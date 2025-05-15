'Picky bits' tableware is the underrated summer trend I'm obsessed with – these are the best pieces from Habitat, John Lewis & Dunelm

The sun has blessed us with its presence for a few weekends now, so it's safe to say we're declaring it picky-bits-for-dinner season. We didn't need much of an excuse to commence our outdoor dining ideas, but a sunny streak has left us feeling inspired to up the ante when it comes to our dinnerware with some dedicated picky bits tableware.

Whether you're hosting or you just want to make a casual weeknight dinner a little bit more special, investing in some new crockery for indoor or outdoor dining will reinvent meal times. My latest obsession, in keeping with the picky bits theme, is guaranteed to transport you from the UK to the sunny shores of Mallorca, and what's even better is that it's a super quick and easy dinner idea.

Tapas often feels like a holiday treat, but it's a simple alfresco dining idea that is guaranteed to impress if you're hosting. With these affordable dishes to fit the theme, your dinner table will feel like the Costa del Sol in no time.

Picky bits crockery trend

Last summer saw the rise of tinned fish 'girl dinners', inspiring us to stick to compiling lots of little dishes for supper instead of cooking up a more significant meal. This type of dining lends itself well to sunnier climes and means you don't need to get sweaty labouring away in the kitchen when time could be better spent lounging outdoors.

Whether your style leans more towards M&S picky bits or authentic Spanish cuisine, tapas dishes are the perfect way to spruce up how you serve.

Dexam Sintra Large Glazed Terracotta Tapas Dish £18 at Dunelm The larger size of this tapas dish is perfect for sharing - after all, everyone always wants more patatas bravas. Graupera Terracotta Tapas Dish Sometimes it's best to stick with the classics - this terracotta dish mimics those found in neighbourhood Spanish tapas bars. Habitat Splatter Set of 2 Tapas Dish £9 at Habitat These splatter tapas dishes offer a trendy take and will go perfectly with other splatterware outdoor crockery.

'I’m a big fan of small plates, picky bits, and tapas—and it’s no surprise this style of eating is blowing up both in restaurants and at home,' agrees Tom Rhodes, chef and winner of Masterchef 2021.

'I’m the kind of guy who wants to try a little bit of everything so when it’s all about trying loads of tasty things and letting everyone eat what they like, at their own pace then that’s right up my street. What’s not to love?' he adds. We completely agree. Food is a great excuse to get family and friends together and even more so when it's a communal dining experience - tapas gets everyone sharing and enjoying the experience together.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, just because you're dining at home, doesn't mean you can't create an authentic Spanish experience with all of the right dishes. Refreshing your crockery with the right-sized plates and bowls will elevate meal times.

(Image credit: Dexam)

'We’re seeing customers go for tapas as it’s such a lovely opportunity to gather around carefully designed yet easy to prepare plates of food and share in a beautifully curated selection of varied snacks that are so evocative of our travels around Spain,' explains Mirka Moore, founder of BOXTAPAS!.

And while the food is obviously a huge part of it, curating a tablescape that you're proud of is just as important when it comes to hosting, no matter how big the occasion.

'Channel your favourite Spanish tapas bar and stock up with lots of mismatched serving dishes, stoneware plates and colourful mini bowls to elevate your sharing dinners and transport yourself to full-on summer holiday mode,' Mirka recommends. Here is our pick of some of the best tapas crockery to shop now.

Shop more tapas crockery

Outdoor dining season has only just begun, so it's a great time to update your dinnerware. You'll get so much use out of it all summer, and it can even be brought inside when the clouds roll in.