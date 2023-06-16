Keeping cool
Enjoy the ideal climate inside your home with the latest air conditioning solution
One aspect of home design not usually considered in the UK is efficient air conditioning, but with our summers getting hotter it’s more important than ever. Once reserved for offices and hotels, air conditioning is now available for every home - and the latest innovations keep things green and do more than just cool your space.
World leaders in air-to-air technology, Daikin have created a way to make sure you achieve the perfect climate in your home all year-round. But this isn’t an air conditioning unit as you know it. Instead, the brand has revolutionised eco-friendly heat pumps such as the new Ururu Sarara to ensure you can control the temperature, humidity and quality of the air in your home.
Cool off
The Ururu Sarara is a clever air-to-air heat pump which works by taking renewable energy from the air outside and using that to control the indoor temperature. So however hot things get this summer you can keep things cool inside your home.
Of course, it’s not hot all the time in this part of the world, but Daikin’s air conditioners are of use year-round as they can heat as well as cool. Plus, with intelligent humidity control you can dehumidify in the summer and avoid dry air in the winter.
Breathe deep
Unlike traditional air conditioners, the Ururu Sarara actively brings fresh, healthy air into the home rather than recycling stale air within the space. There’s been a lot of talk recently about the many pollutants found in air, so you may be concerned about bringing that external air indoors.
In fact, pollutants are just another reason to look at Daikin. This is because their devices actually break down allergens (yes, even pollen!) and remove odours. This means you're breathing in healthier, cleaner air than if you were outside.
Low Carbon
It is an outdated misconception that air conditioning isn’t environmentally responsible, but actually, the Ururu Sarara is a low-carbon choice. This type of air-to-air heat pump actually receives 80% of its energy straight from the air.
Combined with solar panels and/or a green energy tariff, this can actually increase all the way to 100%. In fact, if you were to use the Ururu Sarara for 10 hours straight, you'd use less energy than one cycle on a standard washing machine.
Create the perfect climate in your home with the Ururu Sarara, and rest easy knowing you’re doing your bit for the environment - and your energy bills!
For more information, check out @DaikinUK across social media, or take a look at their website to find out how to bring green air conditioning into your home.
Ideal Home is here to give you the best advice on every aspect of running a home, from helping you choose the perfect paint colour to sorting a mortgage. Each article is written by an expert in their field, and packed with inspirational images to guide you in your project. Our sponsored content is not an editorial endorsement, but allows you to connect with brands to assist your home renovation journey and alerts you to products you may not have known about before.
