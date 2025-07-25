Experts reveal the 8 security measures burglars hate the most – installing these will make them think twice

While many of us invest in the basics when it comes to protecting our homes, these measures alone aren't always enough to deter experienced thieves. That's why it pays to be clued up on the security measures burglars hate the most.

The best security measures for a house – including security cameras and smart lighting – are designed to stop intruders in their tracks. But beyond high-tech solutions, there are also a number of clever (and surprisingly simple) tricks that can really throw burglars off their game.

We've spoken to those in-the-know to find out what security measures burglars hate the most – so you can protect your property with confidence and peace of mind.

1. Install a home security system

Wondering if home security systems are worth it? It's fair to say they are an investment, but they're also one of the security measures burglars hate the most. According to security experts, burglars will often start by scoping out a property to look for visible signs of a home security system, such as video doorbells and external cameras.

'A visible, well‑installed home security system tells any intruder that your property is simply not worth the gamble,' says David Breare, property and lettings expert at Canonbury Management..

'CCTV cameras, especially from recognised brands, alongside motion‑sensor lights, are top of burglars’ red‑flag list.'

(Image credit: EE)

CCTV cameras are a powerful deterrent, not just by recording incidents but by making your property appear like a harder target, adds Anthony Neary, managing director at safe.co.uk.

'Visible CCTV cameras, smart doorbells, and alarm boxes signal that a break-in is likely to be caught on camera or met with an alert. These devices don’t just protect the home, they can put burglars off before they’ve even tried the door.'

Anthony Neary managing director at safe.co.uk. Anthony Neary is the founder and security expert at home and business security retailers Safe.co.uk. With over 15 years of industry experience, he specialises in security solutions and how to keep properties safe.

Google Nest Hello £195.98 at Scan £249.99 at Amazon The Google Nest Hello was voted our best doorbell in our guide. Its smart technology means that it can recognise faces and pick up on strangers knocking on your door. Ring Spotlight Cam Check Amazon £199.99 at Argos We crowned this the best security camera and the Ring Spotlight Cam notifies you when motion is detected. It also offers two-way audio so you can speak to anyone outside, whether you're home or away. SimpliSafe 7 Piece Home Security System £169.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a basic security system, this is an affordable option. It includes a keypad, exterior camera, three entry sensors , one motion sensor and the Simplisafe base station. You can add additional SimpliSafe devices to cover your whole house.

2. Use smart lighting with motion sensors

Another security measure that burglars hate the most? Smart lighting. Intruders are more likely to approach a property that's unlit – especially at the sides, back or entry points –and more so if it doesn't have any outdoor light sensors.

'Strategically illuminating dark areas around your property not only enhances visibility but can also significantly deter intruders,' explains Kate Baker, lighting design advisor at 4lite.

(Image credit: John Cullen Lighting)

Motion sensor lighting provides an extra layer of defence, and Anthony believes these are the most effective type of lights for security. 'Motion-activated lights are one of the biggest deterrents, instantly drawing attention to suspicious movement and making intruders feel exposed,' he says.

Ring Floodlight Cam £269.99 at Selfridges Check Amazon This security light doubles up as a camera, meaning you don't have to buy two separate security products. Plus, it can link up to the rest of your Ring system. Philips Hue Outdoor Sensor £54 at safe.co.uk This wireless, battery-powered sensor can be positioned anywhere and turns on the lights when motion is detected. Argos Black Floodlight & PIR £9 at Argos If you're after something basic and super cheap, this floodlight should do the trick. It even has a motion sensor that picks up movement from 120-degrees around.

3. Secure doors with double or deadlocks

It might sound obvious, but properly locked doors are one of the security measures burglars hate the most. Many intruders don't even need to physically break in, as they can gain access by walking straight through a door that's been left on the latch or secured with basic locks.

That's why double cylinder deadbolts and locks that meet the BS3621 standard (set by the British Standards Institute) are essential when it comes to home protection.

(Image credit: Wandsworth Sash Windows)

'Double or dead‑locked doors and key‑operated window locks compliant with BS3621 are essential,' advises David. 'Intruders look for any unlocked door or window. If they can test a handle and nothing’s engaged, they move on.'

Strong, compliant locks not only slow down a break-in, but they can also stop it from happening altogether.

Era Double Cylinder Mortice Deadlock £59.99 at Lockshop Warehouse Conforms to the BS 3621 standards, this deadlock is drilling, hacksawing and picking resistant. Hampstead Stainless Steel Euro Deadlock & Double Cylinder £47.90 at Ironmongery Direct Also BS 3621 compliant, these locks require a key from both inside and outside – reducing the risk of intruders forcing the door open. Union 5 Lever Mortice Sashlock £44.46 at Lockshop Direct This Kitemark sashlock also meets the British Standard regs, and it uses a 5 lever mechanism to resist picking, drilling and forced entry.

4. Make your house look occupied – even when it's not

Burglars are far more likely to target a house that appears empty, so making it appear as though you're always home is one of the security measures burglars hate the most.

'Appear present, even when you’re not. Timed lights or a TV left on upstairs are far more convincing to burglars than just an inherited alarm box,' advises David.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

And if you're away overnight or on holiday, you can use smart lighting to create the illusion of occupancy - known as 'mockupancy' – as an effective deterrent, says Kate at 4lite.

'We’ve all left the hallway light on while away on holiday, but with smart lighting, you can take that one step further by creating 'mockupancy' – a known deterrent to opportunistic thieves.

And the best part – it's energy efficient. 'It's an ideal way of not running up energy bills as you can turn lights on and off remotely via an app – giving you control wherever you are,' advises Kate.

A timer switch – such as this 24-hour segment timer from Amazon can be used to switch on lamps to give the illusion that you're at home.

5. Build a community network

'Smart home security systems might stop break-ins, but a watchful neighbour can prevent them altogether,' says David from Canonbury Management. That's why a connected community is one of the security measures burglars hate the most.

Being part of a community creates an extra layer of protection – when your home is part of a wider, observant network, it becomes a much riskier target for intruders.

'Friendly neighbours who notice suspicious activity act as a living CCTV, burglars hate any chance of being seen or interrupted, so make friends with them and look out for each other,' David adds.

Whether it's a neighbourhood community group on social media, a WhatsApp group or just a friendly chat, having a shared awareness will serve as an effective deterrent.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

6. Keep valuables out of sight

It's common for burglars to scope out the potential of a home before they break in – so don't give them a reason to think your home is worth targeting. Keeping valuables out of sight gives thieves no incentive to target your property.

'Don’t advertise,' warns David. 'Keep valuables like a laptop or expensive packages out of view, through frosted glass, closed blinds, or no packaging clutter, because thieves often scope windows before deciding.'

And it's not just what's inside your home that matters – leaving parcels and any valuables on your porch can attract unwanted attention. Making small changes, like clearing clutter and keeping deliveries off the porch, can reduce your home's appeal to passing burglars.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Talbot Photography)

7. Keep a well-maintained garden

It might not be the first thing that springs to mind, but keeping outdoor spaces neat and tidy will help to secure your garden from thieves and burglars.

Overgrown hedges provide more cover for burglars, giving them time to scope out a property before a break-in, says Richard Barker, horticulture expert at LBS Horticulture.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

'Trimming the hedges at the front of your property to below 1.5 metres can help increase surveillance and prevent intruders from approaching your property unnoticed,' Richard says.

You can also use plants – such as hawthorn bushes and climbing roses (which you can pick up from Wilkos for £14.99 – to create natural barriers. 'It can be helpful to plant these barriers around fences, near gates and beneath window sills, where intruders will likely try to gain access to your garden or property,' recommends Richard.

Richard Barker horticulture expert at LBS Horticulture With 4 years in the industry, Richard Barker is an expert in horticulture and the commercial director at LBS Horticulture. He is keen to share his knowledge with both experienced and beginner gardeners, and prides himself in keeping up to date in the latest horticultural trends.

8. Be discreet on social media

We know it's tempting to share your holiday countdown or sunshine snaps in real time – but these kinds of public updates can act as an open invitation to opportunistic thieves.

'Switch off social media holiday alerts or switch your accounts to private,' urges David. 'Burglars monitor posts for travel plans, open blinds or piled‑up mail, it’s as good as writing ‘come steal from me’ across your front door.'

Broadcasting your absence on Facebook or Instagram may seem harmless, but be mindful that it signals that no one's home and the coast is clear. So if you are off on holiday, avoid posting until you get home or restrict your audience to close friends and family.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

FAQs

What security system do burglars hate the most?

When it comes to putting would-be-criminals off breaking into your property, few things are more effective than a home security system. According to the experts, visible tech is often enough to make burglars think twice before even stepping onto your property.

'The best burglar deterrent on the market is without a doubt a good home security system,' says Hayley Brown, smart home expert at AO.com. 'Whether it’s a CCTV camera or smart doorbell, you can rest safe and sound knowing that you can track all comings and goings through your phone in real time.'

The presence of a security camera, ideally placed at eye level by your front door and covering the drive or back garden, sends a strong message to thieves that they're being watched.

Anthony from safe.co.uk echoes this by saying a monitored smart alarm system is one of the strongest deterrents. 'These alert the homeowner (and sometimes a monitoring centre) the moment unusual activity is detected, leaving little time for an intruder to act.'

What are the cheapest ways to deter burglars?

The good news is you don't need to break the bank to protect your home – there are plenty of affordable deterrents that burglars dislike.

'Timer switches that turn lights on and off automatically, even when you're out, are a classic trick that gives the impression someone’s home,' says David.

Even small touches can make an impact. Stickers warning of CCTV or alarms, even if you don’t actually have them, can also make intruders think twice.

'And never underestimate the power of simple things like locking gates, keeping bins or tools out of reach, and even adding gravel to driveways or paths. That crunch underfoot? It’s a noise burglars would rather avoid,' adds David.

Does leaving a light on deter burglars in the UK?

Leaving a light on creates the illusion that someone’s home – and burglars are far less likely to target an occupied home, outlines Hayley.

'You can set this up using a timer or use motion lights to create the bluff that should put off burglars.'

That said, it’s all about how convincing it looks – a single hallway light left on 24/7 might actually tip off burglars that no one’s home.

'What works better is using timer switches on lamps or even a radio to create a sense of normal activity, especially in the evenings,' says David. 'The goal is to make the house look lived-in, not staged. Burglars tend to avoid homes where they think someone could walk in at any moment.'

From smart technology to simple habits, these security measures burglars hate the most can make a real difference. By taking a few proactive steps you can make sure your home is as safe and secure as possible.