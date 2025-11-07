Why I'm using a fan all winter to keep my home free from damp – these handy appliances are not just for summer

The need to use a fan in your home has evaporated as quickly as the evenings have got darker this season. But did you know that using a fan can be an effective tool against damp and condensation this winter?

While you may associate the best fans with hot summer days, these handy tools don’t become defunct in winter. Instead, they can be used to improve the air quality in your home and prevent dreaded damp and condensation.

If you’ve been racking your brains for ways to get rid of damp , then why not try getting your summer fan out of storage and using it to air your home out more effectively? Here’s how it works.

How to use a fan to air your home

Airing out your home is an effective way to reduce the amount of damp and condensation. You may have heard of the German ritual Lüften , which is the practice of opening your doors and windows for a short burst in the mornings to allow fresh air to circulate. This technique is sometimes referred to as burping your home , too.

This method is an effective way to reduce damp and condensation , and using a fan has a similar effect. If you’re wondering what fan to use, it will need to be a little more powerful than a small or desktop fan. The Meaco MeacoFan 1056 Air Circulator (£99.99 at Amazon) is Ideal Home’s best-rated fan due to the fact that it is both powerful and energy efficient - making it a strong contender for helping to air a home.

‘A fan can help by improving the airflow around your home. This, in turn, stops moist air from sitting on cold surfaces such as windows and walls, which is what causes condensation to form. By preventing condensation from forming, you're removing one of the key factors that causes mould and damp in your home,’ says Nicholas Auckland, heating and energy expert at Trade Radiators .

Like you wouldn’t leave your windows and doors open all day to air your home, you shouldn’t leave your fan on all day. Instead, it’s best to use this hack when humidity is at its highest. A hygrometer is a handy tool to measure the humidity in your home, but there are also telltale signs.

‘The best time to use a fan is right after cooking, bathing or doing laundry, when indoor humidity is at its highest. Angle it so the air moves across cold walls or windows and toward an open vent or window to push moisture outside. Let it run for a little while after these activities to properly air the space. It’s an affordable and practical fix for winter, especially in older or rented homes where installing permanent ventilation isn’t an option,’ says Eric Hargreaves, owner of Your Choice Builders .

Is this a good hack to use?

The problem with damp and condensation is often that there isn’t one solution, but rather a combination of measures that can be used effectively together. Using a fan is a helpful measure that should be employed with others, such as using one of the best dehumidifiers .

‘It can be a helpful solution if you have a major problem with stale, humid air, but it’s not really the best long-term solution as it doesn't proactively remove moisture unless placed near an open window,’ says Nicholas.

‘A fan will improve airflow, but to really prevent condensation and mould, you need to extract moisture with something like a dehumidifier or an extractor fan. You also need to pair moisture removal with consistent heating, proper insulation, and regular ventilation to help keep humidity levels under control throughout winter.’

So while it is definitely worth getting your fan out of storage, you should also consider investing in one of these three dehumidifiers, which will also take moisture out of the air.

It’s always worth airing out your home in winter, but will you try adding a fan to this routine?