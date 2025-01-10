When to deadhead pansies to encourage a new flush of beautiful blooms, according to gardening experts

Knowing when to deadhead pansies will give these plants the best chance of blooming year-round. And these pretty little flowers deserve to be given the care they need if you want to enjoy an abundance of them in your garden.

Deadheading is a crucial part of caring for pansies, which is why we've asked the experts when exactly we should be doing it.

A key sign that it's time to deadhead your pansies is when the flowers start to droop, or their colour begins to fade. But there are a couple of other need-to-know points on the deadheading topic, which are essential if you don't want your winter pansies to go to waste.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Westend61)

Pansies are one of the plants you should deadhead to encourage a second bloom. The experts say that you should deadhead pansies as soon as they start to turn – that is when the flowers start to look like they're dying.

'Deadhead pansies once their blooms start to fade and curl up - this encourages fresh flowers to bloom,' says Dougie Cumming, plant buyer at Carbeth Plants.

So, while there isn't a particular time of year to deadhead pansies, it's something that should be done regularly, if you want to extend the plants' lives for as long as possible.

'Winter and summer pansies are the same plant, so simply continue deadheading them as they go over,' Dougie explains. 'Right now, all pansies might look a little droopy due to the cold and low light levels, but they’ll perk up as temperatures and light levels increase.'

So as soon as your pansies start to wilt, fade or droop, deadhead them so fresh flowers can grow in their place. The process is also super easy; simply pinch or snip the flower stem just above the first set of healthy leaves or buds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What does deadheading pansies do?

Just as you should deadhead hydrangeas, deadheading pansies is something worth taking the time for, if you want to enjoy these plants in full force.

'The main benefit of deadheading pansies is that it extends their blooming season throughout spring and autumn,' says Morris Hankinson, director at Hopes Grove Nurseries. 'Additionally, it helps prevent the plants from becoming overgrown or scraggly.'

'By deadheading them constantly, what you are doing is encouraging new flowers to keep coming,' former Royal Gardener Jack Stooks confirms, speaking on behalf of Spin Genie.

If pansies aren't deadheaded, they might start to self-seed, which is a recipe for them to quickly become overgrown. But once their blooms are snipped, the plant will channel its energy into growing new flowers instead.

'And as a bonus, plants that have a large amount of petals will not scatter them everywhere if the faded flowers are removed,' adds Graham Smith MCIHort, gardening expert at LBS Horticulture. 'Dying petals can attract pests or spread disease.'

What you'll need

Jivesnip Premium Titanium Garden Secateurs £9.99 at Amazon A pair of secateurs will make the deadheading process even easier, and this pair from JiveSnip comes highly recommended. With a 4.6 star rating out of over 1800 reviews, they're a pretty safe bet for assisting in your deadheading duties.

FAQs

How do you keep pansies blooming?

Aside from knowing when to deadhead pansies, there are a couple of other top tips that will help you continue to enjoy them in full bloom.

Morris from Hopes Grover Nurseries emphasises the importance of maintaining the right growing conditions for your pansies. 'Pansies thrive in cool weather and prefer partial sun. Regular watering is essential, but avoid waterlogging.'

Use pots with good drainage to avoid waterlogging, then you won't have to learn how to save an overwatered plant. Use a balanced, water-soluble fertiliser in the soil to provide nutrients to support flower growth.

And of course, keep on top of deadheading your pansies regularly.

Miracle-Gro All Purpose Water Soluble Plant Food Tub, 2 Kg, Brown £15.99 at Amazon

Can pansies survive in winter?

According to former Royal Gardener Jack Stooks, pansies are quite hardy plants, and capable of withstanding certain levels of cold.

'Obviously though, they won't survive through mass amounts of freezing cold temperatures. It's really important to keep watering them throughout winter and making sure the soil doesn't go dry.'

Certain plants need be brought inside in winter in order to survive, and while this isn't the case with pansies, it will help to bring them inside when possible during particularly cold snaps. If temperatures are expected to drop below freezing overnight, bring potted pansies inside to help increase their longevity.

'If your pansies are planted in a bank, I would suggest getting some fleece lining, and putting this over the whole area,' Jack says. 'Ideally hold this down with pegs, but if not, sturdy rocks will do.'