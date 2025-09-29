With temperatures dropping, it's no wonder we're all turning our attention to how we can keep ourselves warm at home over the autumn and winter.

While it's not widely known that air conditioning can be used for heating, it can actually be a key way to keep your heating bills under control over the colder months, especially if it's installed in your most often used room.

With autumn being the best time to install air conditioning, it's crucial that you are up-to-date with the planning rules. But the good news is that, if your fitted air con unit can be used for heating as well as cooling, you may be able to bypass the need to submit a planning application.

However, there is a lot of conflicting information available online, so I have spoken to a planning expert and delved into the actual legislation to get to the bottom of the confusion.

Do you need planning permission to fit air conditioning at home?

The world of planning permission can be complex and the rules around fitting air conditioning are no different. When it comes to air conditioning, you'll likely find conflicting advice when you look online, with some sources saying you don't need planning permission, and others saying you don't.

So what's the truth?

Well the answer lies in whether the air conditioning unit is solely capable of producing cool air as opposed to both heating and cooling.

Do you need planning permission for air con that only provides cooling?

If you want to install fitted air conditioning that only has cooling functionality, then yes you will need to apply for planning permission.

'Misinformation online can easily mislead homeowners into thinking a project is covered by permitted development, when it actually requires an application for planning permission,' says Jake Powell, senior planner with Planning Portal's Planning Guidance Service.

'Because of widespread misinformation online, homeowners may not realise that they actually need to submit an application for planning permission to install an aircon unit – potentially landing them in hot water if they didn’t receive approval.'

However, it tends to be older units that only have the single function. Fortunately, newer units tend to offer both heating and cooling, but it's worth checking this before you buy.

Do you need planning permission for air con that provides heating?

Under The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015, the legislation that states what can and can't be done under permitted development, you can install a fitted air conditioning unit (also known as an air-to-air heat pump) without planning permission, provided it meets certain criteria.

The unit must comply with the Microgeneration Certification Scheme Planning Standards. Your installer will be able to confirm this.

You can only have one unit installed if your home is not detached or you live in a flat. You can have two on a detached property.

You must not already have a wind turbine on your property

The outdoor unit can not be more than 1.5m3

It can't be installed on a pitched roof, or withing 1m of the edge of a flat roof

The unit is not used solely for the purpose of cooling

It's installed to minimise the impact on the external appearance of the building.

There are further limitations if you live in a listed building or a designated zone, like a conservation area or World Heritage Site.

Even if you are pretty sure your installation will fall under permitted development, it's always best to check with your local planning authority for confirmation.

FAQs

What happens if you don't get planning permission when you should? If you don't get planning permission for your air con when you should, then you may be able to submit a retrospective planning application and seek consent after the fact. However, there is no guarantee that your application will be approved. If it's not, you could face having to make alterations or remove the air con altogether (and at your own expense). Worst case scenario, you could face a fine or even legal action, so it's always best to secure any permission you need before going ahead instead of gambling afterwards.

While air con can be a really good way to heat the room you are in, it's worth understanding other ways to keep your home warm in winter to ensure your energy bills remain under control.