It was impossible to find anything in my messy undersink cupboard, but these nifty storage must-haves fixed the chaos once and for all

Dark grey kitchen base cabinets with brass handles and a white double belfast sink
(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)
I love things to be tidy and organised at home but that doesn't mean it's always the case. When life gets busy, chaos can quickly take over if you don't have the right systems in place, and this was definitely the case when it came to the cupboard under my kitchen sink.

While I did give careful thought to planning my kitchen storage when we had a new kitchen installed a couple of years ago, I'm always on the lookout for clever storage hacks and products that will ensure my cupboards are as organised and clutter-free as they possibly can be. Step up Amazon undersink storage products, including an undersink kitchen storage organiser from Amazon that has been a game-changer, along with a few other low-cost additions to get this messy cupboard sorted.

Undersink storage cupboard with doors open showing the interior full of stuff piled up in a disorganised way

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

The biggest problem was that because there wasn't a proper home for everything being stored in the cupboard, it had become one of those 'open the door and chuck it in' situations. Stuff was stacked haphazardly, and we ended up wasting money buying stuff we didn't need because we didn't know we already had it in the cupboard!

In a bid to get it under control once and for all, I went on a hunt for some affordable Amazon undersink storage products for organising under the sink that would banish the clutter and make everything easy to access.

Umdonx 2 Pack Under Sink Storage Kitchen Organiser Pull Out Drawers 2 Tier -5 Height Adjustable Option, Organisation for Bathroom Pantry Cabinet - Black Durable Metal Frame
UMDONX
2 Pack Under Sink Storage Kitchen Organiser

This organiser is height-adjustable and designed to fit around the undersink pipework, The two storage trays pull-out for easy access.

Undersink cupboard before & after

I used the drawers in the two-tier pull-out organiser for cleaning products, popping sponges and scourers in the smaller top tray and bottles in the bottom tray.

For products that are used really frequently – such as washing up liquid, my Bar Keepers Friend for cleaning my ceramic sink and spray surface cleaner – I opted for a simple lazy susan from Amazon, which makes it super-easy to grab what you need in a hurry. Stackable clear storage drawers from Amazon are perfect for my dishwasher tablets and spare cloths.

Cupboard under a belfast sink with doors open showing various storage solutions including pull-out rack, lazy susan and stacked drawers to store cleaning products

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

The back of the cupboard doors felt like prime storage real estate that would otherwise be lost, so I added this pack of self-adhesive cabinet door storage boxes from Amazon to my basket as well. They feel really secure once stuck in place and I use them for scrubbing brushes, cloths and rubber gloves.

Amazon undersink storage must-haves

Idesign Rotatable Spice Rack, Small Plastic Kitchen Cupboard Storage for Spices and Condiments, Rotating Spice Jars Holder for Kitchen and Pantry, Clear
Rotatable Spice Rack

This rotable spice rack or 'lazy susan' is perfect for storing frequently used items as you can easily spin it to grab what you need.

Vtopmart 2 Pack Stackable Storage Drawers, Acrylic Organiser With 16 Non-Slip Mat, Bathroom Organiser Storage for Dresser, Bathroom
2 Pack Stackable Storage Drawers,

These clear acrylic stackable drawers are really sturdy, and are great for stashing smaller items such as dishwasher tablets.

Wwmily 4 Pack Kitchen Cabinet Door Storage Box Self-Adhesive Wall Mounted Bathroom Cupboard Organisers Clear Wrap Organizer Container for Cabinets Pantries and Drawers
Self-adhesive wall mounted storage boxes

This pack of four comes with self-adhesive hooks so that you can easily attach them to the back of doors.

I can't tell you how satisfying it feels to open up the undersink cupboard and see everything in its place. These Amazon undersink storage stars have done an amazing job at creating a home for all the various bits and bobs that live under our kitchen sink. Now I'm busy planning which other cupboard to organise next!

