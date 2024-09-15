Why are my rose leaves turning yellow? The 5 reasons this could be happening, and how to fix it

The rose is a favourite addition to a garden, and is fairly easy to grow, but you might just be asking yourself 'why are my rose leaves turning yellow'? If so, you're not the first.

After all, as anyone who already knows how to grow roses will tell you, these plants are susceptible to disease, and that's even if you've been looking after them correctly, right from planting through to deadheading roses.

If your rose leaves have turned yellow, don't worry too much as we've consulted the best garden experts we could find to find out why rose leaves turn yellow and if there is a solution. Luckily, this plant problem is not too serious and can be resolved.

Here's what the garden wizards suggest to get your roses thriving again.

1. Waterlogged soil

Our experts unanimously agree that the main reason rose leaves turn yellow may be because their roots are too wet.

'There are a number of reasons the leaves on your rose plants could be turning yellow. The most common reason is too much, or too little, water,' says Gareth Mitchell, founder of Tree2mydoor.

'Roses don’t like waterlogged soil, which can lead to root rot and yellow leaves,' agrees Petar Ivanov, gardening and plant expert at Fantastic Gardeners.

'Before you begin fixing the problem remove any yellow and affected leaves to allow the plant to focus its energy on its healthier parts,' advises Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk

'Try adjusting your watering schedule and water deeply and less often. Remember to check the first couple of inches of soil to see if the roses truly need watering.'

'While making sure roses don’t dry out is important to keep them flourishing and looking their best, as we head into the cooler months you can reduce the amount of watering accordingly,' adds Gareth.

2. Lack of nutrients

Yellowing leaves is a typical rose issue that may also be down to soil selection and not knowing how to make your own rose fertiliser.

'Lack of essential nutrients, especially nitrogen, magnesium, or iron, can cause yellowing,' says Petar.

'If your roses are experiencing an iron deficiency then consider checking and adjusting the soil's pH levels. Ideally, you want this between 6 and 6.5,' advises Chris.

'Another common deficiency in roses is nitrogen. This can be fixed by adding a balanced fertiliser or one that’s high in nitrogen.

3. Not enough sunlight

Not knowing how to prune roses, is another culprit when considering 'Why are my rose leaves turning yellow?' as a compact and over-crowed rose will restrict and shade itself from much and needed natural light.

“Another reason is lack of sunlight – this is where effective pruning comes into play,' explains Gareth.

'Often people are nervous of cutting their rose bush back as much as required at the end of the season, from September to November – but it’s an essential step to allow light and air to the plant and encourage healthy growth'.

'Roses need full sun for at least 6 hours a day,' agrees Petar.

4. Pest control

Unexpected rose leaf yellowing can also come down to pest control. Out of all garden pests you should not ignore, aphids are probably a rose shrub's enemy number one.

Also known as green fly and black fly knowing how to get rid of aphids will help avoid rose leaf discolouration and decay.

'Sucking insects like aphids feed on leaves and just one female greenfly can lay hundreds of thousands of eggs all over one rose bush, so infestations can quickly occur and cause leaf discolouration,' explains Gareth.

'We always advise wiping leaves with kitchen roll and a simple soap water solution, in a spray canister, to remove any bugs as soon as they’re spotted'.

5. Quality control

Whether you want to know how to grow potted roses or are looking for the right variety when researching how to plant climbing roses, choosing a good quality rose plant starts you off on the right path to blooming roses with healthy leaves.

'And to ensure your rose bush has longevity for years to come, think about where you’re purchasing it from as sometimes they are force grown under controlled conditions, and are less likely to flourish year after year,' says Gareth

'Look for rose bushes that are field grown, then potted and sold in the same season with regular pruning to encourage repeat blooms. We will only supply rise bushes that are grown outdoors in the UK.'

Q&As

How do you fix yellow leaves on roses?

The most common cause of yellow leaves on roses is water-logging. Choose a well-drained position with plenty of sunlight when planting. Deep water sparingly according to weather conditions. Feed and prune well and check regularly for pest infestation.

Can yellow rose leaves turn green again?

As long as your plant isn't infected by a fatal disease, green regrowth is possible. Remove already affected leaves and irradiate any yellow rose leaf causes such as over-watering, pests and malnutrition.