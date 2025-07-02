This cooling hack will turn your fan into an air conditioner – and it’s completely free

Are you feeling the heat? I know I am, which is why I’ve dedicated my week to finding the best cooling hacks, and this one is too good not to share. What if I told you you could make your own DIY air conditioner unit for free? You can, and here’s how.

Owning one of the best portable air conditioners is an absolute game-changer when the temperature is roasting. But these handy units can be pricey, so if you’re not looking to part with your cash, a free cooling hack can do the trick.

Making your own DIY air conditioner couldn’t be easier. All you need is one of the best fans and a bowl of ice. Here’s everything you need to know, plus the safety warnings to be aware of if you plan on trying this hack.

How to make a DIY air conditioner

The hack is one of the simplest I’ve seen to cool a bedroom or any other room in the house, as all you need to do is place a bowl of ice in front of your fan.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Brittain)

‘Placing a bowl of ice or a frozen water bottle in front of a fan is a popular DIY cooling hack, especially during heat waves. The idea is that as the fan blows air over the ice, it cools the air slightly, creating a mini air conditioning effect. While it’s not as powerful as a proper air conditioner, this method can provide some relief in small, enclosed spaces,’ explains Dr Farah Ahmed , a GP with over 20 years of experience in the NHS.

As the air blows over the ice, the ice evaporates and cools the air, making the stream of air feel like the blast of cold air you get from an air conditioner. Only this hack costs considerably less.

‘While air conditioning is more powerful, this method offers a cost-effective way of remaining cool without creating a huge strain on your energy bills,’ says Kudzai Chinembiri, Energy Expert at Love Energy Savings .

Warning

While this ice cooling hack is effective, it is important to remember that ice and water don’t mix, and if you plan on using this hack, you have to ensure the ice is a safe distance away. Experts at the consumer safety charity, Electrical Safety First are warning of the increased risk of electric shock if you use this hack.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dominic Blackmore)

‘Whilst we would not recommend this hack, it offers a far lower level of risk of electric shock as the ice is nowhere near the electrical components of the fan,’ Luke Osborne, technical director at Electrical Safety First, comments.

‘Even if you do try this hack, you’ll likely remain hot, as a bowl of ice won’t offer enough relief to continuously cool a room. Make sure the ice is sufficiently far enough away from the fan to avoid the device coming into contact with moisture if it’s knocked over.’

If you need short-term relief, this DIY air conditioner hack can be used if practised safely. However, for best results, we’d recommend investing in one of these cooling products instead.

Shark Shark Flexbreeze Hydrogo Cordless Fan Was £129 now £99.99 at Amazon This powerful fan creates produces ultra-fine droplets, showering you in a cool mist. But this mist is so delicate, you don't have to worry about it wetting any surfaces. Just sit back and stay cool. Midea Midea 5l Air Cooler Was £109.99 now £89.49 at Amazon This three-in-one machine acts as an air conditioner, humidifer and tower fan. The 75° automatic oscillation feature allows for even air distribution throughout the room, ensuring everyone is blessed with a cool breeze. Silentnight Silentnight Restore Body Cooling Gel Mattress Pad £28 at Argos If you want to cool down fast at night, this cooling gel mattress pad can help you get to sleep in the heat.

Do you have any tried and tested ways to beat the heat?