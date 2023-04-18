Are you paying too much for your home insurance? Here’s how to find out

In the current cost of living crisis, you might be wondering whether some of your insurance policies are dispensable. But we can’t plan for everything, and with home insurance cover there’s the peace of mind that you’re protecting your beloved possessions, and yourself from any costly future bills - whether you’re a homeowner or renter, student or landlord.

So what are the other options? Well, it’s time to get smart with your home insurance and look at how else you can make some savings.

What is covered by home insurance

There are several different types of insurance, from life insurance and travel insurance to car insurance and pet insurance .

But when it comes to home insurance , there are only three types that you need to know: buildings insurance, contents insurance, and combined building and contents insurance.

Your home's physical structure - everything from the bricks and doors to the fireplace and shower – is covered by buildings insurance.

Contents insurance, however, covers the actual possessions in your home like your TV, for example, or your prized three-seater, against damage or theft. And combined, as the name implies, allows you to take out both buildings and contents insurance with the same insurer to keep things simple.

How to save on your home insurance

Saving on your home insurance doesn’t have to be a chore.

Building up your no-claims discount if you’ve gone several years without claiming, can often help fix you up with a good deal, as can paying annually or asking for a lower excess.

There are also several home improvement adds that we at Ideal Home would always recommend including insulating your water pipes and upgrading your home security.

