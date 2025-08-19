Nutmeg’s new boho tableware could easily be mistaken for M&S – but the prices start at just £2
Make this tableware your autumn staple
If you’ve been a big fan of M&S’s boho-inspired tableware this year (which is sadly sold out), don’t worry, as supermarket Morrison’s Nutmeg has released some stunning (and cheaper) alternatives.
Boho-themed decor was a big home decor theme at the M&S summer press show. The collection went down a storm, quickly selling out and is no longer available to buy.
But if you still want to add some bohemian charm to your kitchen table, Morrison's Nutmeg Dark Orchid collection has stepped up to the plate and launched a pretty range of tableware showcasing folk-style floral patterns.
If you haven’t been aware of how good Nutmeg is for homeware, then you need to get to know it, as the brand gives Aldi a run for its money on prices. Budget-friendly, without compromising on quality, this tableware will make a striking addition to your dining table.
I'm a huge fan of the butter dish revival, and this stunning sunflower-themed dish nails the trend.
Dark Orchid is the perfect mix of patterns, colour and cosiness, creating an autumnal feel despite its vibrancy. It’s the perfect transitional tableware into a new season.
However, I have also found some equally stunning alternatives to liven your dining experience this autumn.
Alternative boho-inspired tableware
Will you be picking up any of Nutmeg's stunning new tableware?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
