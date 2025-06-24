7 annual flowers that don't need deadheading – these self-cleaning plants will do the work for you!

Deadheading is one of the most important summer gardening tasks, but not every plant needs it. There is a selection of annual flowers that don’t need deadheading, making them perfect for a low-effort garden.

Annual flowers are those that live for only one growing season. While there are a lot of plants you should deadhead for a second bloom, some annuals are self-cleaning, which means they readily drop their flowers themselves, so you don’t have to. Many annuals produce seedheads which are beneficial to wildlife (and the eye), so if you want to lend nature a helping hand, there are plenty of plants you shouldn’t deadhead.

To find out which annual flowers don’t need deadheading, I spoke to the experts. A few of the plants on this list are typically perennials, but are often grown as annuals. I’ve also popped a few plant recommendations below in case you’re in the market for some new low-maintenance annual flowers.

1. Love-in-a-mist

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jacky Parker Photography)

Also known as Nigella, love-in-a-mist is loved for its feathery foliage and flowers. It’s one of the best annual flowers that don’t need deadheading if you want architectural interest in an autumn garden.

‘While I love my cutting garden in the summer, there are some summer annuals that, if left alone, will form beautiful seedheads in autumn,’ says gardening expert and author Sarah Raven.

‘Nigella damascena is one of my favourite annuals to leave to go to seed. It forms seedheads like papery, miniature lanterns that add interest to the garden on a dull autumn day.’

For sky-blue flowers, you can buy Nigella damascena ‘Miss Jekyll’ from Crocus.

2. Busy lizzies

(Image credit: Getty Images / Olena Lialina)

Impatiens, fondly known as busy lizzies, are one of the best bedding plants for shade, but they’re also a brilliant example of annual flowers that don’t need deadheading.

‘Some annual flowers don’t need deadheading because they naturally drop their old flower heads on their own,’ says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres. ‘This means you don’t have to spend time pinching off dead flowers. Examples include Impatiens.’

You can order a busy lizzie plant for just £3.99 from Gardening Express.

3. Poppies

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

Deadheading isn’t necessary for poppies, either – so besides working out the best time to plant poppy seeds, these annual flowers are pretty low-maintenance, and they look beautiful scattered in garden borders.

‘Poppies produce lovely bulbous seedheads, but I find the larger varieties such as Papaver orientale to be particularly beautiful,’ says Sarah.

Leaving the spent flowers alone can actually help you expand your collection of poppies for the following year.

‘Poppies self-sow, so if left to fall to the ground in autumn, they can produce beautiful new flowers by spring,’ says Morris Hankinson, founder of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

4. Annual begonias

(Image credit: Getty Images/Pakin Songmor)

While many begonias are perennial, gardeners in the UK often treat them as annuals – and they’re easy to maintain, because they’re the perfect example of annual flowers that don’t need deadheading.

‘Begonias are typically grown as annuals in hanging baskets because they often don’t survive colder climates,’ explains Morris. ‘They are self-cleaning, meaning they naturally drop their petals after flowering and then produce new buds, so it’s not necessary to cut them back during the spring or summer months.’

You can learn how to grow begonias from tubers, or buy the plants garden-ready, like Begonia semperflorens 'Lotto Mixed' from Thompson & Morgan.

5. Annual petunias

(Image credit: Getty Images/DigiPub)

Like begonias, petunias are often treated like annuals, and they’re another brilliant low-maintenance bedding plant. You can learn how to deadhead petunias, but the newer varieties are often self-cleaning.

‘Petunias, especially modern types, are popular because they trail nicely and stay colourful all season without deadheading,’ says Julian.

Petunia 'Tumbelina Priscilla Pro' from Crocus is a beautiful lilac-purple variety.

6. Annual calibrachoas

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Related to petunias, calibroachoas are one of the best trailing plants for outdoors and commonly grown as annual flowers. They don’t need to be deadheaded for a steady display of flowers throughout the growing season.

‘Calibrachoas (also called trailing petunias or superbells) are tender perennial plants that are often grown as annuals in the UK,’ says Richard Barker, commercial director of LBS Horticulture . ‘They do not need to be deadheaded as they are a 'self-cleaning' plant, meaning that they will automatically drop any faded flowers and continue to produce more.’

Calibrachoa 'Calitastic Cappucino' from Crocus is inspired by coffee!

7. Torenia

(Image credit: Getty Images / Tatsuya Sakamoto)

Last but not least, we have torenia, or the wishbone flower. It takes its name from its wishbone-shaped stamens, and it’s another self-cleaning annual flower.

‘Torenias are compact annuals with a long flowering period that can be grown in shade. They bloom continuously from late spring to autumn without needing to be deadheaded as faded flowers will remove themselves.

For beautiful purple blooms, you can buy Torenia 'Little Kiss Blue' plants from QVC.

If deadheading isn't your thing, give these plants a whirl. That's one way to avoid making any deadheading mistakes!