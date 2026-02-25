6 solar lights from The Range that will instantly give your garden a glow up – it's one of my favourite places to shop for on-trend, affordable garden lighting
One of the easiest ways to upgrade your garden is by adding garden lights to brighten the space, create ambience, and add a few magic details, too. And if you’re working to a budget, The Range’s new collection of solar lights has everything you need to give your garden a glow up.
The best garden lighting ideas have always been key to levelling up your outdoor space, and often a budget-friendly option, too. When hunting down the best places to buy garden lights, budget is something I always consider; hence, The Range is in my little black book for garden lighting.
With thousands of options available to shop online and in-store, I’ve whittled down my top six picks. From classic lanterns to whimsical talking points, these are the solar lights I recommend.
Perfect for adding layered lighting to your patio ideas, this stylish lantern is an easy and affordible way to elevate a space. I love its natural rattan details and faux candle shape.
Add pops of playful colour to your outdoor tables to illuminate your outdoor hosting. We're seeing lots of bold colour emerge in this years garden trends via both furniture and planting schemes, and these lamps are an easy way to embrace the trend.
As we head into spring, now is the perfect time to snap up some new lighting. Which picks have caught your eye?
