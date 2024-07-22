From sports to blockbusters, our editor shares her tips to turn a night in front of the TV into a hosting win

This summer, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to what’s on the box. Whether you’re a super sports fan who’s up for everything - from Wimbledon to the Euros, the Olympics to the start of the new Formula 1 season - or you love a movie marathon and have been waiting for the new season of your favourite show to drop, there’s something for everyone.

Turn your TV time into a social event by inviting your favourite people round to share them with you. Smart tech makes hosting easy, so you can focus on the big moments, rather than stressing out. EE TV is the perfect focal point, whether what you’re watching is the main event, or you’re looking for a way to entertain the kids while you hang out with friends.

Gather for big occasions

The year’s biggest sporting events are even better shared, when you can ramp up the excitement (and tension!) levels and enjoy the highs with friends and family. ‘It’s a great summer of sport this year, and I’m really excited to have friends round so we can watch it together,’ says Ideal Home’s Editor in Chief Heather Young.‘With EE TV you’ve got access to TNT Sports, Eurosport and you can add on Sky Sports so you know you’re not going to miss a minute.’

Being a great host means creating the perfect set up, so make sure there’s lots of comfy seating and snacks on hand. Load up the coffee table with nibbles, or you could turn a sideboard into a food and drinks bar so guests can help themselves throughout the afternoon or evening. Themed decorations and a playlist full of sporting classics – guests can add their own suggestions via a smart speaker – will create a buzz, and turn it into an event to remember.

There’s nothing worse than missing a crucial moment! A video doorbell is a great way to see who’s at the door without having to leave the sofa. Make life even easier by ordering a takeaway, and you can be sure you won’t miss it when it arrives.

Host a cosy night in

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Skip the cinema, and create an at-home experience with friends instead. You can enjoy the latest new releases on EE TV from the comfort of your own sofa. Load it up with plenty of cushions and throws so everyone can snuggle up, and have snacks to hand. ‘With so much choice on EE TV, I know that my guests are going to be entertained all evening,’ says Heather.

‘When I’m hosting, lighting is key, and using smart lighting really helps get it right. It’s my first port of call for creating a really nice atmosphere.’ Swap the main light for warm pools of light created by table lamps or floor lights. You can even create a specific setting on your smartphone or tablet, so all you need to do is ask your smart speaker and it’ll instantly set the mood.

Entertaining doesn’t have to be hard. With smart tech on hand to help, you can create a night to remember, for all the right reasons.