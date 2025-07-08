I've fully bought into this summer's soft serve and slushie maker craze - and you can too with massive reductions on the best ones I've tried

After the rise of the Ninja Creami a couple of years ago, all of the kitchen brands have been dreaming up ways to bring the taste of an ice cream van into your kitchen, whether with gelato, slushies or soft serve. And they've finally cracked it, with a range of products to brighten up a hot summer's day.

You don't need me to tell you it's been seriously warm recently and with more hot weather on the horizon, there's one thing I'm recommending to everyone this Amazon Prime Day: a frozen treat maker in the form of either the best ice cream maker or a slushie machine like the much coveted Ninja SLUSHi (which is discounted by £30 on Amazon today).

I've tried a range of these fantastically fun products and these are my favourites for this summer – all of which are on sale. Hurry though! We see them selling out as prices drop and temperatures rise.

Save 19% Inoviva Slushie Machine: was £329.99 now £265.99 at Amazon I was seriously shocked by how similar this Slushie machine is to my Ninja version when I tried the 2.6 litre version in my side-by-side piece. This 2 litre version is on sale for a real bargain price.

My favourite of all of these deals is the Cuisinart Freeze Wand, which I've been using almost every day to whizz up frozen treats. My next venture is even trying out some dog-friendly ice cream with it.

Testing the Cuisinart freeze wand at home to make sorbet. (Image credit: Future)

Another release I'm super excited about is Cuisinart's new product to rival the Ninja Creami and Slushi in one: the Frost Fusion, which I discussed in my first look at its features. There's no need for pre-freezing at all with that particular product.

All in all then, it's fair to say that the best kept secret of Prime Day so far is these excellent ice cream and slushie deals. Will you be investing in one to create a frozen treat station in your kitchen this summer?