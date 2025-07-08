I've fully bought into this summer's soft serve and slushie maker craze - and you can too with massive reductions on the best ones I've tried
If I were you, I'd grab one before they start selling out
After the rise of the Ninja Creami a couple of years ago, all of the kitchen brands have been dreaming up ways to bring the taste of an ice cream van into your kitchen, whether with gelato, slushies or soft serve. And they've finally cracked it, with a range of products to brighten up a hot summer's day.
You don't need me to tell you it's been seriously warm recently and with more hot weather on the horizon, there's one thing I'm recommending to everyone this Amazon Prime Day: a frozen treat maker in the form of either the best ice cream maker or a slushie machine like the much coveted Ninja SLUSHi (which is discounted by £30 on Amazon today).
I've tried a range of these fantastically fun products and these are my favourites for this summer – all of which are on sale. Hurry though! We see them selling out as prices drop and temperatures rise.
Stick to the classics with Ninja's Deluxe version of the viral Creami ice cream maker. I've tried all 10 settings on it myself in my review and I can attest it's totally brilliant.
I shared how much I've been enjoying testing the Cuisinart Freeze Wand last week in my first look at it and now it's even more affordable. It's also small-kitchen-friendly, so you can stash it away when not in use.
I was seriously shocked by how similar this Slushie machine is to my Ninja version when I tried the 2.6 litre version in my side-by-side piece. This 2 litre version is on sale for a real bargain price.
The Ninja Swirl is now available to pre-order, but if you'd rather opt for a budget option, there's this Cuisinart version we've tried and tested in our review. It has a sprinkles dispenser too!
My favourite of all of these deals is the Cuisinart Freeze Wand, which I've been using almost every day to whizz up frozen treats. My next venture is even trying out some dog-friendly ice cream with it.
Another release I'm super excited about is Cuisinart's new product to rival the Ninja Creami and Slushi in one: the Frost Fusion, which I discussed in my first look at its features. There's no need for pre-freezing at all with that particular product.
All in all then, it's fair to say that the best kept secret of Prime Day so far is these excellent ice cream and slushie deals. Will you be investing in one to create a frozen treat station in your kitchen this summer?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
