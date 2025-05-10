5 superhero blooms to plant in your garden now to keep aphids off your roses, according to garden experts

A classic rose is a staple of many gardens. Their soft, fluffy petals can make any garden look romantic, but unfortunately, we’re not the only ones who like them. If you’ve landed on this page, then you’ll be well versed in the pain of aphids attacking your roses, which is why experts have revealed the best plants to deter aphids from your roses.

Companion planting has a multitude of benefits, and pest control is certainly one of its strengths, including getting rid of aphids on roses. Usually due to their strong scents, these plants can deter pests, like aphids, from eyeing up your roses if you plant them next to your prize blooms.

If you want to protect your roses and get rid of aphids this summer, then you’ll want to plant plants that deter aphids next to them. Garden experts say these are the five best plants to plant next to roses to deter aphids.

1. Lavender

Every gardener should learn to grow lavender . Not only does it smell divine, but it’s beautiful lilac flowers will perfectly frame your pastel roses. And it’s gorgeous scent is exactly what you need to keep aphids at bay - they just can’t stand the smell.

'With its strong scent and essential oils, lavender acts as a natural repellent to aphids and attracts helpful pollinators like bees and hoverflies,’ explains Liam Beddall, senior rose consultant at David Austin Roses .

‘Lavender and roses also thrive in similar growing conditions as they require plenty of sunlight throughout the day, making them a perfect pairing in borders or mixed beds. The combination also creates a colourful and highly fragrant display that will give gardeners plenty of enjoyment all summer.’

2. Hardy Gernaniums

Hardy geraniums are excellent pest deterrents and are even one of Alan Titchmarsh’s recommended plants for deterring slugs and snails .

‘With a wide range of foliage types available from variegated, rounded or feathery, these will visually complement roses and at the same time their scent will help to repel aphids and Japanese beetles and attract beneficial insects like ladybirds and lacewings, which will naturally control aphid populations,’ says Lucie Bradley, expert gardener at Easy Garden Irrigation .

3. Alliums

A member of the onion family, in the summer, Alliums reward you with beautiful florets of pink and purple flowers. But their looks aren’t the only reason you should plant alliums .

‘Alliums are a fantastic companion for roses as they have an onion or garlic-like scent when their foliage or stem is cut or bruised, which deters aphids and other soft-bodied insects,’ says Liam.

‘As well as being a great natural pest-defence, their tall, architectural blooms and attractive pops of purple add early colour and structure to rose beds. We have many alliums planted among the roses in our gardens at David Austin Roses in Albrighton!’

4. Catmint

‘This (catmint) is not only an attractive contrast to roses with its silvery foliage and blue flowers, it also acts as a natural pest deterrent against many insects, including aphids, ants, fleas, mosquitoes, etc,’ says Lucie.

‘Nepeta (catmint) produces a chemical compound called nepetalactone which attracts cats and at the same time attracts insects which kill aphids, including ladybirds, lacewings and hover flies.’

Catmint has a wide variety of other benefits, too. It’s one of the best plants to help bees and one of the best ground cover plants to prevent weeds , making it an excellent companion plant for your roses.

5. Marigolds

Marigolds are a well-known superhero flower that deters aphids due to their strong-smelling scent. But not only are they an excellent deterrent against aphids, Marigolds, rich orange flowers, will provide a beautiful contrast against your roses.

‘These bright, cheerful flowers emit a distinctive aroma that confuses pests and helps keep insects like aphids at bay. They’re also known to attract beneficial insects like ladybirds and lacewings, which feed on aphids, providing another form of natural pest control,’ says Liam.

‘I recommend choosing lower-growing marigold varieties, such as French or Signet, to create a colourful carpet of blooms around your rose shrubs.’

If you’ve been struggling with aphids attacking your roses this year, planting any one of these beautiful (and effective) blooms could be the key to a full-flowering garden. Do you know any other effective deterrents?