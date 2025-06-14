6 vegetables you can sow in summer for quick harvests, late-season crops and delicious Christmas veg

The growing season is in full swing, and by now, most of your spring sowings will be burgeoning young plants (or even harvests!). Still, there are some vegetables you can sow in summer – and there’s plenty to keep you busy over the next couple of months.

If you’re figuring out what to plant in June, there are a surprising number of vegetables to choose from. Sure, it’s a little late for earlier varieties – but there are still lots of choices if you’re keen to carry on sowing over the warmer months ahead.

I’ve rounded up the top vegetables you can sow in summer for filler crops, quick harvests and even Christmas veg.

1. Carrots

(Image credit: Getty Images/gerdtromm)

For late summer and autumn harvests, carrots are a brilliant example of vegetables you can sow in summer. Learning how to grow carrots this season will keep your garden producing tasty roots right through the colder months.

'Sow varieties such as 'Autumn King' during summer, as they take just 60 to 80 days until they are ready to harvest and can be left in the ground in winter with no risk of them splitting,' says Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation.

Where to buy carrot seeds:

2. Radishes

(Image credit: Getty)

If you want a fast-growing filler crop, learn how to grow radishes – they mature quickly, they’re one of the easiest vegetables to grow, and you can sow them throughout the summer months. Plus, they’re tasty in salads and sandwiches.

'Radishes can be sown throughout summer and are perfect for successional sowing because they germinate and grow fast,' says Morris Hankinson, founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Radishes are one of the best vegetables to grow in pots, too – so if space is limited, consider growing them in a container instead.

Where to buy radish seeds:

Thompson & Morgan: Radish 'Cherry Belle' was awarded an RHS Award of Garden Merit.

Radish 'Cherry Belle' was awarded an RHS Award of Garden Merit. Dobies: A brilliant selection of radish seeds to choose from.

3. Lettuce

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sophie King)

You can learn how to grow lettuce in any season of the year if you choose the right varieties (and protective measures in the winter). The summer is no exception – and choosing varieties that grow fast will reward you with steady pickings throughout the season.

'Some of the fastest-growing lettuces are loose-leaf types such as lollo rossa, catalogna or cocarde, which take just 20 to 30 days before you can start harvesting baby greens,' says Lucie.

Nothing beats fresh harvests from your very own salad patch!

Where to buy lettuce seeds:

Thompson & Morgan: Lettuce 'Salad Bowl' is one of my favourite loose-leaf varieties. It's delicious!

Lettuce 'Salad Bowl' is one of my favourite loose-leaf varieties. It's delicious! Mr Fothergill's: Stock up on Lettuce 'Lolla Rossa' seeds.

4. Beetroot

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

Beetroot is another vegetable you can sow in summer, whether you're hoping to harvest the leafy greens or grow full-sized beets.

'Sow beetroot in June for your main crop, or in July if you're keen on harvesting tender baby beets,' says Mark Dwelly, head gardener at Audley Villages. 'If you have a polytunnel or some form of protection, you can even get another sowing in during late August.'

Learning how to grow beetroot is pretty easy, too.

Where to buy beetroot seeds:

Crocus: Beetroot 'Boltardy' is a popular choice.

Beetroot 'Boltardy' is a popular choice. Mr Fothergill's: Beetroot 'Crosby's Egyptian' is one of my favourite varieties to grow.

5. Brussels sprouts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Christmas dinner prep starts now! Summer, particularly June, is the ideal time to sow Brussels sprouts for Christmas harvests.

'Brussels sprouts are one of the top five vegetables for a typical Christmas dinner, and if you select a variety like 'Brenden F1', you can sow them in June for harvesting in December,' says Lucie.

Where to buy Brussels sprout seeds:

6. Spring onions

(Image credit: Getty Images/Yuliia Kokosha)

Another delicious salad crop! Spring onions are easy to grow, great for children and beginner gardeners, and provide speedy harvests throughout summer and autumn.

'Spring onions can be sown now, which will extend the harvest into early autumn,' says Morris. 'Much later means they won’t have time to grow, but if you get them sown soon, you’ll be harvesting fresh homegrown spring onions all the way to the first frosts.'

Where to buy spring onion seeds:

Thompson & Morgan: Shop a huge range of spring onion seeds.

Shop a huge range of spring onion seeds. Suttons: Spring Onion 'White Lisbon' is a great choice.

7. Turnips

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tess Lister)

Turnips are another brilliant option for summer sowing, and the harvests are delicious in stews and soups.

'Sow in July or early August for quick, tender roots and fresh greens,' says Mark from Audley Villages. 'They are a speedy option for a late-season boost.'

Where to buy turnip seeds:

Crocus: Go for Turnip 'Snowbell' F1 seeds for classic purple-shouldered globes.

Go for Turnip 'Snowbell' F1 seeds for classic purple-shouldered globes. Amazon: More turnip seeds to choose from.

There are plenty of vegetables you can sow in summer. Which ones will you be adding to your list this month?