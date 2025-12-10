Wrendale's garden kneeler changed the way I garden – it's so comfortable, it's beautifully designed, and it's lasted me years

When I say my garden kneeler transformed the way I garden, I’m not joking: it made gardening so comfortable, I’m not sure how I ever worked outside without one.

The Wrendale Designs ‘Daisy Chain’ Garden Kneeler, £26.87 from Amazon, is the one I’m talking about, specifically. I’ve been a fan of Wrendale’s products for years, so I had to try out some of their garden accessories, too – and the garden kneelers include the most adorable designs, making them the perfect gift for gardeners and a must-have accessory for a stylish garden.

Here’s what I loved about the Wrendale Designs 'Daisy Chain' Garden Kneeler – and why I think you should gift one to a green-fingered loved one (or yourself!) this Christmas.

Wrendale Designs’ garden kneeler is durable, waterproof and beautifully designed. I have the Wrendale Designs ‘Daisy Chain’ Garden Kneeler, which features three rabbits munching on some daisies on one side, and a row of five sparrows sitting on a branch on the other (which Wrendale affectionately name the ‘Chirpy Chaps’).

I love Wrendale’s portfolio of designs, and as a fan of both rabbits and sparrows, I swiped this one off the rack as soon as I saw it. It certainly beats using an old pillow in the garden instead (although that does work as a temporary measure!).

There’s also a Wrendale Designs ‘Love and Hedgehugs’ Garden Kneeler, which features a lovely drawing of hedgehogs on one side and a bird and a bee on the other. Or, you could go for the Wrendale Designs ‘The Flower Pot’ Garden Kneeler, with an illustration of a rabbit in a plant pot on one side, and a bee flying over a hydrangea on the reverse. They're all beautiful!

(Image credit: Wrendale Designs)

The 'Daisy Chain' design is set against a duck egg blue background, made from coated cotton which can easily be wiped clean once you’ve finished gardening. It’s really tough, too – I haven’t managed to puncture mine yet, and I’ve used it for a good few years (although it is for your knees, not the pointy end of your secateurs – so I wouldn’t recommend putting it to the test for fun!)

The pad inside is made of thick foam, which provides complete, comfortable protection for your knees when you’re gardening. I often use it as a cushion when I’m sitting on the ground, removing weeds from my patio, too.

(Image credit: Wrendale Designs)

There’s also a really convenient handle on one end of the kneeler, so you can hang it in the shed when you’re not using it. It’s beige, which I think sets off the blue kneeling pad nicely, and it’s a brilliant way to spruce up the inside of a garden shed.

Amazon buyers agree that this kneeling pad is well worth buying (it’s got a whopping 4.7 stars!), with one reviewer mentioning it ‘Makes gardening a lot more pleasurable and comfortable,’ and another saying it’s ‘Great quality, [a] sensible size and nice and thick with [a] wipeable cover’. Several reviewers say they bought it as a gift for a loved one, too.

Wrendale’s garden kneeler has become a real staple in my garden shed, and I’ve had it for four years now. It’s really stood the test of time – of course, with a few mud stains here and there (but that makes it all the more special, in my opinion) – and I’d recommend it to anyone looking for a gift for a loved one this Christmas.