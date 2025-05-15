'Picky bits' tableware is the underrated summer trend I'm obsessed with – these are the best pieces from Habitat, John Lewis & Dunelm

Alfresco dining is about to get a serious upgrade

Dexam terracotta tapas crockery
The sun has blessed us with its presence for a few weekends now, so it's safe to say we're declaring it picky-bits-for-dinner season. We didn't need much of an excuse to commence our outdoor dining ideas, but a sunny streak has left us feeling inspired to up the ante when it comes to our dinnerware with some dedicated picky bits tableware.

Whether you're hosting or you just want to make a casual weeknight dinner a little bit more special, investing in some new crockery for indoor or outdoor dining will reinvent meal times. My latest obsession, in keeping with the picky bits theme, is guaranteed to transport you from the UK to the sunny shores of Mallorca, and what's even better is that it's a super quick and easy dinner idea.

Tapas often feels like a holiday treat, but it's a simple alfresco dining idea that is guaranteed to impress if you're hosting. With these affordable dishes to fit the theme, your dinner table will feel like the Costa del Sol in no time.

Picky bits crockery trend

Last summer saw the rise of tinned fish 'girl dinners', inspiring us to stick to compiling lots of little dishes for supper instead of cooking up a more significant meal. This type of dining lends itself well to sunnier climes and means you don't need to get sweaty labouring away in the kitchen when time could be better spent lounging outdoors.

Whether your style leans more towards M&S picky bits or authentic Spanish cuisine, tapas dishes are the perfect way to spruce up how you serve.

Tapas terracotta dish
Dexam Sintra Large Glazed Terracotta Tapas Dish

The larger size of this tapas dish is perfect for sharing - after all, everyone always wants more patatas bravas.

John Lewis terracotta dish
Graupera Terracotta Tapas Dish

Sometimes it's best to stick with the classics - this terracotta dish mimics those found in neighbourhood Spanish tapas bars.

Habitat splatter tapas dishes
Habitat Splatter Set of 2 Tapas Dish

These splatter tapas dishes offer a trendy take and will go perfectly with other splatterware outdoor crockery.

'I’m a big fan of small plates, picky bits, and tapas—and it’s no surprise this style of eating is blowing up both in restaurants and at home,' agrees Tom Rhodes, chef and winner of Masterchef 2021.

'I’m the kind of guy who wants to try a little bit of everything so when it’s all about trying loads of tasty things and letting everyone eat what they like, at their own pace then that’s right up my street. What’s not to love?' he adds. We completely agree. Food is a great excuse to get family and friends together and even more so when it's a communal dining experience - tapas gets everyone sharing and enjoying the experience together.

However, just because you're dining at home, doesn't mean you can't create an authentic Spanish experience with all of the right dishes. Refreshing your crockery with the right-sized plates and bowls will elevate meal times.

Terracotta tapas dishes

'We’re seeing customers go for tapas as it’s such a lovely opportunity to gather around carefully designed yet easy to prepare plates of food and share in a beautifully curated selection of varied snacks that are so evocative of our travels around Spain,' explains Mirka Moore, founder of BOXTAPAS!.

And while the food is obviously a huge part of it, curating a tablescape that you're proud of is just as important when it comes to hosting, no matter how big the occasion.

'Channel your favourite Spanish tapas bar and stock up with lots of mismatched serving dishes, stoneware plates and colourful mini bowls to elevate your sharing dinners and transport yourself to full-on summer holiday mode,' Mirka recommends. Here is our pick of some of the best tapas crockery to shop now.

Shop more tapas crockery

Orange Le Creuset tapas dish
Le Creuset Stoneware Tapas Dish

Le Creuset never dates, so you can be safe in the knowledge this will last for years to come.

Dunelm glazed olive dish
Dexam Sintra Glazed Terracotta Olive Dish

Olives are a core component of a picky bits dinner - make sure they're served properly with this dish.

Sous chef patterned tapas plates
Set of 4 Assorted Seafood Side Plates

You can't get cuter than these seafood themed plates. I can't decide if I want them on my table or hanging on the wall.

Oliver Bonas wine glasses
Rina Brandy Glasses Set of Two

You can't have tapas without sangria, so serve in style with these colourful glasses that are on sale.

Glass water jug
Studio Glass Jug, 2.4L

Recreate the true Spanish experience at home with this 2.5L glass jug for your beverage of choice.

Next pink tapas plates
Set of 4 Multi Med Loft Tapas Plates

A colourful tablescape makes outdoor dining so much more joyful and these 4 plates will look good in any scheme.

Outdoor dining season has only just begun, so it's a great time to update your dinnerware. You'll get so much use out of it all summer, and it can even be brought inside when the clouds roll in.

Holly Cockburn
Holly Cockburn
Content Editor

After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).

