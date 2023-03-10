Air quality - how tech can monitor and clean your air

Air quality. We hear so much of it on the news and we all know that cities and urban areas have a certain amount of outdoor airborne pollution. But were you aware that much of your smart home’s pollution comes from inside your house?

From your furniture, burning candles and open fires, and the cleaning products we use to keep everything spotless, they all emit invisible gases that can irritate those will respiratory issues. Not to mention the effect that airborne particles, such as dust and dirt, can have on those with allergies.

And poor indoor air quality is a growing problem. According to Asthma and Lung UK (opens in new tab) it ‘has been linked to lung diseases, such as asthma, COPD and lung cancer’, plus there’s an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.

Thankfully, you can keep tabs on these pollutants, with monitors designed to alert you when they reach high levels or purifiers that catch and extract the pollutants, and release clean air.

Check your air quality

(Image credit: Airthings)

The easiest and most affordable way to track your air quality indoors is by using an air monitor. These have sensors that check some or all of the following contaminants: CO2, humidity, temperature, VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds or airborne chemicals) and radon radiation, measuring airborne particle matter (or PM).

Most air quality monitors measure particles with a width of 2.5 microns (PM2.5), although some particles can be a lot smaller (and the smaller a monitor measures, the more sophisticated it is).

When we breathe in PM2.5 particles, they can transfer to our organs and bloodstream, which exacerbates the symptoms of existing lung conditions.

How do air quality monitors work?

(Image credit: Future/Simon Whitmore)

Many monitors have smart capabilities so you can control them via smartphones. They can also be linked to a voice assistant, allowing you to ask for a current reading, hands-free.

When certain contaminants hit higher than normal levels, you are prompted to open your windows for some fresh air.

(opens in new tab) Airthings 2960 View Plus - Radon & Air Quality Monitor | £250 at Amazon (opens in new tab) As well as monitoring the air for radon radiation, this top spec model scans for PM 2.5, CO2 and VOC while monitoring humidity and temperature levels, too.

Invest in an air quality purifier

(Image credit: Phillips)

If it’s too cold to open a window or you live close to a congested road, the best air purifiers can do the heavy lifting instead.

Air purifiers can make a huge impact on any allergens – they scan the indoor air continually to detect air pollutants, draw air through a filter and release purified air back into the room, doing this several times an hour, so cleaner air is guaranteed.

Many air purifiers feature smart functionality too, so just like you can programme your smart heating to go on at certain times of the day, you can do the same with your air purifier.

They’ll also alert you when their filter needs to be cleaned or replaced. Just make sure you choose one that can effectively cover the size of room that you’re placing it in.

What are the best brands?

(Image credit: IKEA)

For air quality monitors, the top brands include Airthings (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab), Awair and Eve. You can pick one of these up from around £60.

Air purifiers feature built-in monitors so they are naturally more expensive. Beko, BlueAir, Philips (opens in new tab), Dyson (opens in new tab), Levoit, Meaco and Shark (opens in new tab) all make excellent models, with prices starting from £100.

IKEA, too, is getting in on the air quality game. In 2021, the brand launched the STARKVIND (opens in new tab), it's first air purifier, followed by the portable UPPÅTVIND (opens in new tab) which costs a mere £29, while IKEA's first air quality monitor, VINDSTYRKA is due to launch in April 2023.