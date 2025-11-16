IKEA is selling heat pumps now and I am here for it — this is everything you need to know about the eco-friendly offering

If, like me, the approaching winter season makes you grimace at the thought of high heating bills, then making your home more energy efficient can help.

Switching to a heat pump can be a key factor in making your home more eco-friendly, while lowering your bills at the same time. And now you can buy one through IKEA. Yep, you read that right. IKEA has partnered with a fellow Swedish company, heat pump provider Aira, to provide this technology to its customers.

But buying a heat pump is a very different experience from buying a Billy bookcase, so this is everything you need to know about how the process works.

What kind of heat pump is IKEA selling?

The IKEA x Aira partnership is offering air-to-water heat pumps to it's customers. Air-source heat pumps take the heat from the ambient air around the pump and uses it to provide heating and hot water in the home.

They're relatively easy to install, low maintenance and, when you compare a heat pump with a gas boiler, are more energy efficient. Depending on your pump, it can be controlled using a simple remote control or an app on your phone.

Previously only available in other parts of Europe, the IKEA X Aira heat pumps are now available to those who live in the UK.

An IKEA spokesperson told me: 'IKEA’s collaboration with Aira aims to simplify how customers access renewable energy options. Finding the right heat pump can be complex, so we wanted to make it easier for customers to switch to renewable energy in their homes.

'We carefully selected a heat pump provider that aligns with IKEA values, ensuring customers not only trust the provider but also enjoy a seamless, all-in-one service that covers everything needed for a smooth transition to energy-efficient solutions.

'The service includes expert advice, professional installation, and extended guarantees, offering our customers peace of mind.'

How do you buy a heat pump from IKEA?

Buying a heat pump can be a complex process, as the right choice depends on the type of home you have, how many people are in your household and whereabouts you live. And so it's important to get expert input to make the right decision.

To buy a heat pump from IKEA, you will need to follow 3 simple steps:

Fill out your details on an online form. You'll then be contacted by one of Aira's Clean Energy Consultants who will ask a few questions about your home and arrange your free, no-obligation home energy assessment. An Aira expert will visit your home to assess it's needs and heat pump suitability, and provide you with a quote. The quote will include both purchasing the heat pump and the installation. You'll also be able to double check whether you need planning permission for a heat pump or not. Your heat pump will then be installed (and they'll even remove your old boiler). You can also ask for tips on how to hide your heat pump in a way that is safe and doesn't impact the unit's functionality.

Better still, switch to an Aira heat pump through IKEA and you'll receive a £250 IKEA voucher that you can spend instore and online. (You'll need to be an IKEA Family member to redeem your voucher, but it's free to sign up if you aren't already registered).

Can you buy an IKEA heat pump in store?

No IKEA heat pumps won't be available to purchase in store. Instead you'll need to go through the IKEA website, submit your details and get a bespoke quote from one of Aira's experts.

This is down to everyone's home being different, so there's not necessarily a one-size-fits-all heat pump.

How much does an IKEA heat pump cost?

The cost of a heat pump will depend on the specification of heat pump you need, and this is no different with IKEA heat pumps. The price will be determined following your home assessment.

There is also a possibility you will be eligible for the Boiler Upgrade Scheme if you live in England or Wales, which will provide a grant of up to £7,500 towards the cost of your air-source heat pump. There is a similar scheme available for those who live in Scotland. However, there are rumours that these heat pump subsidies may be scrapped for many in the Autumn Budget, but that has not yet been confirmed.

When having your home assessment, it's the ideal opportunity to find out more about using a heat pump, especially if the technology is new to you. Make sure you have a list of questions to hand, like what maintenance does a heat pump need, and can you leave a heat pump on at night.