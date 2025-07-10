Lidl is selling a portable air conditioner for less than £150 - run, don’t walk, as this is going to sell out fast
Lidl is coming to your rescue this heat wave
With another heatwave set to hit the UK, it’s no surprise that we’re all looking for ways to stay cool and comfortable, and right on time, Lidl has arrived with an affordable portable air conditioner.
The best portable air conditioners are a godsend when temperatures soar, so it comes as absolutely no surprise that these babies have been selling out fast. If you haven’t managed to find a good deal online, Lidl’s Silvercrest Local Air Conditioner (£149) has arrived in the Middle Aisle today (10 July).
But with portable air conditioners selling like hot cakes right now, I suggest you act fast if you want to get your hands on one, as when it’s gone, it’s gone.
The Silvercrest Local Air Conditioner works as a three-in-one unit, cooling, dehumidifying and ventilating a room. It has two fan speeds and an automatic oscillating feature that blows air horizontally around the room.
The Lidl air conditioner works best for rooms between 30 and 45m³, and the dehumidifying function collects up to 1.5L in a room that’s 30 degrees with an 80% relative humidity.
The unit also has a control panel with soft-touch buttons for ease of use, a remote control with batteries and a 24-hour digital timer. With side grips and transport wheels, this air conditioner is easy to move around, whether you want to cool a bedroom in the evening or keep it in your living space during the day.
Air conditioners have been selling out fast because they work more effectively than other cooling hacks. Because of this, they’re a great investment to make. The Midea 5L Air Cooler is one product that hasn’t sold out yet, and right now it is £84.99 down from £109.99 on Amazon. It’s technically not an air conditioner, but it is a powerful air cooler with rave reviews to match.
Alternatively, BLACK+DECKER BXAC40005GB Portable 7000 BTU 3-in-1 Air Conditioner (Was £449.99, now £269 at Amazon) is also currently in stock. Take it from me, for this unit to be both in stock and on sale is a rare occurrence, so snap it up fast.
I haven’t tested the Lidl air conditioner yet, but I do have high hopes for it - Middle Aisle products have never let me down, and in this heat, I’m willing to try anything. However, I expect this product will fly off the shelves, so if you don’t have the chance to grab one, here are a few more alternatives to choose from.
The Delonghi Pinguino Care4Me has been tested by a member of the team who was left impressed with its cooling powers. It's a more pricier option, but has loads of clever functions such as the 'smart sensing' function, which monitors the temperature and humidity and adjusts accordingly.
This stylish mobile air conditioner offers 3-in-1 functionality, WiFi connectivity, and comes with a remote control and window kit. Our tests found it lacked a little power and was on the noisier side however it still performs really well.
The Lidl air conditioner is worth a try in my book. It’s affordable, available where other air conditioners are not, and will help combat sweltering heat.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
