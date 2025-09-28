When we built our extension, one of the biggest questions was how we might want to heat it. We knew we wanted something modern and energy efficient, but also comfortable enough to make the space feel like part of our existing house, not just a bolt-on.

We chose underfloor heating instead of radiators for that soft, even warmth underfoot, but the big question was how to power it. After a lot of research, we opted for a heat pump.

I'd read so many mixed reviews before taking the plunge, and it felt a riskier choice, but our thought was we would be future-proofing our house. Friends told us it could be noisy, slow to heat up and just tricky to get used to, overall. Six months in, though, I've realised a lot of those worries were a tad misplaced.

Here's what I've learned about having a heat pump and why I don't regret that we made the decision to install one.

1. It works really well with underfloor heating

With our radiators in the old part of the house, I tend to crank the heating up in bursts and then let it drop again, but underfloor heating doesn't work well with that start-stop approach.

Unlike radiators, underfloor heating works best at a lower, steady temperature, which pairs perfectly with a heat pump. And the pairing has meant our extension feels evenly warm all day long, without the usual hot-and-cold swings we get with the rest of the older part of our house. For a family space we use constantly, it's where we'll be hanging out the most this winter.

2. Heat pumps don't work like boilers

This is the biggest mindset shift we've had to get used to. With a gas boiler, we were used to flicking the switch, feeling instant warmth from the radiators and being able to boost the heating on a whim, especially when we're in a particular cold snap.

Heat pumps don't really work like that. They're designed to tick over slowly and steadily, topping up heat gradually rather than blasting it. It took me a while to get used to not being able to 'boost' it, but the trade-off is steadier comfort in the newest part of our home, which we love.

3. It's a lot quieter than I expected

One of the biggest surprises has been just how quiet the unit is. I'd been warned by friends that it would be noisy like a giant fridge and that the constant whirring noise would drive me slowly insane. I really worried it would be disruptive, especially as it's situated so close to our new extension, but we've not found that to be the case at all. It's actually pretty quiet.

Outside, it gives off a soft hum, but it's no louder than a fridge running, and from inside the house, I can't hear a thing, which I'm still impressed by. In fact, it's far quieter than our old boiler, which always whirred and clicked whenever it fired up and any time we turned on the hot tap.

Heat pumps really aren't a straight swap for a boiler, and if you go into it expecting instant results or quick blasts of heat, you'll probably find one disappointing. However, if you're open to adjusting how you use your heating, a heat pump will provide gentle, even warmth, which has made a huge difference to our extension.

Pairing a heat pump with underfloor heating has made our extension feel even more livable, too. Six months in, I can honestly say I wouldn't go back, and I'm considering ways to retrofit it into the rest of my home.

To make sure it's right for you, though, my biggest learning is to get the right advice and think about how your home is set up before making the switch.