One of the easiest ways to upgrade your garden is by adding garden lights to brighten the space, create ambience, and add a few magic details, too. And if you’re working to a budget, The Range’s new collection of solar lights has everything you need to give your garden a glow up.

The best garden lighting ideas have always been key to levelling up your outdoor space, and often a budget-friendly option, too. When hunting down the best places to buy garden lights , budget is something I always consider; hence, The Range is in my little black book for garden lighting.

With thousands of options available to shop online and in-store, I’ve whittled down my top six picks. From classic lanterns to whimsical talking points, these are the solar lights I recommend.

As we head into spring, now is the perfect time to snap up some new lighting. Which picks have caught your eye?