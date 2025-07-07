Exactly how much does a new roof cost these days? As one of the most important structural elements of any house, this is certainly not an area to be scrimping on, but neither do you want to find yourself paying over the odds.

Very often, people don't give too much thought to replacing a roof until the very moment they notice that something has gone wrong. Perhaps your's has sprung a leak, has sustained damage or you have spotted a fair few tiles missing and this has led you to look into getting it recovered, or replaced entirely.

Whatever your reasons for tackling this substantial home improvement task, costs are likely to be on your mind. Our guide is here to explain what kind of figures you could be looking at to ensure your home stays warm, dry and protected.

How much does a new roof cost?

(Image credit: Absolute Lofts)

Before fully delving into the cost of a new roof, it is important to point out that costs will vary according to several factors. The materials you are using to finish the roof, the state of the current structure and even the size of your house are all going to play a part here. Even if you have looked into how to maintain your roof, at some point it will need a little attention.

'Roof replacement prices will vary depending on the type of roof and its size,' picks up roofing expert Scott Adams. from Roofing Association. 'When getting a new roof quote, it's important to let the roofing company know which type of roof you need replacing. We recommend getting at least five roof replacement quotes from professional, local roofers.'

That said, it is possible to get an idea of what you'll need to budget. According to MyBuilder.com, the average price for a new roof comes in at between £5,500 - £7,000. This is based on a three to four bedroom house.

That said, it can cost much more than this, Scott Adams explains. 'The cost of reroofing a house in the UK can be anywhere between £5,000 and £17,000 depending on its size and complexity.'

Scott Adams Social Links Navigation Roofing expert Scott is a roofing expert at the Roofing Association which is the UK's largest network of professional roofing companies. Their aim is to eliminate rogue traders to ensure homeowners get the highest quality work.

How does roof type affect costs?

There are many different types of roof and the style can have a big impact on costs.

'The average cost range for roof replacement depends greatly on the roof type and size,' further explains Andy Simms from MyBuilder.com. 'For instance, a hip roof covering approximately 64m² can cost between £9,250 and £18,000. On the other hand, a gable roof of the same size may range from £7,000 to £16,250.

'Flat roofs, typically used for flat roof extensions or garages, can cost between £2,800 and £7,500 for a 32m² area.'

Andy Simms Social Links Navigation Construction expert With over a decade of experience on the front line in construction as a multi-trader, Andy is uniquely placed in the construction industry to help bridge the gap between tradespeople and product managers with his role at MyBuilder.com.

How do these costs break down?

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Richard Gadsby)

It is so useful, when getting quotes in not just for your new roof, but for any aspect of a renovation, that you clearly understand what's included and how these costs are made up.

'The easiest way to break down a quote is to split it into two categories,' explains Jason Adams. 'The amount you pay the roofer to install a new roof (approx. 60%) and the cost of roofing materials (around 40%).'

It is also possible to break costs down further which will allow you to see where potential savings could be made.

Roof removal: The cost of this will very much depend on the state of the underlying structure. 'The cost of removing an existing roof is usually somewhere between £900 and £2,500,' reveals Jason Adams.

The cost of this will very much depend on the state of the underlying structure. 'The cost of removing an existing roof is usually somewhere between £900 and £2,500,' reveals Jason Adams. Materials: The materials you choose to re-cover your roof have a huge effect on costs and will make up around 40% of your overall quote. More on this later.

The materials you choose to re-cover your roof have a huge effect on costs and will make up around 40% of your overall quote. More on this later. Labour: Unless you plan on carrying out the entire project on a DIY basis, you'll need to call in the pros. 'The average cost of hiring a professional roofer in the UK is £200 per day,' says Jason. 'Labour costs are around 60% of the total cost.'

Unless you plan on carrying out the entire project on a DIY basis, you'll need to call in the pros. 'The average cost of hiring a professional roofer in the UK is £200 per day,' says Jason. 'Labour costs are around 60% of the total cost.' Roof repairs: If the underlying structure of your new roof needs attention, you are going to have to factor this in. 'The cost of replacing rotten or damaged roof timber can be anywhere between £400 and £1,800, depending on how much wood needs replacing,' explains Jason.

What do different roof coverings cost?

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Rachael Smith)

Just as with house cladding costs, the materials you use for your new roof is an influencing factor.

The most common materials used for pitched roofs are concrete or clay tiles, or slates. Those replacing a flat roof often choose a single ply membrane, sedum or even metal sheeting such as lead.

The cheapest option is usually concrete tiles. If you prefer clay, opting for machine-made over handmade will save you money. While slate roofs are often more expensive (both for labour and materials) they are still a fantastic, durable choice.

To get more of an idea of approximate material costs, we've broken them down for you.

Plain concrete roof tiles: £49/m2

£49/m2 Clay roof tiles: £58/m2

£58/m2 Slate: From £60/m2

From £60/m2 Single ply membrane: £90/m2

£90/m2 Lead: £145/m2

£145/m2 Sedum: From £50/m2

Do I need to replace my roof or could it be repaired?

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Caroline Mardon)

Faced with these costs you may well be wondering if a full replacement is needed – could a little repair job be all that's needed? Repair is certainly usually cheaper.

Old tar or cement flashings around chimneys can be replaced with lead and, if you only have a few missing tiles these can also be replaced without too much trouble. Additionally, be on the lookout for signs of water damage or mould on your ceilings as this could be sign your roof is looking and needs attention. In some cases, however, you'll just get to a point where replacement might be the best long-term solution.

'The cost of a new roof might seem expensive at first, but have you considered the cost of having multiple roof repairs over the last decade?' points out Jason Adams. 'If you had hired a roofing contractor to replace your roof several years ago, you might have actually saved money by not having your roof repaired multiple times.'

FAQs

Can you claim for a new roof on your home insurance?

Whether or not your home insurance will cover a full roof replacement totally depends on your individual policy, as well as, in some cases, the reason for the need for the replacement, for example a fire or storm damage.

In some cases, full building insurance will include roof insurance and repairs, but this might not be for the full cost. Additionally, if you have asked for them to pay for a replacement, but they deem that repair would be a better option, they may only fund this.

Are there any hidden costs with new roofs?

Along with the costs we've discussed here, there are several things that could step in and mean stretching your budget further – it really does pay to be aware of these.

Check whether your quote includes:

New gutters and fascias

Waste disposal (you might need to hire a skip)

Scaffolding

Access

If you are thinking about buying an older property you do need to factor in certain, larger costs that are likely to be involved with its maintenance and modernisation. Along with new roof costs, look into whether replacement windows might be needed.