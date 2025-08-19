If you’ve been a big fan of M&S’s boho-inspired tableware this year (which is sadly sold out), don’t worry, as supermarket Morrison’s Nutmeg has released some stunning (and cheaper) alternatives.

Boho-themed decor was a big home decor theme at the M&S summer press show . The collection went down a storm, quickly selling out and is no longer available to buy.

But if you still want to add some bohemian charm to your kitchen table, Morrison's Nutmeg Dark Orchid collection has stepped up to the plate and launched a pretty range of tableware showcasing folk-style floral patterns.

If you haven’t been aware of how good Nutmeg is for homeware, then you need to get to know it, as the brand gives Aldi a run for its money on prices . Budget-friendly, without compromising on quality, this tableware will make a striking addition to your dining table.

Dark Orchid is the perfect mix of patterns, colour and cosiness, creating an autumnal feel despite its vibrancy. It’s the perfect transitional tableware into a new season.

However, I have also found some equally stunning alternatives to liven your dining experience this autumn.

Alternative boho-inspired tableware

Wayfair.co.uk Vancasso 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4 & Reviews | Wayfair.co.uk £54.99 at Wayfair If you love the boho-chic aesthetic, then this 16-piece set means you can nail the look with minimal effort. Dunelm Sophie Robinson Pasta Bowl £8 at Dunelm Sophie Robinson is renowned for her bold use of colour and this bowl is further proof. It's fun and colourful, whilst elegant enough for use at a dinner party. LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Set of 4 Riveri Earthenware Dessert Plates £24.99 at La Redoute Effortlessly chic, these boho desert plates suit every occasion. I love the splodges of rich green on a background of classic white ceramic.

Will you be picking up any of Nutmeg's stunning new tableware?