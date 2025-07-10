Lidl is selling a portable air conditioner for less than £150 - run, don’t walk, as this is going to sell out fast

With another heatwave set to hit the UK, it’s no surprise that we’re all looking for ways to stay cool and comfortable, and right on time, Lidl has arrived with an affordable portable air conditioner.

The best portable air conditioners are a godsend when temperatures soar, so it comes as absolutely no surprise that these babies have been selling out fast. If you haven’t managed to find a good deal online, Lidl’s Silvercrest Local Air Conditioner (£149) has arrived in the Middle Aisle today (10 July).

But with portable air conditioners selling like hot cakes right now, I suggest you act fast if you want to get your hands on one, as when it’s gone, it’s gone.

The Silvercrest Local Air Conditioner works as a three-in-one unit, cooling, dehumidifying and ventilating a room. It has two fan speeds and an automatic oscillating feature that blows air horizontally around the room.

The Lidl air conditioner works best for rooms between 30 and 45m³, and the dehumidifying function collects up to 1.5L in a room that’s 30 degrees with an 80% relative humidity.

The unit also has a control panel with soft-touch buttons for ease of use, a remote control with batteries and a 24-hour digital timer. With side grips and transport wheels, this air conditioner is easy to move around, whether you want to cool a bedroom in the evening or keep it in your living space during the day.

(Image credit: Lidl)

Air conditioners have been selling out fast because they work more effectively than other cooling hacks . Because of this, they’re a great investment to make. The Midea 5L Air Cooler is one product that hasn’t sold out yet, and right now it is £84.99 down from £109.99 on Amazon. It’s technically not an air conditioner, but it is a powerful air cooler with rave reviews to match.

Alternatively, BLACK+DECKER BXAC40005GB Portable 7000 BTU 3-in-1 Air Conditioner (Was £449.99, now £269 at Amazon) is also currently in stock. Take it from me, for this unit to be both in stock and on sale is a rare occurrence, so snap it up fast.

I haven’t tested the Lidl air conditioner yet, but I do have high hopes for it - Middle Aisle products have never let me down, and in this heat, I’m willing to try anything. However, I expect this product will fly off the shelves, so if you don’t have the chance to grab one, here are a few more alternatives to choose from.

The Lidl air conditioner is worth a try in my book. It’s affordable, available where other air conditioners are not, and will help combat sweltering heat.