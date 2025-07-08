It was impossible to find anything in my messy undersink cupboard, but these nifty storage must-haves fixed the chaos once and for all

I love things to be tidy and organised at home but that doesn't mean it's always the case. When life gets busy, chaos can quickly take over if you don't have the right systems in place, and this was definitely the case when it came to the cupboard under my kitchen sink.

While I did give careful thought to planning my kitchen storage when we had a new kitchen installed a couple of years ago, I'm always on the lookout for clever storage hacks and products that will ensure my cupboards are as organised and clutter-free as they possibly can be. Step up Amazon undersink storage products, including an undersink kitchen storage organiser from Amazon that has been a game-changer, along with a few other low-cost additions to get this messy cupboard sorted.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

The biggest problem was that because there wasn't a proper home for everything being stored in the cupboard, it had become one of those 'open the door and chuck it in' situations. Stuff was stacked haphazardly, and we ended up wasting money buying stuff we didn't need because we didn't know we already had it in the cupboard!

In a bid to get it under control once and for all, I went on a hunt for some affordable Amazon undersink storage products for organising under the sink that would banish the clutter and make everything easy to access.

Undersink cupboard before & after

I used the drawers in the two-tier pull-out organiser for cleaning products, popping sponges and scourers in the smaller top tray and bottles in the bottom tray.

For products that are used really frequently – such as washing up liquid, my Bar Keepers Friend for cleaning my ceramic sink and spray surface cleaner – I opted for a simple lazy susan from Amazon, which makes it super-easy to grab what you need in a hurry. Stackable clear storage drawers from Amazon are perfect for my dishwasher tablets and spare cloths.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

The back of the cupboard doors felt like prime storage real estate that would otherwise be lost, so I added this pack of self-adhesive cabinet door storage boxes from Amazon to my basket as well. They feel really secure once stuck in place and I use them for scrubbing brushes, cloths and rubber gloves.

Amazon undersink storage must-haves

I can't tell you how satisfying it feels to open up the undersink cupboard and see everything in its place. These Amazon undersink storage stars have done an amazing job at creating a home for all the various bits and bobs that live under our kitchen sink. Now I'm busy planning which other cupboard to organise next!