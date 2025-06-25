If you want to elevate your movie nights this summer, then I suggest you head to your nearest Aldi as their new HD LED projector is about to land in stores.

Arriving in the middle aisle tomorrow (26 June), Aldi is providing everything you need to create an outdoor cinema this summer, but it’s the projector I think you need to be adding to your trolley.

At £39.00, this LED projector is an affordable buy compared to the £149 price tag of the Philips NeoPix 200 projector , allowing you to achieve a cinematic experience on a tighter budget.

BAUHN Hd Led Projector £39.99 at Aldi At £39.99, this is one of the cheapest projectors I've seen, that all comes with many of the qualities of higher-end models. Philips Philips Neopix 200 Npx200/int Fhd 1080p Projector £149 at Argos This projector produces a bright and colourful image in a full HD of 1080p, making it a better quality viewing than Aldi's version.

Home cinema and projectors are nothing new. Back in lockdown, we all flocked to new ways to enjoy films at home, and portable projectors soon became a home cinema staple. Not only that, but a portable projector is an excellent choice for a small living room , where you may not have space for a large TV.

Aldi has brought out the HD LED Projector in honour of the women’s Euros this summer, but I’d say you can enjoy it all year round.

It comes with a one-year warranty, and can project 12.2-5m approximately. It also has an image resolution of 720p, which is considered good and is the size typically used for streaming services and video playback. The video quality will not be as good as one of the best TV’s , but it will do the trick for home projection.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Alongside bright, clear visuals, the Aldi projector is also very easy to set up. It’s USB supported, so all you need to do is plug it in and press play. It has an optional screen size so you can choose a range between 40 and 150 inches. It has both speakers and an earphone outlet if you’re enjoying the projector alone. It has a lamp life of 30,000 hours.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, I haven’t had the chance to test the Aldi HD LED Projector, so I can’t vouch for how well it works. What I do know is that Aldi’s Specialbuy products constantly leave me impressed by their quality and value for money. However, if you’re not quite convinced, I’ve found three top-rated projectors that reviewers swear-by.

EPSON Epson Co-W01 Hd Ready Home Cinema Projector £399.99 at Currys This projector has an intergates 5w speaker and projects up to a huge 378" screen size so you get the full cinematic experience at home. Savvies Visyon Projector Ultra Fhd 1080p – 12000 Lumens Mini Projector £39.99 at Amazon Even cheaper than Aldi, reviewers praise this projector's high-quality performance, picture and sound, and easy set up. SAMSUNG Samsung the Freestyle (2nd Gen) Sp-Lff3claxxxu Smart Full Hd Tv Projector With Amazon Alexa & Bixby - White £449 at Currys This smart projector comes with built-in smart apps, including Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV. The powerful built-in speaker has rich 360 sound and the reviews say the picture quality is excellent.

For £39.99, this projector is certainly worth a test drive for your summer cinema. Now you have your projector sorted, what movie is first on your list?