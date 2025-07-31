This is how often you need to check your smoke alarm – or face voiding your home insurance policy

Experts have warned that not checking your smoke alarm regularly could risk voiding your home insurance policy.

Of course, having up-to-date smoke and carbon monoxide alarms is vital to keep you and your family safe; however, new research by Go.Compare has revealed that £16.7 million in home insurance has been lost due to smoke alarm negligence in the past year.

The research found that more than half a million Brits live in a property without a working smoke alarm, while 62% didn’t know failing to regularly check their smoke alarms could void their home insurance policies. So, I asked the experts how often you should check your alarm as well as the best way to check it. This is what they said.

How often should you check a smoke alarm?

Smoke alarms can sometimes be a little annoying, especially when your best toaster sets it off on a Sunday morning. However, if you’ve been tempted to leave it when it stops reacting to your toaster or oven, I want to stress how much of a bad idea this is.

For best practice, Go.Compare recommends testing your smoke alarm weekly to stay in line with your home insurance police and keep your home safe .

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

‘It goes without saying that failing to install and regularly test a smoke alarm could have catastrophic consequences. But on top of the huge safety risk, your insurer likely won’t pay out if your smoke alarm wasn’t working when a fire occurred, so you’d suffer the financial consequences of the blaze - as well as the emotional ones,’ explains Nathan Blackler, home insurance expert at Go.Compare.

‘It might feel like one of the more mundane tasks on your to-do list, but it’s also one of the most important. Testing your alarm takes just seconds. Consider setting a weekly reminder so that you’re less likely to forget. If you have difficulty maintaining your alarms yourself, you can contact your local fire service for support. If you don’t know how to test it, you will likely find instructions in the manufacturer’s manual.’

How to check a smoke alarm?

Checking your smoke isn’t as complicated as it sounds, and as Nathan points out, you should always check your manufacturer's manual as a guide.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Brent Darby)

‘It takes 10 seconds and could save your life. All you have to do is press and hold the test button, usually a large circular button on the face of the device, until you hear the beep. That noise tells you that the sounder is working. You should also check for dust build-up, water damage or any signs of corrosion. If your alarm's over 10 years old, replace it entirely. These aren't lifelong devices, they wear out like any other household appliance,’ says Jonny Smith, a seasoned fire safety consultant at Crusader Fire .

‘A smoke alarm is your first line of defence in a house fire, but only if it’s working. Fires can take hold in seconds, and a functioning alarm gives you vital seconds to act, get out, and call for help. Without that early warning, you’re relying on luck, and that’s not a risk anyone should take.’

If your smoke alarm is battery-operated, you should replace the batteries every year. If your smoke alarm needs to be replaced, you can pick one up at a local hardware store and fit it yourself, following the manufacturer's instructions. However, if you are struggling or vulnerable, check with your local fire department, as they often provide services where they provide and install smoke alarms for free.

When was the last time you checked your smoke alarm?