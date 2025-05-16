Outdoor tiles are the versatile and stylish alternative to paving slabs – how to use them to transform your garden this summer

With summer fast-approaching, making the most of the garden is at the forefront of our minds. But there is still a little bit of time until the alfresco season is in full swing. So, if you’re looking for an innovative way to give your garden some wow-factor in time for summer, then you might want to consider outdoor tiles.

When we think of paving materials for the garden, our minds often conjure up images of dreary, grey slabs. But this patio idea doesn’t have to be boring. Using tiles in your outdoor space is a perfect way to inject some colour and personality into your garden scheme.

‘Outdoor tiles can completely transform a garden,’ shares Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra . ‘They set the tone and style in the same way flooring does indoors. Whether it’s a courtyard, patio, path or seating area, the right tile can help your outdoor space feel curated, cohesive and beautiful.’

But, deciding which material to use, where to place your tiles, and how to style them can feel like more work than laying the tiles themselves. That’s why we’ve asked the experts all you need to know about how to incorporate outdoor tiles into your garden this summer.

Using tiles in the garden

‘Outdoor tiles are a fantastic way to elevate your garden. They create defined, stylish spaces that blend seamlessly with your home’s overall aesthetic,’ says Lesley Taylor, founder of The Baked Tile Company . But, it is of course important to pick the right tiles to achieve this look.

From ceramic and natural stone to porcelain and granite, there are many options on the market when it comes to outdoor tiles. And, while all will work within garden landscaping ideas , some are recommended over others.

‘Before laying outdoor tiles for decor, make sure that they are durable and hardwearing,’ advises Steve Holloway, sales and marketing director, tiles at RAK Ceramics . ‘Choose weather-resistant materials and look for tiles that are slip-resistant.’

Ca' Pietra, Parisian Tri Cafe Tile in Black is used on the floor here. (Image credit: Ca' Pietra, Parisian Tri Cafe Tile in Black)

With this in mind, porcelain tiles are the top pick for use outdoors. ‘Porcelain is generally more robust for full exposure to the elements, so it’s worth checking the material, thickness and slip rating before you buy,’ suggests Grazzie. ‘Anything below 36 PTV wet or under R10 is best avoided for external floors.’

That said, other materials, like ceramic, can also be used. However, bear in mind that they typically don’t hold up as well against British weather conditions due to their higher water absorption rates compared to porcelain, making them a potential slip hazard.

Once you’ve chosen your material, it’s essential to ensure that your garden is ready for laying the tiles. ‘A well-prepped base is key to longevity, especially in climates with seasonal changes, so consider practical factors like drainage, surface preparation, and slip resistance before laying outdoor tiles,’ advises Lesley.

This may include jobs like levelling uneven ground, clearing weeds and debris from the space, installing a base layer, and taking precautions to improve drainage in the garden .

Alongside ground preparation, you should ensure that you’ve selected an ideal location. For instance, you should think about how much sunlight your chosen area gets. ‘White or pale tiles can become dazzling in bright conditions, and some natural stones may fade over time,’ says Grazzie.

How to style outdoor tiles

Now, the fun part! There are so many ways to style outdoor tiles, which is perhaps no surprise considering their versatility.

‘Whether it’s a sleek patio, a tiled path, or a statement wall, outdoor tiles add texture, colour, and structure – transforming even the simplest garden into a purposeful and beautiful extension of your living space,’ says Lesley.

These are our favourite ways to style them.

1. Zone your outdoor dining space

Take a look at Topps Tiles Victorian Flooring for similar. (Image credit: Future PLC / Chris Snook)

‘One of the benefits of outdoor porcelain tiles is their versatility and ability to be used in a variety of different ways throughout your garden. Although, many people use them for patios, around an outdoor kitchen or BBQ area,’ says Steve. Not only is this a practical paving alternative, but it also helps to visually separate this area from the rest of the garden.

‘When it comes to styling outdoor tiles, I always recommend thinking in zones,’ adds Lesley. ‘Use them to frame seating areas, define walkways, or even introduce a patterned feature under a pergola.’

It’s a great way to lead your guests' eye toward a specific area, while breaking up the overall look and feel of the garden.

2. Create a cohesive feel

Ca’Pietra, Brompton Porcelain Clarence tiles are features on the floor. (Image credit: Ca’Pietra, Brompton Porcelain Clarence, 20x20CM)

When using tiles outdoors, it’s important to treat your garden in the same way that you would treat the rooms inside your home. For instance, if you want to keep your style the same, consider carrying the same tile designs through from your home to the garden.

‘Using the same floor tile indoors and out means there is no change of texture or height, which makes it an appealing choice if you’re looking to future-proof your home and garden,’ suggests Steve. And, as there is no visual break, it creates a sense of added space when making a small garden look bigger.

Or, if you want to keep the areas feeling separate, simply complement your chosen tiles with accessories. Pick cushions in complementary colours to draw the scheme together, or frame with contrasting plants to help the look pop.

3. Think outside the box

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

When considering how to style tiles outdoors, the ground is our first thought. But, tiles can be used outside of garden path ideas . Why not take a creative approach instead? Use tiles in your outdoor kitchen ideas to mimic a splashback. Not only will this protect exterior walls, but it also helps to add pattern and colour in a different way, giving guests a visual break from fencing.

‘Tiles work beautifully on vertical surfaces like retaining walls and planters. With the right tile and a bit of creative vision, your garden can become a year-round destination for relaxing and entertaining,’ adds Lesley.

4. Layer soft furnishings

(Image credit: Future PLC / Dominic Blackmore)

In the same way that you’d furnish a room indoors, don’t forget to add finishing touches to your outdoor space. ‘Patterned tiles are particularly effective for creating a ‘rug’ effect underfoot,’ says Grazzie, ‘so pair this with outdoor furniture in natural finishes and don't forget the details – from planters and textiles to lighting.’

What to pair with your tiles

Not only do accessories like these add a sense of softness and contrast, but it also makes your garden feel inviting and warm – both for you, and for your guests.

Will you be adding tiles to your garden this summer?