I'm beating weeds to it by adding this flowering ground cover plant to my borders now – experts say it's so effective at stopping them in their tracks

This year, I've decided that I'm not waiting for the weeds in my garden borders to rear their little heads for the summer-long battle to take up residence. So instead of leaving any bare soil for weeds to pop up and claim, I'm going to add creeping phlox – a low-growing, spreading plant that blooms beautifully while doing the hard work for me.

I've just bought the Creeping Phlox collection, from £9.99 at Thompson & Morgan, which will carpet my borders with a mix of striking colours in spring for years to come. And the most exciting part is that it's one of the best ground cover plants to prevent weeds.

It honestly feels like cheating in the best possible way. Here's why I'll be planting it this season and what the experts say about this native plant's weed control capabilities and other savvy benefits.

Creeping phlox is one of those plants that looks purely decorative, but it is secretly incredibly practical. The flowers in spring are gorgeous, but the real win is how effective this ground cover plant is at stopping weeds before they ever take hold.

According to experts, during its first planting season, it will begin to quickly form clusters across the soil that'll start to create a natural barrier to keep weeds out of flower beds.

'Once it fills in, there isn’t much open space left for weeds to take over, and the shade it creates makes it harder for weed seeds to sprout,' explains Liam Clearly, gardening expert from Old Railway Line Garden Centre.

And this isn't all it can help with, adds Liam. 'On top of that, its dense growth helps protect the soil from erosion and keeps it cooler and more stable, which is good for other plants nearby.'

And the icing on the cake is that the thick cushion of greenery bursts into pink, purple and white flowers in spring.

Our Gardens editor, Sophie King, explains that 'creeping phlox is a beautiful flowering perennial that packs a real punch in garden pots and borders. It's a brilliant filler evergreen that holds its needles during the winter, but it really steps into the spotlight from late spring when it bursts into a dense mat of blooms.'

Liam explains that 'even once the flowers are done, the foliage stays neat, so beds don’t end up looking empty or unfinished,' which is exactly the type of plant I need to make my borders feel tidy in every season.

It’s also a great plant for bees, other pollinators and insects, adds Liam, 'and it can soften hard edges or spill over walls and borders to create a natural, finished look,' adds Liam.

However, it will take a season or two to fully fill in borders, but 'once grown, it forms a thick carpet that looks tidy and suppresses weeds naturally,' says Liam. So, because I'm planting mine up now, I'll be adding plenty of plant plugs to my basket for the best chance of dense growth.

I plan to tuck them into sunny spots along the front of my borders and between perennials where bare patches usually invite weeds in.

Richard Barker from LBS Horticulture advises that I should 'space creeping phlox plants around 30 to 40cm apart, and they should grow to form a solid ground cover within two to three years.'

And Liam agrees, adding that they 'spread quickly, so leaving a bit of space lets them fill in naturally without overcrowding.'

Sadly, the plants won't fill every gap this season, but in the meantime, they will help act as fillers in my sparse garden borders, making them look more alive after winter.

Then, once the plants are more established, I'll really start reaping their weed-preventing rewards for years to come.

'Compared to things like mulch or landscape fabric, creeping phlox is often the better long-term option. Mulch needs to be replaced, and fabric can shift or show through over time,' explains Liam.

'Creeping phlox comes back each year and keeps filling in, doing its job while also improving the look of the garden. Plus, because it’s a living plant, it works with the garden rather than just covering it up, giving beds a more natural and attractive feel overall.'

So instead of constantly getting rid of unwanted weeds, I'm filling spaces with plants I actually want there, so it's a genius garden border idea. And when that plant also happens to flower beautifully, it's a win-win.

Top expert tips for planting creeping phlox

So, how do you plant it? I asked Liam and Richard for their top tips for growing success.

Remove any weeds first: 'If it is planted among existing weeds, these can grow through the mat and will be hard to remove without damaging it,' advises Richard.

Pick the right spot: 'Creeping phlox loves the sun, at least 6 hours a day, and well-drained soil. It tolerates some light shade, but too much shade can reduce flowering.'

Prepare the soil: 'Mix in some compost (I'll be using Miracle-Gro's premium all-purpose compost, £10.92, Amazon) to improve drainage and give the plants a good start. Creeping phlox doesn't like waterlogged soil, so drainage is key.'

Space them properly: 'Plant about 12–18 inches apart. They spread quickly, so leaving a bit of space lets them fill in naturally without overcrowding.'

Plant at the right depth: 'The crown of the plant (where the stems meet the roots) should sit just above the soil, not buried too deep. Firm the soil gently around the roots to remove air,' advises Liam.

Divide every few years: 'Clumps of creeping phlox will need to be divided every few years to keep the plants healthy and stop overcrowding,' adds Richard. It's probably a good idea to give them a trim every so often, too.

What you'll need

If, like me, you're fed up fighting weeds every spring and summer, creeping phlox is definitely a simple yet seriously effective long-term solution.

It looks pretty, spreads fast, and basically does all the hard work for you, and I know planting it up is going to be one of the most effective additions I've made to my borders. What's not to like, eh?