by Modern Lyfe - Aa Battery & Usb Powered - Fly Swatter Outdoor Camping Accessory or for Food at Parties, Restaurants & Picnics, Bug Fan, Spinner Keeps Flies Away (1 Pack - Black)
Modern Lyfe Fly Fans for Tables

Menibbler Fly Repellent Fan, Fly Fans for Table, Fly Repellent Outdoor, Portable Flies Repellents Fan With Hanging Hook, Stretchable Battery Powered Flies Spinner With Soft Blades Keep Flies Away (3)
MENIBBLER
Menibbler fly repellent collapsible fans, pack of 3

Tepenar Fly Fans & Tabletop Repeller - Foldable Usb-C Bug Spinner With Holographic Wings, Chemical-Free Flying Insect Control & Mosquito Repellent for Outdoor Dining Protection(1pcs)
Tepenar Fly Fans & Tabletop Repeller

I didn't think I'd return home from the Caribbean raving about a fly deterrent gadget, but here we are.

These fly fans are so simple but so effective, and I think they're a great summer hack for picnics, barbecues and pretty much anywhere you get bugged by flying critters.

Jenny McFarlane
Jenny McFarlane
Senior Digital Editor

Jenny is Senior Digital Editor and joined the team in 2021, working across Ideal Home, Real Homes, Homes & Gardens, Livingetc and Gardeningetc. Since getting on the property ladder, her passion for interior design and gardening has taken on a new lease of life. She loves collecting and salvaging unique items (much to her other half's despair) but sniffing out stylish home bargains is her one true love.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.