Wondering when to plant asparagus? We don't blame you; if you’ve ever tasted homegrown asparagus, you’ll know this brilliant drought-tolerant vegetable is in a league of its own – sweet, tender, and worlds apart from supermarket spears.

Still, while growing asparagus is a long game (we’re talking a couple of years before your first proper harvest), the 'when' is every bit as important as the 'how'. Because, much like you need to know when to cut asparagus back, getting the planting timing right is absolutely crucial for success.

So, when should you plant out asparagus for the best results? Here’s everything you need to know to get it just right...

One of those superfoods you can grow easily at home, asparagus is growing in popularity as a garden edimental. Still, you need to know when to plant asparagus if you want to do this one justice.

Plant too early, and your crowns might struggle in cold, damp soil. Too late, and they won’t have enough time to establish strong roots before the growing season kicks in.

'It’s really important to plant asparagus crowns at the right time of year to ensure they thrive and produce spears for many years to come,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

'Asparagus will easily rot in waterlogged soil, so planting should be done in spring when the worst of the winter weather is over and always into well-drained soil,' he continues.

Still, there are a few differences, depending on whether you're planting asparagus crowns or seeds.

When to plant asparagus crowns

'Asparagus seeds can be sown in autumn but the easiest way to start a crop of asparagus is to plant crowns,' explains Morris.

'From seed to harvest can be five years, whereas harvesting from crowns is in the third year after planting. This might seem like a long time, but harvesting asparagus is totally worth the wait!'

He stresses that 'asparagus crowns should be planted in March or April when the soil is warmer and isn’t too wet'.

Where to buy asparagus crowns:

Thompson & Morgan: an abundance of asparagus crowns to choose from

an abundance of asparagus crowns to choose from Crocus: plenty of asparagus crowns to peruse

plenty of asparagus crowns to peruse Amazon: Yes, Amazon stocks a good variety of asparagus crowns to try

'Make sure there has been plenty of well-rotted organic matter incorporated into the soil to ensure it’s fertile for asparagus to grow,' adds Morris.

'And be sure to plant crowns about 30 to 45cm apart in rows of about 1m apart.'

FAQs

What is the best month for sowing asparagus?

The best month for sowing asparagus is really dependent on whether you're planting seeds or crowns.

'If you’re starting asparagus from seed (brave soul!), the best time to sow is February to April, ' says Christopher O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived.

'Sow them indoors in pots of compost, keeping them somewhere warm and bright until they sprout. Once the seedlings are sturdy enough to handle, you can gradually harden them off before planting out in late spring.'

Christopher O'Donoghue Social Links Navigation Co-director at Gardens Revived A gardener with over a decade of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. Together, they have worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, flower shows and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

Noting that most professional gardeners prefer to plant asparagus crowns (primarily because seeds take forever to grow), Chris adds that you’ll want to plant these in March or April, once the soil has warmed up a little.

'Either way, asparagus is a long-term commitment, but get it right, and you’ll be rewarded with delicious spears every spring for up to 25 years!' he promises.

When can I plant asparagus in the UK?

In the UK, the best time to plant asparagus crowns is March to May, once the worst of the winter chill has passed and the soil is starting to warm up.

'If you plant too early, cold, damp soil can cause the crowns to rot before they’ve had a chance to establish. Too late, and they won’t have enough time to settle in before summer,' explains Christopher O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived.

'Choose a sunny, well-drained spot (asparagus hates soggy roots) and prepare to be patient. Once planted, resist the temptation to harvest too soon; let it grow strong in the first couple of years, and you’ll be picking tender, homegrown spears every spring for decades.'

And just like that, you know when to plant asparagus. Here's hoping you have the patience to see the job through from sowing to harvest, eh?