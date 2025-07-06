I went abroad and everyone was using these genius fly fans – and now I swear by them at home

A few weeks ago, I came back from the British Virgin Islands with an unexpected kitchen essential that's earned a permanent spot on my worktop.

We'd booked an epic sailing trip with friends around the islands, hopping from beach to beach. And with the heat hitting over 30 degrees some days, and all our meals mostly outdoors on deck, it didn't take long to realise we weren't alone when we moored up for the evenings.



Naturally, flies, wasps and mozzies were out in full force, especially when we served up anything particularly delicious.

That's when the captain brought out a discreet little gadget: the Zero In Fly Go! fly fan, £11.99 from Amazon. It worked a treat at warding off pesky flying insects while we were eating and drinking. So if you're in need of a good gadget to get rid of flies easily, read on for more intel.

Zero in Fly Go! USB Rechargeable Fly Repellent Fan £14 at B&Q

Typically, once I'd seen the fly fan on the boat, I started seeing them everywhere. In beach cafes, bars and restaurants, so I knew I needed to get my hands on one when I got back home.

Wondering how they work? Well, they feature soft spinning blades which are soft to touch, so safe for pets and kiddos and create a gentle breeze that disturbs flies' flight paths. They also feature holographic dots that mimic predators and dazzle flies so they don't land near your food. Clever, eh?

Even before we'd made it back to the UK, I'd bagged two of them on Amazon because it's safe to say that it's flying insect season. I find, even though we have unpredictable weather, when the sun does come out, I have the patio doors wide open and the suckers just swarm right in so I knew they'd come in handy.

I've bought one to have whirring by my fruit bowl, which is working a treat over my usual apple cider vinegar trick and another for outdoor meals and drinks.

The Zero In Fly Go fly fans on the boat (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

They're totally silent, USB rechargeable (some are battery operated), and light enough to move about or even pack if you're headed away to an Airbnb. And unlike insect repellents and citronella candles, there's no nasty smell or chemicals involved. Plus, they're a humane alternative to a zapper or swatter.

I bought the Zero In Fly Go fans as that's what the captain suggested, but there are plenty of other types and styles on the market. They are all based on the same idea, though. Here are a few I picked out.

Where to buy fly fans

I didn't think I'd return home from the Caribbean raving about a fly deterrent gadget, but here we are.

These fly fans are so simple but so effective, and I think they're a great summer hack for picnics, barbecues and pretty much anywhere you get bugged by flying critters.